  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Grifal S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRAL   IT0005332595

GRIFAL S.P.A.

(GRAL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:12 2023-01-24 am EST
2.950 EUR   -1.34%
02:24aGrifal revenues grow 42% in 2022, good cArtù
AN
01/24Listings in green except London; TIM leads the Mib.
AN
01/24Stock exchanges expected in green; wait for European PMI
AN
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grifal revenues grow 42% in 2022, good cArtù

01/25/2023 | 02:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Grifal Spa reported Wednesday that revenues for 2022 rose to EUR37 million or 42 percent from EUR26.1 million in the previous year.

As the company explained, after a slight decline of 10 percent between fiscal years 2019 and 2020, partly as a result of the pandemic situation, last year, the group had recorded a 55 percent increase in revenues.

With reference, however, to the increase in revenues recorded for fiscal year 2022, Grifal points out that this was achieved mainly thanks to the contribution of cArtù, the innovative eco-sustainable corrugated cardboard, whose sales rose to EUR12.2 million from EUR6.2 million in the previous year and now account for about a third of the group's consolidated revenues.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,7 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net income 2022 0,59 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
Net Debt 2022 19,4 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 32,6%
Managers and Directors
Fabio Angelo Gritti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Frattini Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Mario Daleffe Independent Director
Paola Boromei Independent Director
Roberto Gritti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFAL S.P.A.35.94%37
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY6.12%13 071
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.66%11 946
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC14.29%11 044
SIG GROUP AG14.16%9 551
WESTROCK COMPANY3.84%9 292