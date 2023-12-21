(Alliance News) - Grifal Spa on Thursday disclosed that it has entered into agreements regarding the issuance and subscription of 60 bonds with a par value of EUR100,000.00 each, to be issued as part of a non-convertible, non-subordinated bond loan with a total principal amount of EUR6 million.

The bond has a term of 72 months and will be amortizing with a 12-month preamortization period.

The bonds will bear interest at the 3-month Euribor rate plus a spread of 340bps to be settled in arrears on a quarterly basis.

Grifal on Thursday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR2.31 per share.

