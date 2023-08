Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) on Thursday urged consumers to voluntarily conserve power, with demand expected to spike amid a heat wave.

Power use hit a new record for the 10th time this summer, at 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10, and on Thursday, was projected to hit 85,318 MW.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)