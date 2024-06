Grieg Seafood ASA at its annual general meeting held on 19 June 2024, approved election of board members. Paal Espen Johnsen, Marit Solberg and Silje Remøy are elected for one year. Election of members of the nomination committee: Elisabeth Grieg (chair of the nomination committee) and Erlend Sødal are re-elected for one year.

Terje Breivik is elected for one year.