Griffin Industrial Realty : FY Q3 2020 Supplemental Presentation - October 2020

Non-GAAPReconciliations: Leasing NOI & Cash Leasing NOI
Comparative Balance Sheets
Statement of Cash Flows
G&A Detail
Portfolio Information
Industrial In-Service Portfolio Summary
Portfolio Percentage Leased
Tenancy & Leasing Performance
Industrial Tenancy Data as of 8/31/20
Industrial Leasing Activity
Growth Updates & Valuation Components
Development Projects
Components of Net Asset Value
Capitalization, Debt & Leverage Metrics
Debt Summary & Liquidity Profile
Complete Debt Schedule
Enterprise Value & Leverage Metrics
Appendix
Property & Land Schedules
Definitions
Q3 2020 QUARTERLY SNAPSHOT
Q3 Net Loss
($641) thousand, or ($0.12) per diluted common share
Q3 Cash Leasing NOI
$6,234 thousand, a 7.6% increase versus FY Q3 2019, comprised of:
$5,497 thousand from Industrial, 9.3% growth versus FY Q3 2019
$737 thousand from Office and Land leases, 3.9% decrease versus FY Q3 2019
Q3 Adjusted EBITDA
$5,281 thousand, a 13.2% increase versus FY Q3 2019
Q3 FFO
$2,483 thousand
Q3 Core FFO
$3,004 thousand
Q3 Cash Core FFO
$2,869 thousand
Industrial Portfolio
4,205,615 square feet
30 buildings
94.3% leased (99.7% on stabilized in-service portfolio)
Development Activity
Subsequent to the third quarter end, commenced construction on a 103,000 SF development in the Lehigh Valley (Chapmans
Road)
Acquisition Activity
Signed agreements to purchase additional land for development in the Lehigh Valley (American Parkway) and Orlando (Jetport) in
(Land & Buildings)
each case, subject to contingencies
Leverage
Debt / Enterprise Value of 35%
Debt / LQA Q3 Cash Leasing NOI of 6.6x
Debt / LQA Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of 7.8x
Liquidity
Ended the 3rd quarter with liquidity of $62,267 thousand, including $27,248 thousand in proceeds from the sale of 504,590 shares of
Common Stock at $50.00 per share and a warrant for an additional 504,590 shares of Common Stock at $4.00 per warrant share on
August 24, 2020
Industrial Leasing Performance
Completed three renewals of approximately 83,000 SF with a weighted average term of 6.1 years with weighted average rent
growth on a cash basis of 3.6% and weighted average rent growth on a straight-line basis of 16.5%
Other Portfolio
Office: 432,970 square feet as of 8/31/20; 231,596 square feet adjusted for dispositions under contract (1)
Land: 3,452 acres
Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.
1. Office properties under agreement for sale are: 5 Waterside Crossing, 7 Waterside Crossing and 55 Griffin Road South.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
($ in 000s, except per share information)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Revenue
Rental Revenue
$9,575
$8,600
$27,703
$25,458
Revenue from Property Sales
$288
$302
$1,139
$9,828
Total Revenue
$9,863
$8,902
$28,842
$35,286
Operating Expenses
Operating Expenses of Rental Properties
($2,595)
($2,483)
($7,921)
($7,567)
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
($3,594)
($2,925)
($10,188)
($8,806)
General and Administrative Expenses
($2,290)
($1,668)
($6,785)
($5,567)
Costs Related to Property Sales
($129)
($176)
($314)
($1,999)
Total Expenses
($8,608)
($7,252)
($25,208)
($23,939)
Other Income & Expenses
Gain on Insurance Recovery
-
-
-
$126
Operating Income
$1,255
$1,650
$3,634
$11,473
Interest Expense
($1,776)
($1,508)
($5,467)
($4,776)
Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments
($414)
-
($414)
-
Investment Income
$3
$61
$31
$242
(Loss) Income before Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
($932)
$203
($2,216)
$6,939
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
$291
$814
$562
($689)
Net (Loss) Income
($641)
$1,017
($1,654)
$6,250
Basic Net (Loss) Income per Common Share
($0.12)
$0.20
($0.32)
$1.23
Diltuted Net (Loss) Income per Common Share
($0.12)
$0.20
($0.32)
$1.23
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO"), CORE FFO, & CASH CORE FFO
($ in 000s, except per share information)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Net (Loss) Income
