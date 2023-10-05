BADEN-BADEN (dpa-AFX) - Leasing specialist Grenke believes its new business is on track to meet its annual targets. New leasing business grew by 4.5 percent year-on-year to 591 million euros in the third quarter. This was announced by the SDax group in Baden-Baden on Thursday. The operating margin of the so-called contribution margin 2 increased slightly to 16.5 percent.

Group CEO Sebastian Hirsch sees the first nine months as a "good basis" for achieving the annual targets. In the first three quarters, new leasing business grew to 1.85 billion euros. The forecast for the current fiscal year 2023 remained unchanged at 2.6 to 2.8 billion euros. The Group is also increasingly financing green economy leasing objects such as e-bikes, photovoltaic and solar systems./knd/stk