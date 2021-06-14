Log in
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 2021

06/14/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of 
August 1, 2021 
2021-06-14 / 20:49 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 
2021 
Baden-Baden, June 14, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the Chair of the Board of Directors, Antje Leminsky, has decided 
for personal reasons to leave the Company as of June 30, 2021 after eight years on the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, 
including three years as Chair of the Board of Directors. The Supervisory Board and Ms Leminsky have agreed today that 
Ms Leminsky will resign as the Chair and member of the Board of Directors as of this date. The existing employment 
contract will also be terminated on this date. The Supervisory Board has appointed Michael Bücker as Chair of the Board 
of Directors, effective August 1, 2021. Deputisation arrangements within the Board of Directors will take hold during 
the transition period. 
"I have been a member of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG for eight years," explains Antje Leminsky. "Taking over 
the chairmanship from our founder Wolfgang Grenke in 2018 was a milestone in my career. Together with my colleagues on 
the Board of Directors and our employees, we were able to lead the Company to the most successful year in its history 
in 2019. Our latest annual and consolidated financial statements show that we have also coped well with the 2020 crisis 
year. The unqualified audit opinion from KPMG, our respectable business performance in the first months of 2021, and 
the regulatory audits that have now been completed substantiate the fact that GRENKE AG is a resilient company and that 
the essential prerequisites for a sustainable basis of trust among our investors, customers and employees have been 
created. For me, this is the ideal time to hand over my position and take on a new challenge." 
Prof Ernst-Moritz Lipp, Chair of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Ms 
Leminsky for her valuable contribution over the past several years. We very much regret that she will be leaving 
GRENKE. During her long tenure, she was highly instrumental in driving our profitable growth and developing new 
markets, as well as in GRENKE's digitalisation. Our special appreciation goes to her devoted commitment to fending off 
the short-seller attack. The recently published business figures underscore her successful work. At the same time, we 
are very pleased to have inspired an excellent successor in Michael Bücker, who will lead GRENKE into its next phase of 
its development. His experience and reputation provide a clear, positive signal to the market." 
Michael Bücker is looking forward to his new role: "I have known GRENKE AG very well for many years due to my work in 
the leasing and corporate finance area. The history and strong core of the business model are absolutely compelling. 
Building on this foundation with the entire team to make the Company and its internal structures fit for the next 
growth steps: I see that as my most important task." 
Michael Bücker, who was born in 1962 and holds a Master's in Business Administration, was most recently a member of the 
Board of Management of Bayerische Landesbank, responsible for Corporates & Markets. Prior to this, he was the Chief 
Executive Officer of Commerz Real AG and has also held various positions at Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Immobilien Leasing 
GmbH in Frankfurt and Commerz- und Industrie-Leasing GmbH in Hamburg. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
GRENKE AG                   Press Contact 
Anke Linnartz               Stefan Wichmann 
Director Investor Relations Executive Communications Consulting 
Neuer Markt 2               Neuer Markt 2 
76532 Baden-Baden           76532 Baden-Baden 
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204    Email: presse@grenke.de 
Email: investor@grenke.de   Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300 
Website: www.grenke.de

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GRENKE AG 
              Neuer Markt 2 
              76532 Baden-Baden 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)7221 50 07-204 
Fax:          +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218 
E-mail:       investor@grenke.de 
Internet:     www.grenke.de 
ISIN:         DE000A161N30 
WKN:          A161N3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1207869 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1207869 2021-06-14

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207869&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 14:50 ET (18:50 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.67% 34251.57 Delayed Quote.12.65%
GRENKE AG -1.50% 37.35 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
