Grieg Seafood ASA at its annual general meeting held on 19 June 2024, approved to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.75 per share, in total NOK 196,233,000 to the Company's shareholders registered as owners in Euronext VPS on 21 June 2024, with an ex-date being 20 June 2024, and payment of the dividend on 27 June 2024.