    GSF   NO0010365521

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA

(GSF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 11/02 11:25:10 am
90.4 NOK   -2.48%
01:12aQ3 2021 Report
PU
01:00aGRIEG SEAFOOD ASA : Q3 2021 results
AQ
10/27GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA : Presentation of third quarter 2021 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2021 Report

11/03/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Contents

PART 01

Group highlights

page 3

Highlights

CEO comment

page 4

Regional highlights

page 5

Key figures

page 6

Our scoreboard

page 8

Guiding and expectations

page 9

Our approach to sustainable business

page 10

PART 02

Group financial review

page 13

Progress

Sales and market development

page 16

Rogaland

page 19

Finnmark

page 23

British Columbia

page 27

Newfoundland

page 32

Board's approval

page 34

PART 03

Financial statements

page 36

Results

Selected notes

page 41

Appendix

page 58

Grieg Seafood

Q3 report 2021

2

PART 01

HIGHLIGHTS

We are on a journey of sustainable growth. We are dedicated to improve our operational performance, fish welfare and survival, reduce our impact and increase profitability. Change will never stop, and we pursue improvement wherever we see it. It drives our commitment and lets us capture new opportunities. This is

how we farm the ocean for a better future.

Group highlights

  • EBIT before production fee and fair value adjustment of NOK 149 million (-14 million), with EBIT/kg of NOK 7.3 (-1.0) driven by high prices in BC and declining cost level
  • Good performance in Shetland, EBITDA of NOK 53 million (held for sale). UK competition authorities expected to decide on Shetland transaction by 15 December 2021
  • Underlying operational improvement, with increased survival in all regions. Expect lower costs towards year end
  • Value added processing capacity for part of our volume secured in Norway
  • One site ASC certified, total of 30 sites or 56% of net production certified
  • Expect harvest ex Shetland of 25 100 tonnes in Q4 2021, 77 000 tonnes for the full year 2021 and 90 000 for 2022

Grieg Seafood

Q3 report 2021

3

CEO comment

Thanks to the hard work of my colleagues across the company, Grieg Seafood has delivered one of our best third quarters ever.

Biology has continued to improve and stabilize, with increased survival across the regions compared to last year. The market was surprisingly strong, considering the large volumes harvested in the industry during the quarter, which would normally cause lower prices. We are experiencing the advantage of an in-house sales and market organization, which sold all of our fish for the second quarter in a row, and their work on integration between sales and production to optimize price performance. Moreover, we have secured value-added processing capacity for part of our volume in Norway as a step towards repositioning the company in the market.

Operationally, British Columbia was again a highlight during the quarter, with stable production and high average harvest weights. We continued the positive trend of reduced impact by harmful algae blooms. We experienced the full advantage of the region's close proximity to a strong US market, where we achieved high prices.

Finnmark performed well, with good production, good fish health and welfare, and few biological challenges. September marked the best production month the region has ever seen. Finnmark has taken measures to reduce the risk of winter ulcers during the coming winter, such as avoiding two winters at sea in the farming areas with the coldest temperatures. Access to value-added processing capacity will also contribute to better price achievement should there be downgrades.

Rogaland's performance was impacted by downgrades caused by PD, affecting both cost and price achievement. We experience, however, that fish groups harvested after a shorter time spent at sea, have reduced risk of PD and need fewer sea lice treatments, strengthening our confidence in our post-smolt strategy. Due to preventative measures, the region needed few sea lice treatments, continuing the positive trend from earlier years. Biology in the region stabilized towards the end of the quarter.

The fish in our Newfoundland freshwater facility is growing well and according to schedule. Shetland continued to deliver a profit, as the region has done since the turn-around. The sale is expected to be approved by UK authorities during the fourth quarter. It will allow us to concentrate focus, resources and investments to our production regions with the most potential for profitable growth - Norway and Canada.

Grieg Seafood's focus on sustainability remains. Reducing our footprint and improving fish welfare is key to long-term profitability, growth, attractiveness to our customers and license to operate. As a part of our work, Grieg Seafood has joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) as a Taskforce Member, to build a global risk management and financial disclosure framework on nature-related risks.

With a strong outlook for both our farming operations and markets, we are optimistic for the time ahead, especially as the covid-19 pandemic continues to loosen it's grip.

ANDREAS KVAME

CEO Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood

Q3 report 2021

4

Regional highlights

Rogaland Europe

  • Harvest volume of 6 282 tonnes (5 039)
  • EBIT/kg NOK 4.9 (9.9)
  • Price achievement impacted by low average harvest weight and superior share of 86% due to Pancreas Disease (PD) at three sites
  • Farming cost per kg of NOK 46.5 vs NOK 44.3 in Q3 2020 and NOK 45.8 per kg in Q2 2021, due to harvesting from PD-affected sites and related transport cost. Post-smolt strategy with shorter time in sea will lower the risk of PD
  • Production was stable and improved towards quarter end, with increased survival. Continued trend of few sea lice treatments due to preventative measures
  • YTD average weight of smolt is 450 grams at time of transfer to sea

Finnmark Europe

  • Harvest volume of 9 908 tonnes (2 730)
  • EBIT/kg NOK 8.1 (9.8)
  • Satisfactorily price achievement, somehow impacted by harvest profile and a superior share of 87%
  • Farming cost per kg of NOK 45.5 vs NOK 44.2 in Q3 2020 due to cost from winter ulcers carried over from earlier quarters, as well as harvesting from small sites. Cost improved from Q2 2021 (NOK 50.6 per kg) due to higher harvest volume
  • Strong production and biological development with increased survival. All-time high monthly production volume in September. Measures taken to reduce risk of winter ulcers and ISA going forward
  • Total of 17 sites ASC certified (84% of net production)

British Columbia North America

  • Harvest volume of 4 289 tonnes (6 648)
  • EBIT/kg NOK 20.6 (-7.8)
  • Strong price achievement driven by good average harvest weight and a superior share of 89%
  • Farming cost per kg of CAD 8.5 stable vs Q3 2020 (CAD 8.6) and Q2 2021 (CAD 8.5) despite lower harvest volume
  • Good biological performance, with increased survival rates. Mortality related to algae blooms reduced from 3.4% in 2019 to 0.4% so far in 2021
  • Total of 13 sites ASC certified (71% of net production)

Newfoundland North America

  • Eight seawater licenses with a production capacity of 30 000 tonnes of annual harvest, additional licenses have been applied for
  • RAS facility fully operational, smolt capacity of 600 tonnes
  • Fish are growing well in freshwater facility
  • Q3 operational cost of NOK 37 million
  • Main priority is gradual development to ensure biosecurity, fish health and profitability

Grieg Seafood

Q3 report 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grieg Seafood ASA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
