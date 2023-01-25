Grifal revenues grow 42% in 2022, good cArtù

(Alliance News) - Grifal Spa reported Wednesday that revenues for 2022 rose to EUR37 million or 42 percent from EUR26.1 million in the previous year.

As the company explained, after a slight decline of 10 percent between fiscal years 2019 and 2020, partly as a result of the pandemic situation, last year, the group had recorded a 55 percent increase in revenues.

With reference, however, to the increase in revenues recorded for fiscal year 2022, Grifal points out that this was achieved mainly thanks to the contribution of cArtù, the innovative eco-sustainable corrugated cardboard, whose sales rose to EUR12.2 million from EUR6.2 million in the previous year and now account for about a third of the group's consolidated revenues.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

