  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:46:04 2023-05-16 am EDT
29.18 EUR   +0.60%
11:42aJens Rönnberg elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG
EQ
10:48aGrenke Ag : GRENKE AG's ordinary Annual General Meeting 2023 approves all agenda items and appoints new Supervisory Board members
EQ
05/15GRENKE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
Jens Rönnberg elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

05/16/2023 | 11:42am EDT
EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Jens Rönnberg elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

16.05.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jens Rönnberg elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

 Baden-Baden, May 16, 2023: At its meeting today following this year’s Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, elected Jens Rönnberg, tax advisor and auditor, as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer, attorney and tax advisor, as his deputy.

Mr Rönnberg takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from Prof. Dr Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who retired from the Board after his long-standing service. Mr Rönnberg has been a member of the Supervisory Board since November 2019 and was previously the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr Mettenheimer was elected to the Supervisory Board at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

More information on the curricula vitae of all Supervisory Board members and on the composition of the committees is available for viewing and downloading on the Company’s website at https://www.grenke.com/management/supervisory-board/.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact Press contact
Team Investor Relations Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden
Tel: +49 7221 5007-204 Tel: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
Email: investor@grenke.de Email: presse@grenke.de
Website:  www.grenke.com  


About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1634687

 
End of News EQS News Service

1634687  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
