Gresham Technologies : Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Statement
09/26/2022 | 09:45am EDT
Statement on Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
Financial Year 2021
1. Introduction
Gresham Technologies PLC ("Gresham" or the "Company") is committed to operating its business in a sustainable way, which includes managing its impact on the environment. We strongly believe that urgent action is needed to combat climate change and we support the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and the wider movement on climate change.
We recognise that changes to the climate present extensive risks and opportunities, and that the TCFD recommendations represent a valuable and effective method of bringing about the systemic and permanent changes to business processes, practices and operations that are needed to accelerate the pace of change and protect our world.
In 2021, we completed a review of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations and developed a three-pillar ESG strategic direction for Gresham under the umbrella proposition of 'Scaling Up Responsibly'. This is illustrated in the figure on page 24 of the Company's Annual Financial Report 2021. Consideration of TCFD recommendations, and other environmental considerations, fall under the 'Our World' pillar of our ESG strategy.
2. TCFD Compliance Statement
This statement represents Gresham's first climate-related financial disclosures aligned with the TCFD recommendations and recommended disclosures (as set out in Figure 4 of Section C of the report entitled 'Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures' published in June 2017 by the TCFD). This statement covers the financial year 1 January to 31 December 2021.
The following table summarises what disclosures the Company has made either in this statement or in the Annual Financial Report 2021, by reference to the 11 TCFD recommended disclosures.
Governance
Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities.
The Board oversees and is responsible for ESG matters, including climate-related risks and opportunities. Reports on ESG matters (including climate-related) are regularly provided to and reviewed by the Board. Risks are recorded in the Company's risk register and managed in line with the Company's risk management framework.
See section 3 (Governance) below for further information.
c) Describe how processes for identifying, assessing,
The Company adopts an integrated risk management
and managing climate-related risks are integrated into
framework for all categories of risks, including climate-related
the organisation's overall risk management.
risks. The Company keeps its risk management framework
under review and intends to develop it further in 2022 to
specifically consider climate-related priorities.
See section 5 (Risk Management) below for further
information.
Metrics and Targets
a) Disclose the metrics used by the organisation to
The Company did not use any climate-specific metrics to
assess climate-related risks and opportunities in line with
assess climate-related risks and opportunities in 2021,
its strategy and risk management process.
although the framework for consideration of risks is
established. The Company intends to identify climate-specific
metrics during 2022 as part of risk and opportunity mapping,
and will include TCFD aligned disclosures in the Annual
Financial Report 2022.
See section 6 (Metrics and Targets) below for further
information.
b) Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2, and, if appropriate, Scope
Included on page 27 of the Annual Financial Report 2021 and
3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the related
repeated in section 6 (Metrics and Targets) below for ease of
risks.
reference.
c) Describe the targets used by the organisation to
The Company did not set any targets to manage climate-
manage climate-related risks and opportunities and
related risks or opportunities. The Company intends to do this
performance against targets.
during 2022 as part of risk and opportunity mapping, and will
include TCFD aligned disclosures in the Annual Financial
Report 2022.
See section 6 (Metrics and Targets) below for further
information.
3. Governance
During 2021, we have been focusing on climate change awareness for our Executives and Board of Directors, as well as conducting an annual Board-level review of climate-related matters, as part of Gresham's broader ESG programme. This accords with our plans and roadmap for climate-related activities, which are outlined in section 7 (Climate Change Programme Roadmap).
Gresham's Board of Directors has ultimate oversight and responsibility for reviewing the Group's principal risks and uncertainties, as well as their potential impact, evolution and mitigating measures. These risks are updated on a monthly basis and provided to the Board of Directors as part of monthly board packs for review in advance of each Board meeting. Climate-related risks are treated in the same way as any other risk in terms of governance, although there was no specific focus on climate- related risks in 2021 and therefore no climate-related risks were identified or reported in 2021. The Audit Committee (acting on behalf of the Board of Directors) is responsible for ensuring the effectiveness of the Group's risk management and internal control systems.
Management (including the CEO and CFO) provide leadership and guidance to the wider business and Board of Directors on the Group's identified risks and opportunities. Management are responsible for operational risks within their respective departments, as well as for Group risks, and for reporting principal risks and uncertainties to the Board of Directors via the agreed risk management structures. Management act as Executive Sponsors for specific risks within the Group's Risk Register and have responsibility for ensuring risks are correctly identified, measured and controlled. Management also work closely with the Company Secretarial team to regularly review existing risks and the emergence of new risks. Key risks are reported to the Board through monthly reporting as stated above.
