Grenke : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021

Q1 2021 RESULTS
MAY 31, 2021
Highlights Q1 2021
Antje Leminsky
CEO
Q1 2021: Highlights
PROFIT IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE - CONTINUED FOCUS ON HIGH-MARGIN BUSINESS
Group new business of EUR 536m (-38.5% vs Q1 2020, which was largely unaffected by COVID-19)
Leasing CM2 margin strongly increased to 19.5% (+1.3pp vs Q1 20201) through continued focus on profitable small-ticket business
Net Profit at EUR 14.0m
(-28.8% vs Q1 20201)
Proposed dividend of EUR 0.26 per share for the financial year 2020
Stable equity ratio of 16.5% as of March 31, 2021 (vs 16.3% as of December 31, 20201)
Virtual Annual General Meeting
29 July 2021
1) Figures have been adjusted in accordance with IAS 8.42 (including the consolidation of the franchise companies).
Q1 2021: Group New Business Development
NEW BUSINESS VOLUME PLATEAUING IN LIKELY FINAL STAGES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
New Business Development GRENKE Group 2020 - 2021
EUR m
New Business Segment Distribution Q1 2021
-38.5%
871
704
598
622
536
29.0%
2.7%
LEASING
IS OUR
CORE
BUSINESS 68.3%
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Leasing
Factoring
SME lending business
Q1 2021: New Business by Segment
LEASING CONTINUES TO BE MOST IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTOR
YOY comparison of new business by segment
EUR m
LEASING
FACTORING
GRENKE BANK1)
-46.3%
681.3
365.8
-9.5%
171.7155.4
-18.2%
18.014.7
1) GRENKE Bank New Business only includes SME lending business and Microcredit business
