Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator on Sunday urged consumers to reduce electricity use due to extreme temperatures, high demand, and loss of thermal generation.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) also requested all government agencies to implement programs to reduce energy use at their facilities, adding that it is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time.

Power use hit a record for the 10th time this summer, at 85,435 megawatts (MW) on Aug. 10. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)