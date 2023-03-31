Advanced search
    GSF   NO0010365521

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA

(GSF)
2023-03-30
78.75 NOK   +5.70%
Grieg Seafood Asa : Integrated Annual Report 2022
Grieg Seafood Asa : Integrated Annual Report 2022
Grieg Seafood Asa : Update on the Norwegian resource tax proposal
GL
Grieg Seafood ASA: Key Information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA

03/31/2023
Dividend amount: 4.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 7 June 2023

Ex-date: 9 June 2023

Record date: 12 June 2023

Payment date: 16 June 2023

Date of approval: 8 June 2023


For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252                                                                                           


About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2022 7 080 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2022 1 292 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 2 146 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,31x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 8 822 M 848 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 40,1%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Kvame Chief Executive Officer
Atle Harald Sandtorv CEO, CFO & Head-Investor Relations
Per Grieg Chairman
Knut Utheim Chief Technical Officer
Tore Holand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
