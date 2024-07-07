Certain Shares of Gridwiz Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 7-JUN-2024 to 7-JUL-2024.

Details:
The shares will be in lock up for 1month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months, 2 years and 3 years from listing date and six months after listing .