Emerging Markets Report: Doctor's Orders

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been a little while since we published regarding Grey Cloak Tech Inc., (OTCQB: GRCK) soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc., a company engaged in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products.



It was worth the wait.

A short while ago, Grey Cloak announced its subsidiary BergaMet NA has entered into an exclusive performance-driven agreement with Xymogen® to purchase BergaMet’s Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™.

Xymogen’s is a major account for Grey Cloak and the new deal is a very big deal for the Company, taking over three years to consummate. Essentially, it’s the sale of Bergamet’s Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ specifically formulated to combat cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Those are vast markets if you’re wondering.

Reading through the presser, one line stood out even beyond the headline:

“Xymogen is now selling and distributing its proprietary formulations of their BergaCor™ and BergaCorPlus™ to their 20,000- plus medical doctor network.”

Twenty-thousand doctors.

That’s an incredible network of influence and obviously, doctors likely represent an exponential number of patients to whom they can refer the products. That could be powerful.

Time will tell through Q’s and K’s but it will be very interesting to see how many Doctor’s Orders will turn into Doctor’s Orders.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK – name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:

www.HealthyExtractsinc.com, www.GreyCloakTech.com, www.BergametNA.com, www.UBNutrients.com.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $22,500 by Grey Cloak Tech Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 N Orange Avenue Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com