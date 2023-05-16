EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Jens Rönnberg elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG



16.05.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Jens Rönnberg elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

Baden-Baden, May 16, 2023: At its meeting today following this year’s Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, elected Jens Rönnberg, tax advisor and auditor, as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer, attorney and tax advisor, as his deputy.

Mr Rönnberg takes over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from Prof. Dr Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who retired from the Board after his long-standing service. Mr Rönnberg has been a member of the Supervisory Board since November 2019 and was previously the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr Mettenheimer was elected to the Supervisory Board at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact Press contact Team Investor Relations Stefan Wichmann Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden Tel: +49 7221 5007-204 Tel: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300 Email: investor@grenke.de Email: presse@grenke.de Website: www.grenke.com



About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).