(Alliance News) - Grifal Spa on Friday approved a non-convertible non-subordinated bond loan in the principal amount of EUR6.0 million consisting of 60 bonds with a par value of EUR100,000.00 each.

The term of the loan is 72 months, including 12 months of preamortization.

The bonds are scheduled to be issued by the end of December 2023.

Grifal closed Friday up 2.2 percent at EUR2.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

