Grieg Seafood : Q2 2021 Report

CEO Comment

During the second quarter, Grieg Seafood took new and important steps towards a post- pandemic recovery. The market is getting better, prices are increasing, and biology is improving across the regions. At the same time, we still experienced some bumps in the road. I am not satisfied with an EBIT of NOK 44 million.

British Columbia was a highlight with stable biological control for yet another quarter, coupled with high prices in a strong US market. Rogaland delivered a satisfactory result, though the share of fixed price contracts affected earnings. Finnmark, however, remained impacted by remnants of the challenging biology from last winter. Downgrades, harvest weight and the harvest profile affected price achievement negatively. Several actions are taken to avoid similar severities during future winters, from changes in our approach to transferring fish to sea and new vaccine strategies to more post- smolt and VAP capacity.

We are also continuing to develop our Newfoundland region responsibly and step by step. To increase chances of optimal biological conditions in sea, we have postponed transfer of fish to sea until next spring. Placentia Bay is a promising area for sustainable salmon farming, and as in any greenfield project, we must continuously evaluate measures to reduce risk. Beyond this postponement, the project is on track, with millions of fish currently growing healthy and well in the fresh water facility. The potential for the Newfoundland region remains huge in the medium and longer term, underpinned by the strong and growing US salmon market next door.

During the second quarter, Grieg Seafood also reached several milestones towards delivering on our 2025 strategy.

First and foremost, we executed our plan to narrow the company's focus to Norway and Canada as our two robust farming regions. We entered a sales purchase agreement with Scottish Sea Farms to sell our Shetland operations for GBP 164 million*. Substantial improvement efforts over several years are completed in the region, resulting in a profit for the quarter. I am pleased to hand over a healthy business to new owners for further development, and I am confident that the operations will keep creating value for a long time to come. I want to sincerely thank our Shetland employees for their hard work and dedication over many years. The sale and high price leave us in a strong financial situation and provides room to engage in growth initiatives in Norway and Canada in line with our strategy.

A second milestone reached this quarter was the transfer of all global sales activities to our new sales and market organization. As a next step, we are developing a new plan for processing and VAP throughout our regions, aiming to increase value, utilize synergies, and reduce loss caused by negative biological events.

Going forward, amid increasing salmon price projections, we will keep our rigorous focus on projects to further strengthen biological control, ensure quality in what we do across the board, and optimize operations in all regions. We expect costs to decrease towards the end of the year. We have strong foundations in place to increase value creation for shareholders, customers, employees and local communities alike.

ANDREAS KVAME

CEO Grieg Seafood ASA

*The sale is pending approval by competition authorities.