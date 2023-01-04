Advanced search
  Grenke AG
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:57 2023-01-04 pm EST
21.50 EUR   +0.37%
Grenke saves itself into the plus - new business versus profitability
DP
07:24aGrenke significantly increases new leasing business - profit margin weakens
DP
06:52aSHARE IN THE FOCUS / Profit-taking: Grenke benefits only briefly from business figures
DP
Grenke saves itself into the plus - new business versus profitability

01/04/2023 | 12:49pm EST
(new: closing price)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The leasing specialist Grenke has ultimately benefited somewhat from figures on new business on Wednesday - but in the course of trading the nerves of its shareholders properly strained. Because the profitability of the company disappointed.

With a jump to 23 euros, Grenke shares had initially continued their recent rapid recovery and were only just below their interim high from November. However, investors lost heart here, and after a price gain of a good 17 percent since the turn of the year, some opted for profit-taking. The price gain quickly dwindled and the shares slid by around 8 percent.

In the end, however, Grenke shares recovered and managed to cross the finish line up 0.7 percent at 21.56 euros. However, they lagged behind the small cap index SDax, which rose by 1.6 percent.

Analysts, however, took a rather positive view of the figures. Both Marius Fuhrberg from Warburg Research and the experts from Pareto Securities continued to recommend Grenke shares. Their price targets of 36 and 35 euros respectively still give the share considerable room for improvement. Last year, it had lost more than a third of its value and even cost more than 100 euros before the outbreak of the Corona pandemic in February 2020.

With a new business volume of 2.3 billion euros, Grenke 2022 reached the upper end of the target range raised in October. The Pareto experts highlighted the strong development in the final quarter. In addition, Grenke exceeded its expectation for the year, which had been at the lower end of the target range at EUR 2.1 billion. The return of growth is very good news for Grenke, he said. Warburg analyst Fuhrberg added that this had been more pronounced than he had expected and that the fourth quarter had been the strongest in the course of the year.

A stock exchange trader also attested to the company's accelerated growth. However, he noted that profitability had deteriorated. Grenke's contribution margin as a measure of operating profit had not increased quite as much as the volume of new business in 2022, which is why the corresponding margin had declined. Responsible for this was not only the company's renewed focus on larger contracts, which are not as profitable, but also rising interest rates. Grenke can only pass these on to its own customers with a time lag.

With a stabilization of interest rates, however, margins should also pick up again, Fuhrberg said optimistically for the future. The outlook for 2023, which is expected as part of the full financial figures for the past year announced in March, should prove a continuation of the growth trend, according to his assessment. The Pareto analysts emphasized the attractive valuation of the securities based on their earnings estimates for the new year. They trust Grenke to achieve earnings per share growth of 27 percent per annum by 2027./gl/bek/mis/la/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRENKE AG 0.65% 21.56 Delayed Quote.9.40%
SDAX 1.55% 12408 Delayed Quote.2.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 533 M 562 M 562 M
Net income 2022 76,3 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net Debt 2022 4 503 M 4 749 M 4 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 996 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 59,2%
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,42 €
Average target price 37,33 €
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Member-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Rönnberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Freisleben Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENKE AG9.40%1 050
BOC AVIATION LIMITED2.76%5 947
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.22%4 254
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION0.00%4 187
GATX CORPORATION0.00%3 782
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.0.00%1 976