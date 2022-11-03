IN BRIEF: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund wins accordion extension

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC - London-based battery storage fund - Secures GBP155 million of incremental term debt through an accordion arrangement under its existing senior debt facilities secured in September 2021. The interest rate remains unchanged at 300 basis points over the sterling overnight index average. Term of the debt facility is extended by two years. Says it will be used to fund its near-term pipeline.

Current stock price: 164.72 pence, down 0.2% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 27%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.