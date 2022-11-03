Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRID   GB00BFX3K770

GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC

(GRID)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:24 2022-11-03 am EDT
164.72 GBX   -0.17%
07:54aIN BRIEF: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund wins accordion extension
AN
06:18aGresham House Energy Storage Fund Secures $174 Million Incremental Debt
MT
10/31Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC Announces Dividend for the Period from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022, Payable on 16 December 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund wins accordion extension

11/03/2022 | 07:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC - London-based battery storage fund - Secures GBP155 million of incremental term debt through an accordion arrangement under its existing senior debt facilities secured in September 2021. The interest rate remains unchanged at 300 basis points over the sterling overnight index average. Term of the debt facility is extended by two years. Says it will be used to fund its near-term pipeline.

Current stock price: 164.72 pence, down 0.2% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 27%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.34% 1.79102 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.63% 1.55227 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.91% 166.858 Delayed Quote.9.12%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.14% 1.95671 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.17% 1.14063 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.19% 1.12592 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.45% 0.86545 Delayed Quote.2.33%
GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC -0.17% 164.7249 Delayed Quote.26.44%
GRESHAM HOUSE PLC -2.22% 703.9999 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
All news about GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC
07:54aIN BRIEF: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund wins accordion extension
AN
06:18aGresham House Energy Storage Fund Secures $174 Million Incremental Debt
MT
10/31Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC Announces Dividend for the Period from 1 July 202..
CI
09/27Gresham House Energy Storage Fund's H1 Net Profit Soars On Fair Value Gains
MT
09/27Earnings Flash (GRID.L) GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND Reports H1 Revenue GBP13.8M
MT
09/27Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
09/27Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC Announces Dividend for the Period from 1 April 20..
CI
09/27Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Appoints Isabel Liu as an Independent Non-Executi..
CI
05/27Gresham House Energy Raises $190 Million to Fund Battery Storage Projects
MT
05/25Gresham House Energy Plans $188 Million Placing to Acquire Battery Energy Portfolio
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 85,8 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
Net income 2021 80,4 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net cash 2021 122 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,34x
Yield 2021 5,36%
Capitalization 893 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC
Duration : Period :
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Leggate Non-Executive Chairman
Duncan Neale Independent Non-Executive Director
David Clive Stevenson Senior Independent Director
Catherine Louise Pitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabel Hsiao Wen Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC26.44%1 023
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.23%96 117
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-30.40%60 995
UBS GROUP AG-3.20%50 608
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.04%34 034
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.62%33 980