($641)
$1,017
($1,654)
$6,250
Plus: Depreciation and Amortization Expense
$3,594
$2,925
$10,188
$8,806
Less: Non-Real Estate Depreciation & Amortization
($20)
($20)
($59)
($60)
Less: Gains on Sales of Properties & Land
($159)
($126)
($825)
($7,829)
Less: Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (1)
($291)
($814)
($562)
$689
FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
$2,483
$2,982
$7,088
$7,856
G&A Expenses Related to REIT Conversion Costs and Strategic Growth Initiatives
$107
-
$751
-
Gain on Insurance Recovery
-
-
-
($126)
Amortization of Terminated Swap Agreement
-
-
-
$31
Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments
$414
-
$414
-
Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
$3,004
$2,982
$8,253
$7,761
Non-Cash Rental Revenue Including Straight Line Rents
($746)
($321)
($1,798)
($1,329)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
$110
$65
$321
$211
Non-Cash Compensation Expenses in G&A
$481
$155
$597
$385
Non-Real Estate Depreciation & Amortization
$20
$20
$59
$60
Cash Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders
$2,869
$2,901
$7,432
$7,088
FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders - Diluted
$0.47
$0.58
$1.37
$1.54
Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders - Diluted
$0.57
$0.58
$1.59
$1.52
Cash Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders - Diluted
$0.55
$0.57
$1.43
$1.39
Weighted Average Share Count - Basic
5,179
5,073
5,126
5,068
Weighted Average Share Count - Dilluted
5,255
5,113
5,186
5,102
Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.
1.
For the purposes of representing a measure more closely related to its REIT peers, who pay little to no income taxes due to their corporate structures, Griffin has also removed the impact of income tax benefits / provisions from its
FFO calculation, which is otherwise consistent with NAREIT-defined FFO.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:
EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE ("EBITDARE") & ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in 000s)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Net (Loss) Income
($641)
$1,017
($1,654)
$6,250
Interest Expense
$1,776
$1,508
$5,467
$4,776
Depreciation and Amortization
$3,594
$2,925
$10,188
$8,806
Gains on Sales of Properties & Land
($159)
($126)
($825)
($7,829)
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision
($291)
($814)
($562)
$689
EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")
$4,279
$4,510
$12,614
$12,692
G&A Expenses Related to REIT Conversion Costs and Strategic Growth Initiatives
$107
-
$751
-
Non-Cash Compensation Expenses in G&A
$481
$155
$597
$385
Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments
$414
-
$414
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$5,281
$4,665
$14,376
$13,077
Growth over prior year period
13.2%
-
9.9%
-
Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:
LEASING NOI & CASH LEASING NOI
($ in 000s)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Net (Loss) Income
($641)
$1,017
($1,654)
$6,250
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision
($291)
($814)
($562)
$689
Investment Income
($3)
($61)
($31)
($242)
Interest Expense
$1,776
$1,508
$5,467
$4,776
Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments
$414
-
$414
-
Gain on Insurance Recovery
-
-
-
($126)
Costs Related to Property Sales
$129
$176
$314
$1,999
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
$3,594
$2,925
$10,188
$8,806
General and Administrative Expenses
$2,290
$1,668
$6,785
$5,567
Revenue from Property Sales
($288)
($302)
($1,139)
($9,828)
Leasing NOI
$6,980
$6,117
$19,782
$17,891
Non-cash Rental Revenue Including Straight-line Rents
($746)
($321)
($1,798)
($1,329)
Cash Leasing NOI
$6,234
$5,796
$17,984
$16,562
Industrial Component
$5,497
$5,029
$16,015
$14,451
Office Component
$495
$556
$1,256
$1,543
Land Lease Component
$242
$211
$713
$567
Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.
COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEETS
($ in 000s)
8/31/2020
5/31/2020
2/29/2020
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
Assets
Real estate assets at cost, net
$247,311
$247,157
$240,495
$238,614
$227,909
Cash and cash equivalents
$27,767
$4,027
$8,695
$5,874
$4,410
Short-term investments
-
-
-
$1,011
$9,011
Deferred income taxes
$5,022
$4,785
$4,224
$3,281
$2,842
Real estate assets held for sale, net
$6,920
$6,940
$7,496
$2,137
$2,137
Other assets
$23,109
$17,813
$19,550
$17,578
$21,715
Total Assets
$310,129
$280,722
$280,460
$268,495
$268,024
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs
$162,211
$158,375
$159,495
$142,575
$143,571
Deferred revenue
$11,538
$8,886
$9,984
$10,918
$11,897
Revolving lines of credit
-
$4,100
$4,100
$5,875
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$4,108
$4,237
$4,754
$4,318
$4,816
Dividend payable
-
-
-
$2,538
-
Other liabilities
$24,248
$17,460
$14,057
$11,509
$13,271
Total Liabilities
$202,105
$193,058
$192,390
$177,733
$173,555
Common stock
$62
$57
$57
$57
$57
Additional paid-in capital
$137,967
$116,096
$113,313
$113,256
$113,132
Retained earnings (deficit)
($735)
($94)
$599
$919
$6,039
Accumulted other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
($7,862)
($8,066)
($5,570)
($3,141)
($4,430)
Treasury stock, at cost
($21,408)
($20,329)
($20,329)
($20,329)
($20,329)
Total Stockholders' Equity
$108,024
$87,664
$88,070
$90,762
$94,469
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$310,129
$280,722
$280,460
$268,495
$268,024
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
($ in 000s)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Operating Activities
Net (Loss) Income
($641)
$1,017
($1,654)
$6,250
Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Depreciation and Amortization
$3,594
$2,925
$10,188
$8,806
Non-Cash Rental Revenue Including Straight Line Rents
($746)
($321)
($1,798)
($1,329)
Gain on Sale of Properties
($159)
($126)
($825)
($7,829)
Deferred Income Taxes
($291)
($814)
($562)
$689
Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments
$414
-
$414
-
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
$125
$21
$385
$205
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
$110
$65
$321
$211
Other
-
-
-
($182)
Changes in Assets & Liabilities:
Other Assets
($5,429)
($3,392)
($3,525)
($2,405)
Accounts Payable & Accrued Liabilities
$987
$328
$953
($355)
Deferred Revenue
$3,129
$3,355
$1,847
$2,409
Other Liabilities
$404
$152
($1,423)
$213
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$1,497
$3,210
$4,321
$6,683
Investing Activities
Acquistions of Land and Buildings
-
-
($13,670)
-
Additions to Real Estate Assets
($3,842)
($14,256)
($10,172)
($21,805)
Changes in Short-Term Investments, Net
($2,223)
($5,462)
($1,212)
($462)
Proceeds from Sales of Properties, Net of Expenses
$266
$287
$1,094
$9,475
Deferred Leasing Costs and Other
$1,450
$8,282
$1,011
$7,989
Proceeds from Sales of Properties Returned from Escrow, Net
-
$5,411
-
($2,217)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activites
($4,349)
($5,738)
($22,949)
($7,020)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from Sale of Common Stock
$24,781
-
$27,281
-
Proceeds from Mortgage Loans
$5,100
$977
$26,600
$1,265
Net Borrowings (Repayments) on Revolving Lines of Credit
($4,100)
-
($5,875)
-
Principal Payments on Mortgage Loans
($1,205)
($972)
($6,650)
($2,896)
Dividends Paid to Stockholders
-
-
($2,538)
($2,279)
Proceeds from Sale of Warrants
$2,018
-
$2,018
-
Proceeds from Exercise of Stock Options
$130
-
$210
$98
Payment of Debt Issuance Costs
($132)
($33)
($525)
($33)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activites
$26,592
($28)
$40,521
($3,845)
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents
$23,740
($2,556)
$21,893
($4,182)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
$4,027
$6,966
$5,874
$8,592
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$27,767
$4,410
$27,767
$4,410
G&A DETAIL
($ in 000s)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Compensation Expenses - Cash
$891
$821
$2,615
$2,686
Compensation Expenses - Non-Cash
$481
$155
$597
$385
Public Company Expenses (1)
$295
$224
$1,234
$1,059
REIT Conversion and Strategic Growth Initiatives (2)
$107
-
$751
-
Costs Related to Undeveloped Land
$185
$165
$557
$507
Other G&A (Marketing, Liability Insurance, Occupancy Costs, etc.)
