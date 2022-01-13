Log in
    GDYN   US39813G1094

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDYN)
01/13 02:51:48 pm
31.775 USD   -1.32%
Grid Dynamics : joins the rapidly developing IT ecosystem of the Tricity

01/13/2022 | 02:31pm EST
Grid Dynamics joins the rapidly developing IT ecosystem of the Tricity

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN), is a leading provider of enterprise-level technology consulting services, agile co-creation and scalable engineering and data science services. Its customers include Fortune 1000 corporations seeking to accelerate growth and bolster their competitive advantage through digital transformation. Grid Dynamics, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is making a strategic investment in Pomerania to reap the numerous benefts the region provides in supporting the company's rapid growth trajectory. The current headcount for the Gdansk offce is 14 people, with plans to grow to up to 50 engineers by the end of 2022.

Considering the economic changes caused by the ongoing pandemic, I am very happy that Pomerania is still an attractive location for business. New investors are constantly coming to the Tricity. Companies such as Grid Dynamics, which have just joined this group, prove that the commitment and work we put into the development of the region as an ideal place for business bring tangible results. We are looking forward to working with Grid Dynamics, and we wish them many successful endeavours - says Mieczysław Struk, Marshal of the Pomorskie Voivodeship.

Grid Dynamics is a leader among midsized Agile software development service providers. The company helps clients grow their business by enabling technologies and providing services such as big data, data science, artifcial intelligence, machine learning, application modernization, cloud migration, and DevOps, among others. For its new offce in Gdańsk, Grid Dynamics is looking for Senior and Middle + engineers with experience in Java, Front-End, QA Automation, Big Data (Python + Cloud), .NET and Mobile.

Tricity is one of the largest IT markets in Poland. It is distinguished by a developed network of connections with the Nordic countries, a mature IT cluster and high-quality technical universities educating the best talent in engineering felds in the country. It is also an attractive destination for relocation for specialists from around the world - says Sergey Podoynitsyn, Delivery Director of Grid Dynamics Gdansk.

Grid Dynamics partners with some of the most respected brands in the world from the retail, CPG, manufacturing, technology and fnance sectors. It helps its customers increase their market share, shorten the time-to-market of new products and services, and lower the costs of digital operations on a massive scale.

I am very pleased that we are starting the new year by announcing yet another new investment and welcoming Grid Dynamics to our local market. I am convinced that Gdańsk is an ideal location for the company - offering talented staff, and opportunities for further growth - says Marcin Grzegory, Deputy

Director of Invest in Pomerania.

In addition to ambitious plans related to dynamic internal development, Grid Dynamics Gdańsk is running an internship program, the start of which is planned for the next quarter. Interested parties can apply for the internship program here.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artifcial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and effciency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offces across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

