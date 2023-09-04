GRID Inc is a Japan-based Company mainly engaged in the artificial intelligence (AI) development business. The Company develops the business of planning optimization through AI technology focusing on electric power and energy, logistics and supply chain, and urban transportation and smart cities areas. The Company develops optimization programs for power plant supply and demand planning for domestic electric power utilities. The Company provides technology services to optimize transportation planning and the supply chain by incorporating AI algorithms. The Company also develops the core AI development part of the smart city simulator development, a highway traffic congestion forecasting system for planning optimization.