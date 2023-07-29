Gretex Corporate Services Limited at the board meeting held on July 29, 2023, the board has approved the appointment of Mr. Sumeet Harlalka (DIN: 00474175) as Additional Executive Director. Date of Appointment: August 01, 2023. Terms of appointment: Appointed as an Additional Director (Executive) of the Company who shall hold office up to the date of the next annual general meeting.

Mr. Sumeet Harlalka with more than 20 years of experience in the field of Foreign Exchange Trading, Security Market Operations. and related activities. He possesses core skills of Fund raising, financials, company analysis and sector analysis.