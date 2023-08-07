Shares of power producers were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates ahead of key inflation data.

"As far as the sectors that have the least number of beats or above-consensus reports, those are utilities, followed by real estate," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management. "If you look at the fact that rates are higher, and think about utilities and real estate, it makes sense."

Higher Treasury yields present a double whammy for utility stocks because the companies carry heavy debt loads while the stocks are used as an alternative to bonds.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the Texan electrical grid, extended its weather watch because of elevated temperatures and unusually high demand.

