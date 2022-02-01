Grid Dynamics : rsquo; Smart Visual Search Helps Customers Find Rare and Discontinued Products on Replacements.com

Key Take-aways:

Replacements.com, the world's most extensive tableware, silver, and estate jewelry retailer, has a vast product catalog with more than 11 million items, 2 million patterns, colors, designs, and 30 million product images to process.

Manual searches by internal staff previously could take up to 3-5 business days to complete the numerous inquiries they received. With Grid Dynamics, customers can search and find an item online in just two seconds.

Replacements.com has improved the speed and ease with which customers can search for hard-to-find items, increasing sales and strengthening brand loyalty.

San Ramon, CA, February 1, 2022 - Grid DynamicsHoldings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformationservices and solutions, announced today that Replacements, Ltd., the world's largest retailer of tableware, silver, and estate jewelry, has seen significant improvements in enabling customers to quickly find items and patterns of interest with its innovative Smart Visual Searchsolution.



Replacements.comhas an extensive inventory of dinnerware, drinkware, silver-flatware, and collectibles that include patterns still available from manufacturers, and those that have been discontinued. Customers looking to expand their collections, along with those who have misplaced or broken pieces, use the Replacements.com online catalog, comprising eleven million items and two million distinct patterns, colors, shapes, and designs, to track down specific items.



Previously, customers would upload a photo of the item they were looking for, and Replacements.com support staff manually searched through more than thirty million product images to find an item of interest, a process which could take several days to complete the request. With Grid Dynamics Smart Visual Search, customers can search and find the appropriate item in a matter of seconds.



"Grid Dynamics' visual search solution greatly improves site search options for our customers and has delivered tremendous business value," said Linh Calhoun, Chief Marketing Officer. "By enabling customers to use their mobile device to engage with visual search with a click of the camera icon, immediately take a photo and see results instantly, we are offering ease and convenience online that we never imagined possible. The tool empowers our customers to complete many of their inquiries and allows our team to work on other department projects, saving us significant time and valuable resources."

Smart Visual Search Combines Deep Learning Models and AI

Grid Dynamics engaged with Replacements.com to design and train a set of deep learning models, create a service infrastructure, and develop a set of visual search APIscapable of matching patterns based on a photo uploaded by a customer.



The result is that customers can now upload an image and find a match with 90% accuracy in a matter of seconds. Replacements.com employees are now more agile and productive in their supply chain and assortment research. They have more time and resources to spend on other projects to improve overall business efficiency.



"We have over a decade of experience building solutions for leading retailers, producing double-digit improvements in click-through and conversion rates," said Eugene Steinberg, Grid Dynamics Technical Fellow, Head of Digital Commerce. "We work with the world's foremost brands applying the latest advancements in information retrieval, computer vision, and natural language processing to product search and recommendations. Replacements.com is another example of how a modern visual search system based on bespoke deep learning models enables online retailers to captivate customers, generate more sales, optimize operations, and ultimately strengthen brand loyalty."



About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

