Gresham House PLC - investor in utility-scale battery energy storage systems - Receives approval from the Central Bank of Ireland in respect of the change in control of Gresham House Asset Management Ireland Ltd upon the acquisition by Searchlight Capital Partners LP. Means all regulatory conditions surrounding the bid have been satisfied or waived. Acquisition remains subject to the Court's sanction of the scheme at the court hearing, which is expected to take place on December 13. Scheme is expected to become effective on December 19.
Current stock price: 1,096.27 pence
12-month change: up 49%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
