Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC

Annual General Meeting

Merger Relief Reserve, which represents the value of Ordinary Shares that have been issued in order for the Company to acquire investments. At the date of the Notice of AGM, the balance standing to the credit of the Merger Relief Reserve was £13,299,018.

The Board believes that converting the Share Premium Reserve and the Merger Relief Reserve to distributable reserves will provide a significant pool of reserves which can be used in the future, if required, to fund dividend distributions, returns of capital or to provide flexibility for any other general corporate purposes, in accordance with applicable law.

Procedures to effect the Capital Reduction

Share Premium Reduction

Share premium forms part of the capital of the Company which arises on the issue by the Company of Ordinary Shares at a premium to their nominal value. The premium element is credited to the Share Premium Reserve. Under the Companies Act, the Company is generally prohibited from paying any dividends or making distributions for other corporate purposes in the absence of positive distributable reserves, and the Share Premium Reserve, being a non-distributable reserve, can be applied by the Company only for limited purposes.

However, the Company may cancel the Share Premium Reserve and convert the amount so cancelled to a distributable reserve following approval by Shareholders by way of a special resolution, and confirmation of the High Court of England and Wales (the "Court"). The Board is accordingly proposing resolution 15 at the General Meeting, which seeks Shareholder approval to cancel the entire amount standing to the credit of the current Share Premium Reserve (the "Share Premium Reduction"), being £543,915,071, following which it will make an application to the Court to obtain confirmation of the cancellation.

The Share Premium Reduction will take effect when the order of the Court confirming it and a statement of capital approved by the Court have been registered by the Registrar of Companies.

Merger Relief Reserve Reduction

In certain circumstances, such as where shares are issued in consideration for the acquisition of shares in another company, instead of creating share premium, an amount is credited to a merger relief reserve. As in the case of a share premium reserve, a merger relief reserve can only be used in very limited circumstances. However, unlike the Share Premium Reserve, the Merger Relief Reserve is a non- statutory reserve and the Court does not have power to reduce non-statutory reserves.

Accordingly, the Company proposes to capitalise the entire amount standing to the credit of the Merger Relief Reserve (the "Merger Relief Reserve Reduction"), being £13,299,018, by applying that sum in paying up in full, new B ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (with the nominal value of such shares being equal to the sum that is obtained by dividing the number of such shares to be issued into £13,299,018 (the "B Ordinary Shares") and, on the business day prior to the day of the Court hearing to confirm the Capital Reduction (the "Capital Reduction Record Day"), allotting and issuing such B Ordinary Shares, credited as fully paid, to the persons holding Ordinary Shares as at 10:30am on the Capital Reduction Record Day (the "Capital Reduction Record Time"), on the basis of one B Ordinary Share for every one Ordinary Share held (the "Bonus Issue").

The B Ordinary Shares will not be admitted to trading on the specialist fund segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc, or on any other market or stock exchange. It is a condition of issue of the B Ordinary Shares that no share certificates will be issued in respect of them. The B Ordinary Shares will have extremely limited rights. In particular, save for the right to a dividend at a nominal fixed rate, the B Ordinary Shares will carry no rights to participate in the profits of the Company and no rights to participate in the Company's assets, save on a winding up. The B Ordinary Shares will be transferable, but no market will exist in them and it is anticipated that the Court will confirm at the Court hearing to confirm the Capital Reduction, that the B Ordinary Shares may be cancelled with effect from the date that the Court's confirmation order and the Court approved statement of capital is registered by the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to be shortly after the Court hearing. On completion of the Merger Relief Reserve Reduction, the Company's entire Merger Relief Reserve as at the date of the Notice of AGM will be cancelled. Therefore, the issue of the B Ordinary Shares should not affect the Company's net asset value per Ordinary Share.

United Kingdom Taxation

The following comments are intended as a general guide only and relate only to certain UK tax consequences of receiving the B Ordinary Shares under the Bonus Issue. The comments are based on