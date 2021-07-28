PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
. Consolidated Group net profit of EUR 60-80 million expected (previous forecast: EUR 50-70 million)
. Stable payment behaviour of customers - Decrease in expenses for settlement of claims and adjustment in risk
provisioning
Baden-Baden, July 28, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, is raising
its profit forecast for 2021. The Board of Directors now expects a Consolidated Group net profit after taxes of between
EUR 60 million and EUR 80 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million published with
the publication of the 2020 Annual Report. According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR
32 million in the first six months (1H 2020: EUR 33.2 million).
Based on the preliminary half-year figures for 2021, the need for risk provisioning ended up decreasing. Due to the
high level of uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, the Board of Directors had previously projected a higher level
of risk provisioning. The main reason for the change in the assessment is the continued stable payment behaviour of
customers. The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG expects this to continue in the second half of 2021. The target range
for net profit in the current fiscal year was raised as a result.
"Even though a high level of pandemic-related uncertainty remains, we are starting to see a normalisation in our
operating business. This gives us strong confidence in the performance in the second half of the year. Our risk
provisioning at the beginning of the year was appropriately cautious in view of the circumstances. The positive trend
now allows us to raise our net profit outlook for the second half-year, despite our continued conservative risk
provisioning," commented Chief Financial Officer, Dr Sebastian Hirsch.
According to preliminary figures, the profit and loss item settlement of claims and risk provisioning decreased to EUR
84 million in the first half of 2021 (1H 2020: EUR 123.1 million). In the previous year, this item had increased
significantly as a result of expected payment defaults at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Primarily due to the
continuing negative impact of the pandemic, the Board of Directors still expects new leasing business in the range of
EUR 1.7 billion and EUR 2.0 billion, following a level of EUR 2.0 billion in 2020. The Board of Directors also
continues to expect to achieve an equity ratio of more than 16 percent.
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for
customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient
factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's
activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time
equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
