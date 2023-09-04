TVO - OLKILUOTO 2 POWER PLANT UNIT (OL2) SYNCHRONIZED BACK TO THE NATIONAL ELECTRICITY GRID ON SEPT 4, AT 8:06 PM
Tvo - Olkiluoto 2 Power Plant Unit (Ol2) Synchronized Back To Th…
Today at 01:36 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:00 2023-09-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3590.00 JPY
|+0.84%
|-4.65%
|0.00%
|07:36pm
|TVO - OLKILUOTO 2 POWER PLANT UNIT (OL2) SYNCHRONIZED BACK TO TH…
|RE
|01:12pm
|AFC Energy inks deal to sell hydrogen generators in Saudi Arabia
|AN
TVO - OLKILUOTO 2 POWER PLANT UNIT (OL2) SYNCHRONIZED BACK TO THE NATIONAL ELECTRICITY GRID ON SEPT 4, AT 8:06 PM
|TVO - OLKILUOTO 2 POWER PLANT UNIT (OL2) SYNCHRONIZED BACK TO TH…
|RE
|AFC Energy inks deal to sell hydrogen generators in Saudi Arabia
|AN
|Prysmian, completed interconnection between UK and Denmark
|AN
|AFC Energy Signs Distribution Deal With Saudi Arabia's TAMGO
|MT
|India steps up coal use to stop outages triggered by unusually dry weather
|RE
|India asks utilities to import 4% coal until March 2024
|RE
|India asks utilities to import 4% coal until March 2024
|RE
|Eni, Snam set ambitions for Italy's first carbon storage project
|RE
|Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy's Unit Bags Wind Power Projects
|MT
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on September 1
|RE
|News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
|DJ
|PJM, biggest US grid operator, issues hot weather alert for Sept. 4-5
|RE
|Britain to pay homes to use less power again this winter
|RE
|Paris' transport grid worries wheelchair users
|RE
|Gem Diamonds interim profit topples as diamond market suffers
|AN
|Vodacom, Eskom Strike First Virtual Wheeling Deal to Tackle South Africa's Energy Crisis
|MT
|China issues highest typhoon warning as Saola moves towards Hong Kong
|RE
|L.B. Foster to Cease Fabricated Bridge Grid Deck Production; Reiterates 2023 Guidance
|MT
|California ISO says utilities call for safety power shutoff to stem wildfire risk
|RE
|CALIFORNIA ISO SAYS UTILITIES HAVE CALLED A PUBLIC SAFETY POWER…
|RE
|Texas power grid operator issues energy conservation appeal for Wednesday
|RE
|NorthIsle Copper and Gold Gains 9% As Completes Phase-One Drill Program At Northwest Expo and Goodspeed Targets
|MT
|German court throws out lower grid operator returns set by regulator
|RE
|Avangrid Launches Pilot Program With LineVision to Increase Renewable Energy Grid Capacity in New York
|MT
|NorthIsle Copper and Gold Completes Phase-One Drill Program At Northwest Expo and Goodspeed Targets
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|0.00%
|114 M $
|-0.69%
|115 M $
|+79.27%
|115 M $
|+23.64%
|116 M $
|-42.36%
|120 M $
|+14.51%
|121 M $
|+18.62%
|122 M $
|+29.71%
|106 M $
|+441.51%
|127 M $
|+15.84%
|127 M $