$331
$303
$1,031
$930
Total G&A Expense as Reported
$2,290
$1,668
$6,785
$5,567
Less: Non-Cash Compensation Expenses
($481)
($155)
($597)
($385)
Total Cash G&A Expense (3)
$1,809
$1,513
$6,188
$5,182
REIT Conversion and Strategic Growth Initiatives (2)
($107)
-
($751)
-
Total Adjusted Cash G&A Expense (3)
$1,702
$1,513
$5,437
$5,182
1.
The growth in Public Company Expenses over the nine month periods from 2019 to 2020 was primarily due to higher board expenses, including the addition of several directors, in addition to higher legal and audit costs.
2.
Includes expenses related to Griffin's expected conversion to a REIT and expenses incurred to support Griffin's anticipated growth.
3.
Cash G&A Expense and Adjusted Cash G&A Expense are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures. Non-cash compensation expenses include stock-based compensation and expenses or credits
related to the performance of non-qualified savings plans.
PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
INDUSTRIAL IN-SERVICE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)
Square Footage by Market
Orlando, FL
276,677
7%
Charlotte, NC
560,466
13%
Hartford, CT
2,051,932
49%
Lehigh Valley, PA
1,316,540
31%
Portfolio Stats
4.2M
30
Total Square Feet
Buildings
140,187
80,521
Average Building Size (SF)
Average Lease Size (SF)
4.5
2008
Weighted Avg. Remaining
Average Year Built
Lease Term (Years)
30'
99.7%
Average Clear Height
Leased as of August 31, 2020,
excluding Unstabilized In-Service
Properties (2)
1.
Portfolio metrics as of August 31, 2020. Includes all In-Service properties (see Appendix for definition of In-Service). Does not include development pipeline. Weighted average lease term calculated as term remaining as of August 31, 2020.
2.
Unstabilized in-service properties excluded from the % leased statistics are recently developed 160 & 180 International Drive (Charlotte) and recently acquired 170 Sunport Lane (Orlando).
PORTFOLIO PERCENTAGE LEASED
Stabilized In-Service
Unstabilized In-Service
Total In-Service
Number of
Square Feet
% Leased
Square Feet
% Leased
Buildings
Square Feet
% Leased
Industrial
Hartford, CT
2,051,932
100.0%
n/a
n/a
18
2,051,932
100.0%
Lehigh Valley, PA
1,316,540
99.2%
n/a
n/a
6
1,316,540
99.2%
Charlotte, NC
277,253
100.0%
283,213
37.1%
3
560,466
68.2%
Orlando, FL
208,357
100.0%
68,320
25.9%
3
276,677
81.7%
Total Industrial Portfolio as of 8/31/20
3,854,082
99.7%
351,533
34.9%
30
4,205,615
94.3%
Industrial Portfolio Prior Quarters
5/31/2020
3,854,082
99.7%
351,533
34.9%
30
4,205,615
94.3%
2/29/2020
3,854,082
99.1%
283,213
37.1%
29
4,137,295
94.9%
11/30/2019
3,611,770
98.7%
417,213
40.4%
28
4,028,983
92.6%
8/31/2019
3,511,725
98.6%
134,000
47.4%
25
3,645,725
96.8%
Total Office Portfolio as of 8/31/20
432,970
64.7%
n/a
n/a
12
432,970
64.7%
Office Adjusted for Dispositions Under
231,596
84.5%
n/a
n/a
9
231,596
84.5%
Agreements to Sell (1)
Note: See Appendix for definition of Stabilized and Unstabilized In-Service Properties.
1. Office properties under agreements for sale are: 5 Waterside Crossing, 7 Waterside Crossing and 55 Griffin Road South.
TENANCY & LEASING PERFORMANCE
INDUSTRIAL TENANCY DATA AS OF 8/31/20
Top Tenants by Annualized Base Rent
Ricoh Americas
Corporation
Smart Warehousing, LLC
Remaining
The Tire Rack, Inc.
35+ Tenants
Top 10
Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.
