    GSF   NO0010365521

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA

(GSF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/17 10:25:25 am
88.25 NOK   -0.68%
12:14aGRIEG SEAFOOD : Q2 2021 Report
PU
08/18GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA : Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
AQ
08/13GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA : Presentation of second quarter 2021 results
AQ
Grieg Seafood : Q2 2021 Report

08/18/2021 | 12:14am EDT
Contents

PART 01

CEO Comment

page 4

Quarterly

Highlights in the quarter

page 5

highlights

Key figures

page 7

Our scoreboard

page 9

Our approach to sustainable business

page 10

PART 02

Covid-19 impact and update

page 15

Quarterly

Group financial review

page 16

progress

Sales and market development

page 21

Rogaland

page 24

Finnmark

page 28

British Columbia

page 32

Newfoundland

page 37

The Grieg Seafood share

page 39

Board's approval

page 40

PART 03

Financial statements

page 42

Quarterly

Selected notes

page 47

results

Appendix

page 66

ROOTED IN NATURE

Farming the ocean for a better future

Farming the ocean comes with a responsibility. We are dedicated to providing more food from the sea to people around the globe while reducing our footprint and improving fish welfare. People, partnerships, technologies and innovations will help us get there. Step by step.

Grieg Seafood

Q2 report 2021

2

PART 01

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

We are on a journey of sustainable growth. We are dedicated to improve our operational performance, fish welfare and survival, reduce our impact and increase profitability. Change will never stop, and we pursue improvement wherever we see it. It drives our commitment and lets us capture new opportunities. This is

how we farm the ocean for a better future.

Grieg Seafood

Q2 report 2021

3

CEO Comment

During the second quarter, Grieg Seafood took new and important steps towards a post- pandemic recovery. The market is getting better, prices are increasing, and biology is improving across the regions. At the same time, we still experienced some bumps in the road. I am not satisfied with an EBIT of NOK 44 million.

British Columbia was a highlight with stable biological control for yet another quarter, coupled with high prices in a strong US market. Rogaland delivered a satisfactory result, though the share of fixed price contracts affected earnings. Finnmark, however, remained impacted by remnants of the challenging biology from last winter. Downgrades, harvest weight and the harvest profile affected price achievement negatively. Several actions are taken to avoid similar severities during future winters, from changes in our approach to transferring fish to sea and new vaccine strategies to more post- smolt and VAP capacity.

We are also continuing to develop our Newfoundland region responsibly and step by step. To increase chances of optimal biological conditions in sea, we have postponed transfer of fish to sea until next spring. Placentia Bay is a promising area for sustainable salmon farming, and as in any greenfield project, we must continuously evaluate measures to reduce risk. Beyond this postponement, the project is on track, with millions of fish currently growing healthy and well in the fresh water facility. The potential for the Newfoundland region remains huge in the medium and longer term, underpinned by the strong and growing US salmon market next door.

During the second quarter, Grieg Seafood also reached several milestones towards delivering on our 2025 strategy.

First and foremost, we executed our plan to narrow the company's focus to Norway and Canada as our two robust farming regions. We entered a sales purchase agreement with Scottish Sea Farms to sell our Shetland operations for GBP 164 million*. Substantial improvement efforts over several years are completed in the region, resulting in a profit for the quarter. I am pleased to hand over a healthy business to new owners for further development, and I am confident that the operations will keep creating value for a long time to come. I want to sincerely thank our Shetland employees for their hard work and dedication over many years. The sale and high price leave us in a strong financial situation and provides room to engage in growth initiatives in Norway and Canada in line with our strategy.

A second milestone reached this quarter was the transfer of all global sales activities to our new sales and market organization. As a next step, we are developing a new plan for processing and VAP throughout our regions, aiming to increase value, utilize synergies, and reduce loss caused by negative biological events.

Going forward, amid increasing salmon price projections, we will keep our rigorous focus on projects to further strengthen biological control, ensure quality in what we do across the board, and optimize operations in all regions. We expect costs to decrease towards the end of the year. We have strong foundations in place to increase value creation for shareholders, customers, employees and local communities alike.

ANDREAS KVAME

CEO Grieg Seafood ASA

*The sale is pending approval by competition authorities.

Grieg Seafood

Q2 report 2021

4

Highlights in the quarter

Group highlights

  • EBIT before production fee and fair value adjustment of NOK 44 million (47 million), with EBIT/kg of NOK 2.4 (2.4)
    • Downgrades, harvest weight and harvest profile impacted price achievement in Finnmark by NOK -41 million
    • Operational cost in Newfoundland, including write down related to ISA, of NOK -45 million
    • Strong production and good price achievement in British Columbia
  • Agreement to sell Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
    • Good performance in Shetland following restructuring and operational improvement, EBITDA of NOK 56 million (held for sale)
  • Underlying operational improvement, expect lower costs towards year end and through 2022
  • Integrated sales and market organization handling 100% of sold volume in the quarter
  • Three sites ASC certified, total of 29 sites or 53% of net production certified
  • Expect harvest ex Shetland of 21 700 tonnes in Q3 2021, and 80 000 tonnes for the full year 2021

Grieg Seafood

Q2 report 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grieg Seafood ASA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
