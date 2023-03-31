Grieg Seafood ASA: Key Information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA
03/31/2023 | 12:03am EDT
Dividend amount: 4.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 7 June 2023
Ex-date: 9 June 2023
Record date: 12 June 2023
Payment date: 16 June 2023
Date of approval: 8 June 2023
For further enquiries, please contact: Andreas Kvame, CEO Cell phone: +47 907 71 441
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO Cell phone +47 908 45 252
About Grieg Seafood ASA
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people work in the company throughout our regions.
Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.