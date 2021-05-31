Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/31 06:09:45 am
38.005 EUR   -1.29%
05:38aGRENKE  : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021
PU
04:30aGRENKE  : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:50aGRENKE  : Quarterly Statement for the 1st Quarter 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grenke : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021

05/31/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2021 RESULTS

MAY 31, 2021

Highlights Q1 2021

Antje Leminsky

CEO

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 2

Q1 2021: Highlights

PROFIT IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE - CONTINUED FOCUS ON HIGH-MARGIN BUSINESS

Group new business of EUR 536m (-38.5% vs Q1 2020, which was largely unaffected by COVID-19)

Leasing CM2 margin strongly increased to 19.5% (+1.3pp vs Q1 20201) through continued focus on profitable small-ticket business

Net Profit at EUR 14.0m

(-28.8% vs Q1 20201)

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.26 per share for the financial year 2020

Stable equity ratio of 16.5% as of March 31, 2021 (vs 16.3% as of December 31, 20201)

Virtual Annual General Meeting

29 July 2021

1) Figures have been adjusted in accordance with IAS 8.42 (including the consolidation of the franchise companies).

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 3

Q1 2021: Group New Business Development

NEW BUSINESS VOLUME PLATEAUING IN LIKELY FINAL STAGES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

New Business Development GRENKE Group 2020 - 2021

EUR m

New Business Segment Distribution Q1 2021

-38.5%

871

704

598

622

536

29.0%

2.7%

LEASING

IS OUR

CORE

BUSINESS 68.3%

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Leasing

Factoring

SME lending business

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 4

Q1 2021: New Business by Segment

LEASING CONTINUES TO BE MOST IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTOR

YOY comparison of new business by segment

EUR m

LEASING

FACTORING

GRENKE BANK1)

-46.3%

681.3

365.8

-9.5%

171.7155.4

-18.2%

18.014.7

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

1) GRENKE Bank New Business only includes SME lending business and Microcredit business

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grenke AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRENKE AG
05:38aGRENKE  : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021
PU
04:30aGRENKE  : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:50aGRENKE  : Quarterly Statement for the 1st Quarter 2021
PU
01:02aPRESS RELEASE  : GRENKE AG: GRENKE on track with first quarter - pick-up expecte..
DJ
01:02aGRENKE AG : GRENKE on track with first quarter - pick-up expected in second half..
EQ
05/25DGAP-PVR  : GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
05/25GRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/21GRENKE  : presents its annual report for the year 2020
PU
05/21GRENKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
05/21DGAP-AFR  : GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 567 M 690 M 690 M
Net income 2021 69,3 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net Debt 2021 5 662 M 6 898 M 6 898 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 1 790 M 2 182 M 2 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,20 €
Last Close Price 38,50 €
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antje Leminsky Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Financial Officer
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE AG-0.82%2 182
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-20.78%7 197
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.33%6 251
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-8.22%5 574
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.22.22%4 466
GATX CORPORATION18.38%3 491