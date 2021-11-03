Q3 2021 Report

CEO comment

Thanks to the hard work of my colleagues across the company, Grieg Seafood has delivered one of our best third quarters ever.

Biology has continued to improve and stabilize, with increased survival across the regions compared to last year. The market was surprisingly strong, considering the large volumes harvested in the industry during the quarter, which would normally cause lower prices. We are experiencing the advantage of an in-house sales and market organization, which sold all of our fish for the second quarter in a row, and their work on integration between sales and production to optimize price performance. Moreover, we have secured value-added processing capacity for part of our volume in Norway as a step towards repositioning the company in the market.

Operationally, British Columbia was again a highlight during the quarter, with stable production and high average harvest weights. We continued the positive trend of reduced impact by harmful algae blooms. We experienced the full advantage of the region's close proximity to a strong US market, where we achieved high prices.

Finnmark performed well, with good production, good fish health and welfare, and few biological challenges. September marked the best production month the region has ever seen. Finnmark has taken measures to reduce the risk of winter ulcers during the coming winter, such as avoiding two winters at sea in the farming areas with the coldest temperatures. Access to value-added processing capacity will also contribute to better price achievement should there be downgrades.

Rogaland's performance was impacted by downgrades caused by PD, affecting both cost and price achievement. We experience, however, that fish groups harvested after a shorter time spent at sea, have reduced risk of PD and need fewer sea lice treatments, strengthening our confidence in our post-smolt strategy. Due to preventative measures, the region needed few sea lice treatments, continuing the positive trend from earlier years. Biology in the region stabilized towards the end of the quarter.

The fish in our Newfoundland freshwater facility is growing well and according to schedule. Shetland continued to deliver a profit, as the region has done since the turn-around. The sale is expected to be approved by UK authorities during the fourth quarter. It will allow us to concentrate focus, resources and investments to our production regions with the most potential for profitable growth - Norway and Canada.

Grieg Seafood's focus on sustainability remains. Reducing our footprint and improving fish welfare is key to long-term profitability, growth, attractiveness to our customers and license to operate. As a part of our work, Grieg Seafood has joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) as a Taskforce Member, to build a global risk management and financial disclosure framework on nature-related risks.

With a strong outlook for both our farming operations and markets, we are optimistic for the time ahead, especially as the covid-19 pandemic continues to loosen it's grip.

ANDREAS KVAME

CEO Grieg Seafood ASA