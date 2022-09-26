Gresham Technologies : Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Statement

of 'Scaling Up Responsibly'. The three pillars are: 'Our Customers', 'Our World' and 'Our People'. 'Our World' seeks to manage the Group's impact on the environment, which will include climate change and climate-related risks and opportunities, focussing on supply chain impacts, green procurement, energy efficiency, renewables and waste. Within this pillar, we believe Gresham can help the transition to net-zero economy in the UK and beyond.

During 2022, the Board approved for an external consultancy to support the Company in conducting a Group-wide climate risk and opportunity mapping exercise. This exercise, with involvement from Non-Executive Directors, the Executive Board, Company Secretarial function and those with responsibilities for identifying risks and opportunities (e.g. innovation and development), will identify the climate-related risks for the Group. It is anticipated that climate-related risks will be assessed across the categories of physical, transition, liability and transboundary, using a double materiality lens that takes into account both our impacts on the climate, as well as the potential impacts of climate risk on our business, strategy and financial position. The outcome of this activity will be reported in the Annual Financial Report 2022, along with the impact analysis of these risks, which will also be conducted during 2022. Opportunities will also be mapped, considering activities that aim to mitigate or adapt to these risks, and wider climate-related opportunities.

In subsequent phases of our climate change roadmap, the Company will define its climate-related global policy trends and practices and introduce scenario planning for climate-related matters into risk assessment and monitoring procedures, to ensure compliance with TCFD recommendations.

5. Risk Management

In Gresham's Annual Financial Report 2021, the Company confirmed that it did not consider that there were any significant risks associated with climate change affecting the Group, on the basis that no specific climate-related risks had been identified. However, there was no specific climate-related risk identification exercise or impact assessment in 2021, and the Company is therefore aware that this statement is open to challenge, and that more analysis and research is required to get to a more nuanced and detailed statement. In 2022, Gresham intends to introduce climate-related risks alongside all other types of risk, as part of its Group-wide risk management framework.

With the increased importance and focus on climate-related risks, both management and the Board of Directors are committed to refining the risks (and opportunities) identification and assessment of physical, transitional, liability and transboundary risks in relation to climate change. As well as Group- wide operational, enterprise and financial risks, there will be a key focus on climate-related risks.

As referred to in section 3 (Governance), for 2022 the Board has approved for a new Risk Review Board to be established, which will be implemented by the Chief Corporate & Legal Officer, who will also act as Chair, to facilitate the management of risks of all nature (including climate-related) with a bottom-up approach across the organisation. The Risk Review Board will include an independent Non-Executive Director as a standing member, along with senior management representatives and other key stakeholders, and will meet quarterly. We expect climate-related risks to begin to be

