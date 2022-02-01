Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDYN   US39813G1094

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grid Dynamics : rsquo; Smart Visual Search Helps Customers Find Rare and Discontinued Products on Replacements.com

02/01/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key Take-aways:

  • Replacements.com, the world's most extensive tableware, silver, and estate jewelry retailer, has a vast product catalog with more than 11 million items, 2 million patterns, colors, designs, and 30 million product images to process.
  • Manual searches by internal staff previously could take up to 3-5 business days to complete the numerous inquiries they received. With Grid Dynamics, customers can search and find an item online in just two seconds.
  • Replacements.com has improved the speed and ease with which customers can search for hard-to-find items, increasing sales and strengthening brand loyalty.

San Ramon, CA, February 1, 2022 - Grid DynamicsHoldings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformationservices and solutions, announced today that Replacements, Ltd., the world's largest retailer of tableware, silver, and estate jewelry, has seen significant improvements in enabling customers to quickly find items and patterns of interest with its innovative Smart Visual Searchsolution.

Replacements.comhas an extensive inventory of dinnerware, drinkware, silver-flatware, and collectibles that include patterns still available from manufacturers, and those that have been discontinued. Customers looking to expand their collections, along with those who have misplaced or broken pieces, use the Replacements.com online catalog, comprising eleven million items and two million distinct patterns, colors, shapes, and designs, to track down specific items.

Previously, customers would upload a photo of the item they were looking for, and Replacements.com support staff manually searched through more than thirty million product images to find an item of interest, a process which could take several days to complete the request. With Grid Dynamics Smart Visual Search, customers can search and find the appropriate item in a matter of seconds.

"Grid Dynamics' visual search solution greatly improves site search options for our customers and has delivered tremendous business value," said Linh Calhoun, Chief Marketing Officer. "By enabling customers to use their mobile device to engage with visual search with a click of the camera icon, immediately take a photo and see results instantly, we are offering ease and convenience online that we never imagined possible. The tool empowers our customers to complete many of their inquiries and allows our team to work on other department projects, saving us significant time and valuable resources."

Smart Visual Search Combines Deep Learning Models and AI

Grid Dynamics engaged with Replacements.com to design and train a set of deep learning models, create a service infrastructure, and develop a set of visual search APIscapable of matching patterns based on a photo uploaded by a customer.

The result is that customers can now upload an image and find a match with 90% accuracy in a matter of seconds. Replacements.com employees are now more agile and productive in their supply chain and assortment research. They have more time and resources to spend on other projects to improve overall business efficiency.

"We have over a decade of experience building solutions for leading retailers, producing double-digit improvements in click-through and conversion rates," said Eugene Steinberg, Grid Dynamics Technical Fellow, Head of Digital Commerce. "We work with the world's foremost brands applying the latest advancements in information retrieval, computer vision, and natural language processing to product search and recommendations. Replacements.com is another example of how a modern visual search system based on bespoke deep learning models enables online retailers to captivate customers, generate more sales, optimize operations, and ultimately strengthen brand loyalty."

To learn more about Grid Dynamics' work with Replacements.com, read the case study here.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nancy MacGregor
Trier & Co. for Grid Dynamics
415.309.5185 | nancy@triercompany.com

Disclaimer

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:09pGRID DYNAMICS : rsquo; Smart Visual Search Helps Customers Find Rare and Discontinued Prod..
PU
01/31Automated Systems Expects 'Over a Double' Decline in 2021 Profit
MT
01/26GRID DYNAMICS : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conf..
PU
01/13GRID DYNAMICS : joins the rapidly developing IT ecosystem of the Tricity
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Grid Dynamics Holdings
MT
2021Tech Stocks Weaken Slightly in Late Trade But Chipmakers Stay Strong
MT
2021Tech Stocks Pare Gains as Chipmakers Advance
MT
2021Grid Dynamics Holdings Q3 EPS, Revenue More Than Double; Stock Soars in Late Trading
MT
2021Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. - Earnings Call Q2 2021
PU
2021Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 203 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,57 M - -
Net cash 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -490x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 739 M 1 739 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 884
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,65 $
Average target price 40,17 $
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard Livschitz Director
Anil Kumar Doradla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lloyd A. Carney Chairman
Rajeev Sharma Chief Technology Officer
Yury Gryzlov Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.-29.81%1 739
ACCENTURE PLC-14.71%223 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.06%185 107
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.07%119 786
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.03%97 461
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%86 674