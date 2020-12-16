Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Grey Cloak Tech Inc.    GRCK

GREY CLOAK TECH INC.

(GRCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerging Markets Report: Doctor's Orders

12/16/2020 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been a little while since we published regarding Grey Cloak Tech Inc., (OTCQB: GRCK) soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc.,  a company engaged in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products.

It was worth the wait.

A short while ago, Grey Cloak announced its subsidiary BergaMet NA has entered into an exclusive performance-driven agreement with Xymogen® to purchase BergaMet’s Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit.

Xymogen’s is a major account for Grey Cloak and the new deal is a very big deal for the Company, taking over three years to consummate. Essentially, it’s the sale of Bergamet’s Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ specifically formulated to combat cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. 

Those are vast markets if you’re wondering.

Reading through the presser, one line stood out even beyond the headline:

“Xymogen is now selling and distributing its proprietary formulations of their BergaCor™ and BergaCorPlus to their 20,000- plus medical doctor network.”

Twenty-thousand doctors.

That’s an incredible network of influence and obviously, doctors likely represent an exponential number of patients to whom they can refer the products. That could be powerful.

Time will tell through Q’s and K’s but it will be very interesting to see how many Doctor’s Orders will turn into Doctor’s Orders.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK – name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:
www.HealthyExtractsinc.comwww.GreyCloakTech.comwww.BergametNA.comwww.UBNutrients.com.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $22,500 by Grey Cloak Tech Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 N Orange Avenue Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about GREY CLOAK TECH INC.
10:35aEMERGING MARKETS REPORT : Doctor's Orders
GL
12/15Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Subsidiary BergaMet NA™ Announces Sales Agreement ..
GL
12/08GREY CLOAK TECH : Releases Study of Fuel4Thought Brain Booster
AQ
12/03Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Positive Results From a Clinical Study of Thei..
GL
11/23GREY CLOAK TECH INC : . Announces New Sales and Marketing Medical Advisory Board
AQ
11/23Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces New Sales and Marketing Medical Advisory Board
GL
11/18GREY CLOAK TECH INC : . Announces Strategic Equity Investment from the Medical C..
AQ
11/18Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Strategic Equity Investment from the Medical C..
GL
10/30GREY CLOAK TECH INC : . Announces Q3 Filing and Increased Sales and Revenue
AQ
10/30Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Q3 Filing and Increased Sales and Revenue
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,75 M - -
Net income 2019 0,63 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,35x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,5 M 24,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 8,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart GREY CLOAK TECH INC.
Duration : Period :
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Pitts President, CEO, COO & Director
William C. Bossung Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bill Croyle Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREY CLOAK TECH INC.161.44%24
VISA INC.10.89%486 995
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED11.74%332 624
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.104.86%259 647
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.37.28%30 316
AVAST PLC12.19%7 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