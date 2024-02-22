Highlights

Harvest volume of 21,767 tonnes (21,186 tonnes)

Operational EBIT in the quarter of NOK -67 million (NOK 156 million), with operational EBIT/kg of NOK -3.1 (7.4). Full year Operational EBIT of NOK 780 million, with an operational EBIT of NOK 10.8 per kg

Quarterly results impacted by historical biological events

Good biological results of first harvest in Newfoundland, with high survival and high share of superior quality

Executing on post-smolt strategy, construction of 3,000 tonnes capacity post-smolt facility in Finnmark initiated

Initiatives to reduce costs by NOK 150 million over two years as part of our improvement program

Process to identify long-term partners to take part in the development of Canadian operations is ongoing

76% of the harvested volume in the quarter ASC certified

Expect to harvest 17,800 tonnes in Q1 2024

Target harvest volume of 81,000 tonnes for the full year 2024

Financial results



Operational EBIT for Grieg Seafood was NOK -67 million in the fourth quarter, compared to NOK 156 million in the corresponding period 2022. Harvest volume was 21,767 tonnes during the period (21,186), which gives an operational EBIT per kg of NOK -3.1 (7.4).



Operational EBIT/kg in Rogaland ended at NOK 10.4 (13.8) and was impacted by a superior share of 86% compared to 91% in the corresponding period last year, and somewhat unfavourable timing of harvest. Underlying production was good, with a strong 12-months survival rate at 94%. The farming cost ended at NOK 67.2 per kg during the quarter, up from NOK 54.6 per kg in Q4 2022 and NOK 65.8 per kg in Q3 2023. The increase in cost mainly relates to historical ISA events and lower harvest volume.



In Finnmark, harvest volume for the quarter ended at 10,387 tonnes, 1,800 tonnes below guidance. The lower volume is mainly related to impact from the Spiro-parasite, winters ulcers and string jellyfish. Operational EBIT/kg ended at NOK 6.2, impacted by weak biological performance and lower price achievement due to a superior share of 64%.



Operational EBIT/kg in British Colombia was negative NOK 7.9, compared to negative NOK 22.9 in Q4 2022. Farming cost was impacted by historical biological issues and write downs. However, seawater performance was good during the quarter, with a 12-month survival rate of 91%.



In Newfoundland, an important milestone was reached this quarter when the company started harvesting of the first generation of fish. Total harvest volume during the quarter was 3,184 tonnes. This is some 1,800 tonnes below guidance, postponed to 2024 due to weather conditions and positive market expectations. Realized price was NOK 74.0 per kg and the superior share was 97%.



“Our results in the fourth quarter were impacted by continued weak biological performance in Finnmark. The Spiro parasite, winter ulcers and jellyfish have impacted survival rates and operational efficiency in Finnmark and led to reduced volumes, increased handling cost and lower price achievement. I am not satisfied with the results, and we have taken measures to address the challenges both in the short and medium term.

The Spiro alone is estimated to cause a total loss of NOK 900 million since it was detected in 2022 at our freshwater facility in Finnmark, most of which has previously been realized. We have implemented measures to prevent Spiro from entering our facility again with good results. All fish that was transferred to the ocean farms in 2023 were Spiro free, and we expect impact from Spiro to cease after we have harvested out the last fish groups from the 2022 generation during Q2.

In Newfoundland, we successfully conducted the first harvest with a volume of 3,184 tonnes, a superior share of 97% and favorable reception from the North American market. The seawater production in Newfoundland continues to be strong with a 12-month survival rate of 95%.

It has been a tough quarter, and my colleagues have worked hard in all regions to implement improvement measures and move forward. I want to thank them all for their efforts. I am confident that we are on the right path and that we will see results during 2024” says CEO Andreas Kvame in Grieg Seafood.





Outlook

The global harvest of Atlantic salmon in 2024 is expected to increase by 2%, to a total of 2.9 million tonnes. With limited supply growth, combined with continuing strong demand development, Grieg Seafood believes in sustained strong market prices in 2024.

Grieg Seafood generally targets an annual contract share of 20-50%. Estimated contract share for the Norwegian operations is 7% for Q1 2024 and 6% for the full year 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, expected harvest volume is 17,800 tonnes, allocated as follows:



Rogaland: 7,000 tonnes

Finnmark: 5,000 tonnes

BC: 800 tonnes

NL: 5,000 tonnes

The company guides for a harvest volume of 81,000 tonnes in 2024, allocated as follows:

Rogaland: 28,000 tonnes

Finnmark: 27,000 tonnes

BC: 15,000 tonnes

NL: 11,000 tonnes





