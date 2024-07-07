Gridwiz Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the provision of demand response (DR) services. The Company is principally engaged in the demand response service business that collect electricity saved by customers and sell it in the electricity market, manufacturing and sale business of communication modems and charging test equipment for electric vehicles and electric vehicle chargers, as well as power generation facility design and construction business. In addition, the Company is engaged in the provision of electric vehicle-related product repair and maintenance services, power data management services and generation equipment repair services.

Sector Electric Utilities