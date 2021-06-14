PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 2021

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 2021 2021-06-14 / 20:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 2021 Baden-Baden, June 14, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the Chair of the Board of Directors, Antje Leminsky, has decided for personal reasons to leave the Company as of June 30, 2021 after eight years on the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, including three years as Chair of the Board of Directors. The Supervisory Board and Ms Leminsky have agreed today that Ms Leminsky will resign as the Chair and member of the Board of Directors as of this date. The existing employment contract will also be terminated on this date. The Supervisory Board has appointed Michael Bücker as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2021. Deputisation arrangements within the Board of Directors will take hold during the transition period. "I have been a member of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG for eight years," explains Antje Leminsky. "Taking over the chairmanship from our founder Wolfgang Grenke in 2018 was a milestone in my career. Together with my colleagues on the Board of Directors and our employees, we were able to lead the Company to the most successful year in its history in 2019. Our latest annual and consolidated financial statements show that we have also coped well with the 2020 crisis year. The unqualified audit opinion from KPMG, our respectable business performance in the first months of 2021, and the regulatory audits that have now been completed substantiate the fact that GRENKE AG is a resilient company and that the essential prerequisites for a sustainable basis of trust among our investors, customers and employees have been created. For me, this is the ideal time to hand over my position and take on a new challenge." Prof Ernst-Moritz Lipp, Chair of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Ms Leminsky for her valuable contribution over the past several years. We very much regret that she will be leaving GRENKE. During her long tenure, she was highly instrumental in driving our profitable growth and developing new markets, as well as in GRENKE's digitalisation. Our special appreciation goes to her devoted commitment to fending off the short-seller attack. The recently published business figures underscore her successful work. At the same time, we are very pleased to have inspired an excellent successor in Michael Bücker, who will lead GRENKE into its next phase of its development. His experience and reputation provide a clear, positive signal to the market." Michael Bücker is looking forward to his new role: "I have known GRENKE AG very well for many years due to my work in the leasing and corporate finance area. The history and strong core of the business model are absolutely compelling. Building on this foundation with the entire team to make the Company and its internal structures fit for the next growth steps: I see that as my most important task." Michael Bücker, who was born in 1962 and holds a Master's in Business Administration, was most recently a member of the Board of Management of Bayerische Landesbank, responsible for Corporates & Markets. Prior to this, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Commerz Real AG and has also held various positions at Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Immobilien Leasing GmbH in Frankfurt and Commerz- und Industrie-Leasing GmbH in Hamburg. For further information, please contact: GRENKE AG Press Contact Anke Linnartz Stefan Wichmann Director Investor Relations Executive Communications Consulting Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden Phone: +49 7221 5007-204 Email: presse@grenke.de Email: investor@grenke.de Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300 Website: www.grenke.de

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

