    GSF   NO0010365521

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA

(GSF)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:20 2023-05-10 am EDT
82.90 NOK   -1.31%
05:35pGrieg Seafood Asa : Key Information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA
GL
05/05Grieg Seafood Asa : Presentation of first quarter 2023 results
GL
04/19Grieg Seafood Asa : Q1 2023 trading update
GL
Grieg Seafood ASA: Key Information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA

05/10/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
Dividend amount: 4.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 27 June 2023

Ex-date: 28 June 2023

Record date: 29 June 2023

Payment date: 6 July 2023

Date of approval: 27 June 2023


For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252                                                                                           


About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon
supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.



This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2023 7 527 M 717 M 717 M
Net income 2023 804 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2023 2 730 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 9 287 M 884 M 884 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 40,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 82,90 NOK
Average target price 93,83 NOK
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Kvame Chief Executive Officer
Atle Harald Sandtorv CEO, CFO & Head-Investor Relations
Per Grieg Chairman
Knut Utheim Chief Technical Officer
Tore Holand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA6.87%889
BAKKAFROST15.02%3 957
MÅSØVAL AS4.62%367
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-11.74%319
ARCTIC FISH HOLDING AS-8.77%273
SALMON EVOLUTION ASA-16.93%269
