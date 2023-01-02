Advanced search
    GSF   NO0010365521

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA

(GSF)
05:48 2023-01-02
77.55 NOK   -1.34%
Grieg Seafood Asa : Own shareholding
GL
2022Grieg Seafood Closes NOK29.9 Million Share Buyback
MT
2022Grieg Seafood Asa : Share buy-back completed
GL
Grieg Seafood ASA: Own shareholding

01/02/2023
On 30 December 2022 Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Company") announced that its share buy-back program was completed. The shareholding of the Company stated in such announcement did not reflect all shares acquired by employees in connection with the share saving program for employees in 2022. Following the completion of the share buy-back is program, the Company holds a total of 1,420,913 (not 1,517,981) own shares, representing 1.2525% of the Company's share capital.

Bergen, 2 January 2023.


For enquiries, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).


Financials
Sales 2022 6 891 M 699 M 699 M
Net income 2022 1 221 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 2 076 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 8 805 M 894 M 894 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 40,1%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 78,60 NOK
Average target price 83,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Kvame Chief Executive Officer
Atle Harald Sandtorv CEO, CFO & Head-Investor Relations
Per Grieg Chairman
Knut Utheim Chief Technical Officer
Tore Holand Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA0.00%894
BAKKAFROST0.00%3 694
NTS ASA0.00%967
ICELANDIC SALMON AS0.00%471
FRØY ASA0.00%434
MÅSØVAL AS0.00%377