Key Takeaways: Grid Dynamics is proud to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Being positioned as a Leader highlights Grid Dynamics’ specialized expertise in Google Cloud services, including AI and GenAI, and continues the company’s strong growth vector in providing a complete range of hyperscaler services to enterprise clients undergoing business transformation. Commencing with a rigorous review of 3000 Google Cloud partners, the objective analysis conducted by Everest Group distinguished Grid Dynamics as 1 of 3 specialists to be named a Leader within this diverse ecosystem.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services, today proudly announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

“As Google Cloud continues to strengthen its foothold in the enterprise cloud domain by enriching its infrastructure, platform, data, security, and AI/ML offerings, enterprises are increasingly seeking specialized providers. These providers offer deeper technical expertise, agile solutions, and cost efficiency, which align closely with enterprise needs. Specialists are assisting enterprises in navigating their cloud journey by leveraging a specialized talent pool, ensuring faster time-to-value, implementing proven best practices, and offering deep expertise in customized Google Cloud offerings,” said Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director, Everest Group.

“We are immensely proud of our thriving, 7+ year partnership with Google Cloud. Being recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 underscores our unwavering commitment to expertise and innovation. This recognition is a testament to the extraordinary value we deliver to our clients, including many Fortune 1000 companies. This also validates our growth momentum and successful ongoing execution of our GigaCube strategy. We've cultivated a culture of excellence that positions us as a frontrunner for driving business transformation through AI and Gen AI, ensuring our clients remain at the forefront of innovation and success,” said Rahul Bindlish, VP of Strategic Business Development.

“As a specialist Google Cloud services provider, Grid Dynamics has made credible investments to strengthen its data, infrastructure, and enterprise AI services capabilities. It has solidified its Google Cloud services portfolio by investing in key specializations and expertise. Its dedicated vertical solutions, such as Price and Promotion Optimization Platform and Retail Search Accelerator, have resonated well with the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Enterprise clients have applauded accelerated delivery through modular IP assets, talent's technical depth, and dispersed delivery footprint. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group’s Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024,” said Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director, Everest Group.

This prestigious accolade from Everest Group reinforces Grid Dynamics’ reputation as a top-tier technology services provider and Google Cloud Premier Partner—the most challenging, exclusive tier Google partners can earn. To date, Grid Dynamics has delivered numerous enterprise scale transformations for Fortune 1000 customers, ranging from Cloud modernization to Customer application development and now enabling use cases leveraging Google's GenAI capabilities. All of this client success is built on a foundation of Grid Dynamics’ 48 expertise areas and 7 specializations in Google Cloud. Grid Dynamics is also a Google Cloud Retail Search Partner, a Google Cloud Generative AI Launch Partner, and a Google Cloud Vertex AI Partner. Grid Dynamics has developed over a dozen AI and GenAI focus starter kits, enabling clients to accelerate time to value for solutions running on Google Cloud.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 7+ years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our product capabilities, our GigaCube strategy and our company’s future growth including with customers.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of products, and our company’s growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-K filed February 29, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

