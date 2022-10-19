Advanced search
    GSF   NO0010365521

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA

(GSF)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-19 am EDT
68.85 NOK   -2.41%
03:20pGrieg Seafood Asa : Notification of administrative act requiring culling
GL
10/14Grieg Seafood Asa : Q3 2022 Trading update
GL
10/14Grieg Seafood Asa : Q3 2022 Trading update
AQ
Grieg Seafood ASA: Notification of administrative act requiring culling

10/19/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority have notified Grieg Seafood that the Group is required to cull fish in eight single pens on two farms in the Finnmark region, due to detection of the parasite Spironucleus salmonicida. There is about 1 million fish of an average of approximately 0.7 kg in these pens.

The harvest guiding of the Group is not impacted.

The parasite has also been detected in single pens on other farms with fish from the same generation. The majority of the pens have no signs of sickness at all. Measures have been taken with successful outcomes on some of the impacted pens, resulting in reduced levels of mortality, improved fish welfare and stable biology.

The source of the parasite is believed to be the water intake to the freshwater facility during a limited period of time between the Autumn of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Measures have been taken and additional measures are under assessment. There have been no detections on the current generation in the facility, which is being transferred to sea.

The Group remains in close dialogue with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on the issue.

The information included in this announcement may be qualified as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 7 343 M 692 M 692 M
Net income 2022 1 842 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 1 658 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 7 733 M 729 M 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 40,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 70,55 NOK
Average target price 91,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Kvame Chief Executive Officer
Atle Harald Sandtorv CEO, CFO & Head-Investor Relations
Per Grieg Chairman
Knut Utheim Chief Technical Officer
Tore Holand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-15.10%747
P/F BAKKAFROST-13.47%2 813
NTS ASA1.09%1 102
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED48.42%698
ICELANDIC SALMON AS10.14%476
MÅSØVAL AS-29.94%326