    GRAL   IT0005332595

GRIFAL S.P.A.

(GRAL)
  Report
04:01:20 2023-04-06 am EDT
2.600 EUR   -2.26%
Mib in green above 27,000 points; BPER Bank good

04/06/2023 | 04:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - European stock markets Thursday moved, albeit tepidly, higher at the opening of the last session before the Easter holiday.

Traders continue to assess the health of the global economy following a series of U.S. economic data this week that could impact the Federal Reserve's policy path. Among them, private businesses in the U.S. created 145,000 jobs in March, below February's upwardly revised 261,000 and forecasts of 200,000. The data were released Wednesday by ADP Research Institute.

On Thursday, in the CME Group platform's FedWatch Tool, using futures also based on the actual federal funds rate or EFFR, the main rate hike for the May 3 meeting has a 58 percent probability predicted for confirmation in the 475/500 bps range.

In contrast, the probability of an increase in the 500/525 bps area, an increase equivalent to 25 bps, is at 42%. The current target is between 475 and 500 bps.

Data from China showed that service sector growth in the world's second largest economy accelerated to the strongest level in two and a half years.

Good news also came from Europe's top economy, with German industrial production rising 2 percent in February, easily beating expectations, while U.K. house price growth slowed to an almost three-and-a-half-year high in data covering last month.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, marks a 0.6 percent rise to 27,020.40.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 advances 0.4 percent, Paris' CAC 40 rises 0.2 percent as does Frankfurt's DAX 40.

Among the smaller lists, the Mid-Cap advances with 0.2 percent to 43,586.86, the Small-Cap rises with 0.4 percent to 29,819.03 while Italy Growth loses 0.1 percent to 9,407.72.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, BPER Banca is off to a good start, posting a plus 1.8% at EUR2.36 per share, after a slight decline on the eve of the day.

Purchases also on Leonardo, placing it equally in the upper quarters, with price of EUR11.16.

UniCredit, on the other hand, appreciates by 1.6 percent, after eve's loss of 1.2 percent. The stock since the beginning of 2023 marks an activop that goes over 34 percent.

On a negative note, Moncler, which gives up 0.8% after Wednesday's activop with 1.0%. On the stock, Citadel Advisor Europe cut its short position to 0.44% from the previous 0.5%.

On the Mid-Cap, Piaggio advances with 1.6 percent bringing the price above EUR4.00 per share. For the Vespa company, the green since the beginning of the year exceeds 43%.

First wagons also for Datalogic, which picks up 1.6 percent rearing its head after two sessions among the bearish.

Anima Holding prices itself bullish with 0.5 percent, although net inflows of assets under management - as disclosed Thursday - in March 2023 were negative by EUR493 million; at the end of March, total assets under management by the ANIMA Group stood at over EUR182 billion.

Among the bearish - numerous in the list - GVS gives up 1.0%, although it marks a plus 6.4% on the weekly.

On the Small-Cap, Conafi is doing well, moving ahead with 0.3% after three sessions closed in the letter.

The board of Netweek--down 2.0%--approved on Wednesday the draft separate and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, reporting a loss of EUR1.9 million, worsening from a loss of EUR1.7 million in 2021. Revenues, on the other hand, increased to EUR24.2 million from EUR23.3 million in the previous year.

The sell side also prevails on SS Lazio, which goes down 6.2 percent after three bullish sessions.

Among PMIs, strength on FAE Technology stock, which-after Wednesday's 1.8% decline-pushes ahead 8.3% with price at EUR2.34.

GO Internet advances with 4.9 percent, after a 3.5 percent decline on eve.

Sales for Datrrix, which gives up 4.3% positioning its snout toward the third session to end in a bearish direction.

The list is closed by Grifal, which with a minus 5.3 percent is tailing off. The stock--which has been missing the ex-dividend since 2019--signs a green of about 23 percent since the beginning of 2023.

In New York--on the European night--the Dow rallied 0.2 percent, the Nasdaq gave up 1.1 percent, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent.

In Asia, the Hang Seng proceeded to close in the green by 0.2 percent, the Shanghai Composite finished in parity, while the Nikkei closed down 1.2 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0909 versus USD1.0922 at Wednesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2473 from USD1.2474 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD84.84 per barrel versus USD84.89 per barrel on Wednesday evening. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,017.27 an ounce from USD2,038.75 an ounce at yesterday's close.

On Thursday's economic calendar, at 1430 CEST it is the turn of unemployment benefit claims.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

