GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.

GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.

(GRIF)
Griffin Announces Upcoming Investor Events

10/02/2020 | 02:28pm EDT
  • Webcast to report fiscal 2020 third quarter results on October 9, 2020
  • Virtual Investor Day on November 11, 2020
  • Participation in NAREIT’s REITworld Virtual Investor Conference to take place between November 17-19, 2020    

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIF) (“Griffin”) announced today that it will host or participate in several upcoming events for investors. Michael Gamzon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Griffin, noted “We are excited to host a virtual investor day and participate for the first time in the NAREIT REITworld conference this year. We plan to use both events to interact with current and prospective shareholders and discuss additional details about our portfolio, track-record and growth strategy.”

Earnings Webcast
Griffin will host a pre-recorded webcast on October 9, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time to report on its fiscal third quarter results and to discuss its current operations. Griffin plans to release its financial results for the third quarter, in addition to a new supplemental package with additional disclosure, after the market closes on October 8, 2020.  The listen-only webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Griffin’s website at griffinindustrial.com/investors or directly through the following link: Griffin Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available through January 9, 2021.
        
Virtual Investor Day
Griffin will hold a Virtual Investor Day on November 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time via a live webcast. The link to the webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of Griffin’s website at griffinindustrial.com/investors or directly through the following link: Griffin Virtual Investor Day. A replay of the Virtual Investor Day webcast will also be available on Griffin’s website through May 11, 2021.

NAREIT REITworld Virtual Investor Conference
Griffin will attend NAREIT’s REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference being held November 17th to 19th, 2020. Management will deliver a webcast presentation at the conference on Wednesday, November 18th from 8:45 A.M. to 9:15 A.M. Eastern Time. In order to access the live webcast, each individual will have to complete a complementary registration for REITworld. Please use the following link to register and access the presentation webcast: REITworld Registration Link.

About Griffin
Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (“Griffin”) is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. Griffin currently owns 42 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
agalici@griffinindustrial.com

Ashley Pizzo
Director, IR & Capital Markets
(212) 218-7914
apizzo@griffinindustrial.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
