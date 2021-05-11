Gresham Technologies : adds to North America sales team to meet growing demand

Latest hire to accelerate delivery of data integrity solutions to the region

Leading global fintech Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) that specialises in providing solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management, today announced that it has appointed Marc Cavell to spearhead business development across North America.

Marc brings over ten years of fintech experience spanning corporate banking, financial messaging, payments, and cash management to Gresham, previously holding sales roles at Fundtech and Finastra where he managed key accounts in the US market. He joins an existing group of data, technology, and regulatory experts at the firm, supporting Gresham on its mission to bring digital integrity, agility, and confidence to financial markets.

'I'm thrilled to be joining Gresham at what is an exciting time in financial services technology. Regulatory pressure, legacy technology infrastructure, and a relentless increase in data complexity, volume, and velocity are forcing financial institutions to re-evaluate their data management strategies. With their agility, customer centricity, and next generation technology I felt Gresham were the only vendor empowered to manage these challenges and to deliver the enterprise solution that the legacy providers were unable to offer,' said Marc Cavell.

'In today's environment, financial services firms across North America are seeking ways to reconcile complex data faster, whilst minimising costs and reducing errors,' said Mark Bolton, Head of Sales, International, at Gresham. 'In response, we are seeing increasing demand for our Clareti Connect and Clareti Control solutions, enabling firms to achieve data integrity across their organisations and improve regulatory reporting as a result. We're delighted to have Marc on the team and his support in helping businesses across North America reach their digital transformation, data confidence and compliance goals.'

The hire follows the recent news that KPMG US will be deploying Gresham's Clareti Control solution to deliver automated controls across the reconciliation process, to provide a faster, more efficient, and digitally-driven audit experience to KPMG clients.