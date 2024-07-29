(Alliance News) - Grifal Spa has let it be known that the ERDF, European Regional Development Fund, has granted EUR1.6 million in non-reimbursable financing to support the realization of cArtù, the shock-absorbing and eco-sustainable corrugated cardboard designed in Italy.

The new production site in Guimaraes, Portugal, in fact, the result of the joint venture between Grifal Group and José Neves Group, will benefit from this important financing to support the design and implementation of innovative production lines, conceived in Bergamo by Grifal Technologies.

"Even before the financial issue," explains Fabio Gritti, president and CEO of Grifal Group, "it is the recognition of the industrial project that fills us with pride. We are grateful to all the people, first and foremost our Portuguese partners, for the immense commitment that enabled us to achieve this result as well. A significant achievement but also a spur to complete the Seven cArtù production site as soon as possible. The offer of packaging materials and solutions is already active, with a strategic and commercial positioning that covers not only Portugal but also Spain."

Grifal closed Monday 2.8 percent in the red at EUR2.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.