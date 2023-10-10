Gresham House plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist alternative asset manager. The Company provides investors with a range of investment products, across real assets, public equity, and private equity. The Company's segments include Real Assets, Strategic Equity and Central. The Real Assets segment includes forestry, new energy and sustainable infrastructure, and real estate divisions. Its Strategic Equity segment includes public equity and private equity divisions. Its Central segment includes the general income created and costs incurred by the central functions of the business. Its investment solutions focus to meet investors' long-term objectives while also contributing to society and its environment. It offers funds, direct investments and tailored solutions, including co-investment, across a range of sustainable investment strategies. The Company manages assets on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments, private individuals and their advisers.