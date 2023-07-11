LONDON, 11 JULY 2023- Global fintech Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) has appointed Geneva Loader as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to Gresham's CEO, Ian Manocha.

Prior to joining Gresham, Geneva held prominent roles at several prestigious organisations includingBain & Company, WPP, and Omnicom Media Group, where she spearheaded marketing technology agendas, built several startup fintech brands, and scaled global marketing initiatives. Her strategic acumen and proven track record in building high-performing marketing teams make her a perfect fit for Gresham's ambitious growth plans.

As the new CMO, Geneva will be responsible for leading all aspects of Gresham's marketing efforts, including brand development, customer acquisition and retention, digital marketing, product positioning, and market research.She will work closely with the executive team to execute a fresh marketing agenda delivering on Gresham's mission to lead the global reconciliation and control market in financial services.

Geneva Loader said:"Financial institutions are increasingly seeking dependable and innovative partners to navigate the challenges of data complexity, machine learning,and the ongoing digitisation of finance.Gresham continues to leverage its deep market expertise and authority to support customers through these data transformation projects and build capabilities for the future. Iam excited to be joining such a passionate and trusted team as we continue to solve complex data challenges and build a dynamic roadmap that will help drive our customers' businesses forward."

Gresham CEO Ian Manocha added:"I am delighted to welcome Geneva to our team. Her wealth of expertise and growth mindset will undoubtedly take our marketing efforts to new heights. With her leadership, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our brand presence, drive customer engagement, and achieve sustainable growth in our competitive landscape."

Geneva with be based in Gresham's London office.

About Gresham

Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) is a global leader in mission-critical software and automation solutions for financial services. Our award-winning Clareti platform helps firms operate efficiently, manage risk, stay compliant, and focus on their customers knowing that their data and digital processes are under control. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, our industry-recognised Connect and Control Solutions, Data and Managed Services are proven at nearly 300 organisations worldwide, including many of the world's largest banks, investment managers and corporates. For more information, visitwww.greshamtech.com.