Gresham House PLC - London-based alternative asset manager - Takeover by US-based private equity and debt investor Searchlight Capital Partners LP gets approval from UK Financial Conduct Authority. Gresham House shareholders voted for the deal at the end of August, so only a few regulatory conditions remain. The acquisition is expected to be completed by early 2024. The deal announced back in July will see Gresham House become a portfolio company alongside other investments of funds advised by Searchlight. The funds are paying 1,105 pence per share, valuing Gresham House at GBP440.6 million on an enterprise value basis.
Current stock price: 1,072.40p
12-month change: up 40%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
