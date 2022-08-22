Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Grid Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRDM   CA39814L1076

GRID METALS CORP.

(GRDM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:24 2022-08-22 am EDT
0.1200 CAD   -4.00%
11:06aGRID METALS : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
PU
10:04aIIROC Trading Resumption - GRDM
AQ
09:36aIIROC Trading Halt - GRDM
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grid Metals : Corporate Presentation - August 2022

08/22/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advanced Nickel and Lithium Projects in Manitoba Canada

Investor Presentation - August 22, 2022

WWW.GRIDMETALSCORP.COM | TSXV: GRDM | OTCQB:MSMGF FRANKFURT: NJF1

DISCLAIMER

1

This presentation ("Presentation") is being issued by Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Grid ") for information purposes only. Reliance on this Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Mayville-Makwa Project dated April 30, 2014 was prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA). The PEA includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. The study is preliminary in nature and there is no assurance the mining, metal production or cash flow scenarios outlined in this report would ever be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "potential", "continue", "target", "estimate", "proposed", "preliminary" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for its mineral projects in Manitoba, production capacity and timing, mining and processing methods, by-products, product pricing, capital and operating cost estimates, project economics, future plans, the availability of financing, the growth in the electric vehicle market and its impact on the demand for nickel and copper, and future supply of nickel and copper.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risks involving the Company's operations in a foreign jurisdiction, uncertainty of production and costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the most recently filed Company's Management Discussion and Analysis and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available for public disclosure at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Presentation.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers Regarding Estimates of Resources

This Presentation uses the terms "measured" and "indicated" mineral resources and "inferred" mineral resources. The Company advises U.S. investors that while these terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities administrators, they are not recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The estimation of "measured" and "indicated" mineral resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves. The estimation of "inferred" resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a "measured", "indicated" or "inferred" mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

Technical information contained in this Presentation has been reviewed by Dave Peck, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Drill widths noted in presentation are apparent width unless otherwise stated.

Corporate Overview

  • High potential nickel and lithium assets currently with low valuation
  • Key assets in Manitoba include advanced PEA stage nickel- copper-PGM asset andemerging lithium discovery
  • Makwa Mayville Ni-Cu-PGMproject has ~ US$4B NI 43-101pit constrained Ni-Cu-PGMresources in two open pit resources with exploration upside
  • Donner Lake Lithium Project - 2022 drill program confirmed potential of project with at least two continuous high grade LCT dykes
  • Lithium property near Canada's only lithium producing mine
  • Strategic financing will accelerate projects development amid requirement for North American sourced battery metals

2

Above: spodumene blades from lithium drilling at Donner Lake

Above: Drill core from MM04-14at Makwa averaged 1.74% Ni, 0.12% Cu ,1.81 g/t Pd, 0.45 g/t Pt 0.026% Co over 16.5m under the resource pit shell ( apparent width )

www.gridmetalscorp.com | TSXV: GRDM | FRANKFURT: NJF1 | 2

August 2022 Strategic Financing

3

Strategic Partners to unlock the Value of Grid Metals

AMCI Group LLC "AMCI", Primero Group "Primero" and Churchill Strategic Investment Group "Churchill" investing in Grid Metals to advance both the Nickel Copper PGE and Lithium development story.

AMCI

  • Major international mine owner, operator, marketer and strategic equity investor to the natural resource industry
  • Major investments include:
    • Multiple controlling interests in Australian, Canadian & US metallurgical coal businesses - equity production ~11mtpa
    • APIJV (iron ore, Australia), Jupiter Mines (Manganese, SA), Minera Las Cenizas (Copper, Chile), Trigon Port (Deep water terminal, Canada)
  • Strategic shareholding in Ontario based ASX listed Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) a lithium focused developer
  • Group revenue circa $3.0BN/annum, net assets +$1.3BN

Primero

  • Wholly owned subsidiary of ASX Listed NRW Group Holdings "NRW"
  • Experienced in the development and operation of base metals and lithium processing facilities including: Core Lithium, Pilbara Minerals, Panoramic Resources, & Covalent Lithium
  • Strategic shareholding in Ontario based ASX listed Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) a lithium focused developer
  • NRW Market Capitalisation of circa AUD$1.2BN

www.gridmetalscorp.com | TSXV: GRDM | FRANKFURT: NJF1 | 3

Strategic Financing

4

Strategic Financing to raise $8.5m

being arranged by Churchill

Issuing 56m shares including 20m under the Charity Flow Through scheme as below

Exceptional shareholder base to deliver on companies plan to develop substantial Nickel Copper PGE and Lithium projects in North America

Timeline to Completion

Charity flow shares expected to take

3 weeks to complete and being managed by Peartree Capital

Non Flow Through Shares (M)

36.00

Non Flow Through Shares Price (C$)

0.12

Amount (C$M)

4.32

Flow Through Charity Shares (M)

20.00

Flow Through Charity Shares Price

0.21

(C$)

Amount (C$M)

4.20

Esimated Expensese of the offer

0.43

(C$M)

Total Shares to be issued

56.00

Total Cash to Grid (C$M)

8.09

Week of 22nd August

Finalise Cornerstone

Week of 22 August

Finalise Docs

Week of 22th August

Appoint Peartree for FT

Week of 12th September

Capital Raise

Week of 19th September

Finalise and Share Issue

www.gridmetalscorp.com | TSXV: GRDM | FRANKFURT: NJF1 | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grid Metals Corp. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 15:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRID METALS CORP.
11:06aGRID METALS : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
PU
10:04aIIROC Trading Resumption - GRDM
AQ
09:36aIIROC Trading Halt - GRDM
AQ
07/29Grid Metals Donner Lake Lithium Property Drill Results and Project Development Update
AQ
07/28Grid Metals Corp. Reports the Results from the Final Three Holes Completed in the Phase..
CI
07/28GRID METALS : Donner Lake Lithium Property Drill Results and Project Development Update
PU
07/12GRID METALS : Unaudited Financial Statements for period ending March 31, 2022
PU
07/12GRID METALS : Management Discussion and Analysis for period ending March 31, 2022
PU
06/22Grid Metals Corp. - New High-Grade Lithium Intersections at Donner Lake Lithium Project..
AQ
06/21Grid Metals Edging Up as Details New High-Grade Lithium Intersections at Donner Lake Li..
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,85 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,82 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,6 M 10,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart GRID METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Grid Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 CAD
Average target price 0,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 220%
Managers and Directors
Robin Edward Dunbar President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Douglas Andrew Harris Chief Financial Officer
Thomas W. Meredith Independent Director
Edward John Munden Independent Director
Wesley David Black Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRID METALS CORP.19.05%10
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.62%144 495
RIO TINTO PLC0.40%97 529
GLENCORE PLC29.92%75 062
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)80.64%46 463
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.75%40 767