Grieg Seafood ASA is a Norway-based salmon farming company, which specializes in fresh Atlantic salmon. The Company's facilities are located in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Finnmark operates a hatchery in Lebesby, fish farms in Alta, Loppa, Nordkapp and Hammerfest, a slaughterhouse at Simanes in Alta, a post-smolt plant in Hasvik and a regional office in Kunnskapsparken in the center of Alta. Rogaland operates two hatcheries in Bokn, fish farms in Stavanger, Sandnes, Bokn, Hjelmeland and Kvitsoy, brood fish production in Suldal, a slaughterhouse on Sjernaroy and a regional office on Judaberg. British Columbia operates 22 farms off Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.