(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Grifal Spa reviewed preliminary consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2023, which closed with revenues at EUR37.7 million, up 2 percent from 2022.

"The confirmation of revenue growth in the full year 2023 is in contrast to the very negative trend in the market for packaging and traditional corrugated board, which marked about a minus 12 percent compared to 2022, and is indicative of the importance constituted by the Grifal group's ability to propose innovative and distinctive solutions to the packaging world through the use of paper and cardboard," the company wrote in the released note.

Grifal closed Wednesday's session in the green by 12 percent at EUR2.61 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