During 2021, the Chief Corporate & Legal Officer led the design of a new Group-wide risk management framework for implementation in 2022, and leads the identification, assessment and management of risks and opportunities on an ongoing basis across the business. Additionally, responsibility for the Group's business continuity programme, reporting risks into the Board on a monthly and half-yearly basis, and promoting climate-related discussions (as part of the broader ESG programme) falls within the role's remit.
During 2022, the newly designed risk management framework will be implemented. This new framework includes the establishment of a new Risk Review Board made up of senior management and an independent Non-Executive Director. The purpose of the Risk Review Board will be to formally oversee Group-level risks, major operational risks, cyber security risks, climate-related risks and any other material emerging risks, and to monitor the effectiveness of the Company's risk management systems generally, reporting to the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee will remain responsible for financial control and financial fraud risks.
In future phases of our climate change roadmap, it is anticipated that the Audit Committee will become responsible for monitoring climate-related financial disclosure data and metrics, although this has not yet been confirmed. As regards succession planning, the Nomination Committee will, when considering new appointments (particularly Non-Executive Directors), actively consider the need for candidates with ESG and climate-related expertise. The Remuneration Committee will also consider including specific climate-related objectives when setting remuneration targets for executive directors.
4. Strategy
Whilst Gresham did not specifically consider climate-related risks and opportunities in relation to its strategic and financial planning for 2021, work has been signed off during the year to ensure that this is addressed as a matter of priority for 2022 and 2023. See section 7 (Climate Change Programme Roadmap) for an outline of the Company's current plans and roadmap for climate-related activities.
Our strategic approach to climate-related risks and opportunities is framed through our newly- developed ESG strategic direction. Having completed a review of ESG considerations in the year, the Group developed a three-pillar strategic direction to sustainability under the umbrella proposition
of 'Scaling Up Responsibly'. The three pillars are: 'Our Customers', 'Our World' and 'Our People'. 'Our World' seeks to manage the Group's impact on the environment, which will include climate change and climate-related risks and opportunities, focussing on supply chain impacts, green procurement, energy efficiency, renewables and waste. Within this pillar, we believe Gresham can help the transition to net-zero economy in the UK and beyond.
During 2022, the Board approved for an external consultancy to support the Company in conducting a Group-wide climate risk and opportunity mapping exercise. This exercise, with involvement from Non-Executive Directors, the Executive Board, Company Secretarial function and those with responsibilities for identifying risks and opportunities (e.g. innovation and development), will identify the climate-related risks for the Group. It is anticipated that climate-related risks will be assessed across the categories of physical, transition, liability and transboundary, using a double materiality lens that takes into account both our impacts on the climate, as well as the potential impacts of climate risk on our business, strategy and financial position. The outcome of this activity will be reported in the Annual Financial Report 2022, along with the impact analysis of these risks, which will also be conducted during 2022. Opportunities will also be mapped, considering activities that aim to mitigate or adapt to these risks, and wider climate-related opportunities.
In subsequent phases of our climate change roadmap, the Company will define its climate-related global policy trends and practices and introduce scenario planning for climate-related matters into risk assessment and monitoring procedures, to ensure compliance with TCFD recommendations.
5. Risk Management
In Gresham's Annual Financial Report 2021, the Company confirmed that it did not consider that there were any significant risks associated with climate change affecting the Group, on the basis that no specific climate-related risks had been identified. However, there was no specific climate-related risk identification exercise or impact assessment in 2021, and the Company is therefore aware that this statement is open to challenge, and that more analysis and research is required to get to a more nuanced and detailed statement. In 2022, Gresham intends to introduce climate-related risks alongside all other types of risk, as part of its Group-wide risk management framework.
With the increased importance and focus on climate-related risks, both management and the Board of Directors are committed to refining the risks (and opportunities) identification and assessment of physical, transitional, liability and transboundary risks in relation to climate change. As well as Group- wide operational, enterprise and financial risks, there will be a key focus on climate-related risks.
As referred to in section 3 (Governance), for 2022 the Board has approved for a new Risk Review Board to be established, which will be implemented by the Chief Corporate & Legal Officer, who will also act as Chair, to facilitate the management of risks of all nature (including climate-related) with a bottom-up approach across the organisation. The Risk Review Board will include an independent Non-Executive Director as a standing member, along with senior management representatives and other key stakeholders, and will meet quarterly. We expect climate-related risks to begin to be
