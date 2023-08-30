This is be the eighth time this month that the grid operator has urged consumers to conserve energy with operating reserves expected to be low.
(Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) issued an appeal to residents calling for energy conservation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
This is be the eighth time this month that the grid operator has urged consumers to conserve energy with operating reserves expected to be low.
