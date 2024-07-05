Gresham Technologies PLC - London-based software and services for data integrity and financial management - High Court grants the scheme court order sanctioning the scheme by which bid from STG Partners LLC will be implemented. The scheme is expected to become effective on July 9. Shares in Gresham are expected to be suspended on the same day.
Current stock price: 162.00 pence
12-month change: up 16%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
