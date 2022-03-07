Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Grieg Seafood ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSF   NO0010365521

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA

(GSF)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - synthetic share options

03/07/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - synthetic share options

Primary insiders have exercised synthetic share options in Grieg Seafood ASA as outlined in the enclosed list.

The settlement amount (the difference between the exercise price and the adjusted share price) is paid in cash. Each beneficiary of the synthetic share option program is obliged to re-invest 50% of the settlement amount after taxes for the acquisition of shares in Grieg Seafood ASA within the next three months. However, this obligation to re-invest at least 50% of the settlement amount applies up to the point where the option holder holds shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (calculated at the highest of the original acquisition price and the market price at the exercise date) equal to 100% of the option holder’s current annual gross salary.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.

Attach: Synthetic share options list.pdf

Attachment


