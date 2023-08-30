(Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) issued an appeal to residents calling for energy conservation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

This is be the eighth time this month that the grid operator has urged consumers to conserve energy with operating reserves expected to be low.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)