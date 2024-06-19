Grieg Seafood ASA at its annual general meeting held on 19 June 2024, approved to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.75 per share, in total NOK 196,233,000 to the Company's shareholders registered as owners in Euronext VPS on 21 June 2024, with an ex-date being 20 June 2024, and payment of the dividend on 27 June 2024.
Grieg Seafood ASA
Equities
GSF
NO0010365521
Fishing & Farming
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|74.1 NOK
|+0.41%
|+6.24%
|+8.49%
|10:29pm
|Grieg Seafood ASA Approves Dividend, Payable on 27 June 2024
|CI
|10:29pm
|Grieg Seafood ASA Announces Board Appointments and Composition of Nomination Committee
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.49%
|781M
|+7.80%
|3.21B
|0.00%
|1.05B
|-.--%
|517M
|+29.62%
|380M
|+13.22%
|338M
|-32.77%
|326M
|-22.76%
|324M
|-23.18%
|316M
|+15.49%
|307M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GSF Stock
- News Grieg Seafood ASA
- Grieg Seafood ASA Approves Dividend, Payable on 27 June 2024