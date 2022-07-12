Grid Metals : Unaudited Financial Statements for period ending March 31, 2022

GRID METALS CORP.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 31, 2022

INDEX Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 2 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 5

Notice of no auditor review of interim financial statements:

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.