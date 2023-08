(Reuters) - The Biden administration will provide $95 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve Hawaii's electric grid, the White House said on Wednesday.

The island of Maui was devastated earlier this month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the resort town of Lahaina, leaving 115 people dead and 338 missing.

