Gresham Technologies PLC - London-based software and services provider focused on data integrity and control, banking integration, payments and cash management - Announces appointment of Andrew Elmore as chief technology officer. Current CTO Neil Vernon will transition to newly created role of chief product & innovation officer. Elmore was previously CTO at Glasgow-based financial control, reconciliation and data management software provider AutoRek. Prior to this he held senior technology roles at SmartStream Technologies and Banco Santander SA.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Manocha says: "The strategic appointment of Andrew as CTO reinforces our commitment to innovation and ensures that we have the right leadership in place to pioneer new solutions in the reconciliation market. Andrew and Neil's deep expertise and market insights provide Gresham with an unrivalled team to supercharge growth opportunities for our client base, as we futureproof the reconciliation market to be adept in leveraging new technological advancements in AI and automation."

Current stock price: 124.69 pence

12-month change: down 31%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

