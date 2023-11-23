Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 6.53 million compared to CAD 5.81 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.282509 million compared to net loss of CAD 1.14 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.08 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 19.25 million compared to CAD 17.11 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.893464 million compared to net loss of CAD 3.25 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.22 a year ago.