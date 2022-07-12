Grid Metals : Unaudited Financial Statements for period ending March 31, 2022
GRID METALS CORP.
INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022
Notice of no auditor review of interim financial statements:
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
GRID METALS CORP.
INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT
(In Canadian dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$5,891,944
$2,895,647
Marketable securities, (Note 5)
26,647
12,147
Amount receivable from a government
169,996
47,162
Prepaids
415,533
16,213
Total current assets
6,504,120
2,971,169
Capital assets (Notes 6 and 10)
63,380
30,359
Total assets
$6,567,500
$3,001,528
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, (Notes 9 and 13)
$260,191
$258,615
Lease obligations, (Note 10)
12,893
12,733
Exploraion program advances (Note 11)
539,980
-
Flow through share premium, (Note 8(a))
167,090
167,090
Total current liabilities
980,154
438,438
Non-current
Term loan payable, (Note 12)
60,000
60,000
Long term lease obligations, (Note 10)
14,712
17,996
Total liabilities
1,054,866
516,434
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital stock, (Note 7)
56,894,568
55,192,232
Contributed surplus
9,704,280
9,147,409
Deficit
(61,086,214)
(61,854,547)
Total shareholders' equity
5,512,634
2,485,094
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,567,500
$3,001,528
Going concern (Note 2)
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 8 and 9)
Approved on Behalf of the Board
'Thomas W. Meredith'
Director
'Robin E. Dunbar'
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GRID METALS CORP.
INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In Canadian dollars)
Three months ended March 31
2022
2021
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
$
2,997,298
$
932,954
Office, general and administrative
148,050
121,176
Professional and consulting fees
88,330
50,342
Management fees and directors fees (Note 13)
66,250
74,750
Public company costs
61,056
67,122
Share-based payments, (Note 7(b))
550,969
-
Amortization, (Note 6)
4,464
2,788
Flow-through share premium recovery (Note 7(a))
-
(519,761)
Loss from operations before the undernoted
(3,916,417)
(729,371)
Other income (expense)
7,000
9,044
Gain on joint venture transaction
4,677,750
-
Net income (loss) and comprehensive loss for the period
$
768,333
$
(720,327)
Net income (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
and diluted
87,646,078
77,940,388
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GRID METALS CORP.
INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(In Canadian dollars)
Capital Stock
Contributed
# of shares
Amount
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
77,882,099
$52,606,067
$7,967,037
$(58,073,878)
$2,499,226
Common shares issued in connection with unit private placements (Note 7(a))
9,588,363
2,109,440
-
-
2,109,440
Flow through common shares issued in connection with a private placment (Note 7(a))
5,562,240
1,390,560
-
-
1,390,560
Flow through share premium (Note 7(a))
-
(167,090)
-
-
(167,090)
Fair value assigned to warrants issued in connection with the private placement (Note 7(c))
-
(794,763)
794,763
-
-
Cash share issue costs (Note 7(a))
-
(244,365)
-
-
(244,365)
Shares issued for RSU vesting
100,000
25,000
(25,000)
-
-
Shares issued in satisfaction of a property acquisition(Note 7(a))
250,000
46,750
-
46,750
Stock-based compensation (Note 7(b))
-
-
527,840
-
527,840
Warrants expired (Note 7(c))
-
-
(72,000)
72,000
-
Warrants exercised (Note 7(c))
1,109,600
175,402
-
-
175,402
Original fair value of warrants exercised (Note 7(c))
-
45,231
(45,231)
-
-
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(3,852,669)
(3,852,669)
Balance, December 31, 2021
94,492,302
55,192,232
9,147,409
(61,854,547)
2,485,094
Common shares issued in connection with unit private placements (Note 7(a))
13,962,404
1,650,356
-
-
1,650,356
Cash share issue costs (Note 7(a))
-
(9,400)
-
-
(9,400)
Shares issued in satisfaction of a property acquisition(Note 7(a))
558,000
61,380
5,902
-
67,282
Stock-based compensation (Note 7(b))
-
-
550,969
-
550,969
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
768,333
768,333
Balance, March 31, 2022
109,012,706
$56,894,568
$9,704,280
$(61,086,214)
$5,512,634
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GRID METALS CORP.
INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(In Canadian dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows used in operating activities
Net income (loss) for the year
$
768,333
$
(720,327)
Adjustments not affecting cash
Shares issued for property acquisition
61,380
Amortization
4,464
2,788
Flow-through share premium recovery
-
(519,761)
Share based payments
550,969
-
Interest on lease obligations
242
-
(Gain) loss on marketable securities
(7,000)
(9,044)
Changes in non-cash working capital
Amounts receivable
(122,834)
(61,120)
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
-
-
Prepaids
(399,320)
(172,553)
Lease obligations
(3,124)
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,576
392,099
Advance on exploration
539,980
Cash flows used in operating activities
1,394,666
(1,087,918)
Cash flows used in investing activities
Additions to capital assets
(34,232)
-
Cash flows used in investing activities
(34,232)
-
Cash flows from financing activities
Payment of lease obligations
(3,495)
(2,948)
Issuance of common shares and warrants
1,650,356
-
Share issue costs
(9,400)
-
Term loan proceeds
-
-
Warrants issued in satisfaction of a property acquisition
5,902
Share received pursuant to property sale
(7,500)
-
Proceeds on sale of maretable securities
-
60,218
Proceeds on exercise of warrants
-
49,402
Cash flows provided by financing activities
1,635,863
106,672
Change in cash for the year
2,996,297
(981,246)
Cash, beginning of year
2,895,647
3,033,899
Cash, end of year
$
5,891,944
$
2,052,653
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
