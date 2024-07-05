Gresham Technologies plc is a United Kingdom-based software and services company that specializes in providing real-time solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, payments and cash management. The Company's segments include Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions and Contracting Services. Clareti Solutions segment is engaged in the supply of solutions predominantly to the finance and banking markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and North America, which includes both software and services that can be accessed in the cloud, on-premises or deployed into hybrid environments. The primary offerings within this segment include Clareti Control products and Clareti Connect products. The Other Solutions segment is engaged in the supply of a range of solutions to enterprise-level customers in a range of end markets. The Contracting Services segment is engaged in the supply of information technology (IT) contracting services to one banking customer.

Sector Software