  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gresham Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHT   GB0008808825

GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(GHT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Gresham Technologies : adds to North America sales team to meet growing demand

05/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Latest hire to accelerate delivery of data integrity solutions to the region

Leading global fintech Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) that specialises in providing solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management, today announced that it has appointed Marc Cavell to spearhead business development across North America.

Marc brings over ten years of fintech experience spanning corporate banking, financial messaging, payments, and cash management to Gresham, previously holding sales roles at Fundtech and Finastra where he managed key accounts in the US market. He joins an existing group of data, technology, and regulatory experts at the firm, supporting Gresham on its mission to bring digital integrity, agility, and confidence to financial markets.

'I'm thrilled to be joining Gresham at what is an exciting time in financial services technology. Regulatory pressure, legacy technology infrastructure, and a relentless increase in data complexity, volume, and velocity are forcing financial institutions to re-evaluate their data management strategies. With their agility, customer centricity, and next generation technology I felt Gresham were the only vendor empowered to manage these challenges and to deliver the enterprise solution that the legacy providers were unable to offer,' said Marc Cavell.

'In today's environment, financial services firms across North America are seeking ways to reconcile complex data faster, whilst minimising costs and reducing errors,' said Mark Bolton, Head of Sales, International, at Gresham. 'In response, we are seeing increasing demand for our Clareti Connect and Clareti Control solutions, enabling firms to achieve data integrity across their organisations and improve regulatory reporting as a result. We're delighted to have Marc on the team and his support in helping businesses across North America reach their digital transformation, data confidence and compliance goals.'

The hire follows the recent news that KPMG US will be deploying Gresham's Clareti Control solution to deliver automated controls across the reconciliation process, to provide a faster, more efficient, and digitally-driven audit experience to KPMG clients.

Gresham Technologies plc published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 24,6 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 7,99 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 116 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Mark Manocha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Oliver Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Anthony Simmonds Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Vernon Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Mark Balchin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES PLC13.51%164
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.51%1 861 655
SEA LIMITED11.81%115 634
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.48%84 949
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.71%59 026
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-7.71%54 213