44.4%
Tenants by
Ford Motor Company
ABR
Eversource
55.6%
SCA Pharmaceuticals, LLC
FedEx
Novitex Enterprise Solutions
Tesla
Top Tenant Industries by Leased SF
Rank
Industry
Leased SF
1
3PL
871,440
2
Automotive
491,977
3
E-Commerce
343,010
4
Industrial
333,972
5
Building Products
328,497
6
Trucking & Transport
294,654
All Other
1,302,832
Industrial Lease Expiration Data
Calendar Year
Leased
% of Total
Annualized
% of Total
Expiration
Square Feet
Leased SF
Base Rent
ABR
2020
18,238
0.5%
$99,477
0.4%
2021
747,660
18.8%
$4,504,494
19.5%
2022
463,518
11.7%
$2,676,393
11.6%
2023
236,115
6.0%
$1,227,257
5.3%
2024
254,025
6.4%
$1,922,917
8.3%
2025
861,958
21.7%
$4,776,657
20.7%
2026
449,545
11.3%
$2,554,037
11.0%
2027
517,391
13.0%
$3,045,446
13.2%
2028
0
0.0%
$0
0.0%
2029
0
0.0%
$0
0.0%
Thereafter
417,932
10.5%
$2,320,046
10.0%
TOTAL
3,966,382
100.0%
$23,126,721
100.0%
Of the 747,660 square feet scheduled to expire in 2021 all but one lease accounting for 108,495 square feet either have pending leases or are in active discussions for renewal
Note: "Thereafter" period includes 20,850 square feet of space currently occupied by Griffin or classified as
unleasable space.
INDUSTRIAL LEASING ACTIVITY
Fiscal Third Quarter (June 2020 - August 2020)
Weighted Average
Avg. New / Extended
Weighted Average Rent
Rent Growth (Straight
Quarter to Date
Number of Leases Executed
Lease Term
SF
Cost PSF / Year
Growth (Cash Basis)
Line Basis)
New Leases
-
-
-
-
-
-
Renewal Leases
3
6.1 years
83,391
$0.51
3.6%
16.5%
Total Industrial
3
6.1 Years
83,391
$0.51
3.6%
16.5%
Fiscal Year to Date (December 2019 - August 2020)
Weighted Average
Avg. New / Extended
Weighted Average Rent
Rent Growth (Straight
Year to Date
Number of Leases Executed
Lease Term
SF
Cost PSF / Year
Growth (Cash Basis)
Line Basis)
New Leases
4
6.9 years
329,478
$1.09
3.6%
15.1%
Renewal Leases
6
4.8 years
225,269
$0.33
6.1%
18.9%
Total Industrial
10
6.0 years
554,747
$0.78
4.6%
16.6%
Note: See Definitions in Appendix for explanation of Leasing Activity calculations.
GROWTH UPDATES & VALUATION COMPONENTS
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Current Projects & Development Pipeline
Number of
Square
Investment as
Total Budget
Estimated
Project
Market
Buildings
Feet
Type
of 8/31/20
(Estimated)
Completion (1)
Owned
Chapmans Road
Lehigh Valley
1
103,000
Spec
Q3 2021
Old Statesville / Metromont
Charlotte
3
520,000
Spec
Q4 2021
Under Agreement (2)
American Parkway
Lehigh Valley
1
210,000
Spec
Q2 2022
Jetport
Orlando
2
195,000
Spec
Q1 2022
Total
7
1,026,000
$10.8 million (3)
$88.7 million
Chapmans Road (PA) Fully Entitled
Old Statesville (NC) Fully Entitled
Note: Total investment and budget numbers include land purchase as well as anticipated TIs & LCs to be paid for property stabilization.
1.
Shown as calendar year quarters. Estimated completion for Old Statesville / Metromont represents estimation for the first building (of three currently planned).
2.
Closing subject to diligence and approvals.
3.
Includes $300K in deposits paid toward American Parkway and Jetport land under agreement.
COMPONENTS OF NET ASSET VALUE
Operating Real Estate & Land (1)
LQA Cash
Industrial Real Estate
Leasing NOI
SF
% Leased
($mm)
Hartford, CT
$12.4
2,051,932
100.0%
Lehigh Valley, PA
$6.9
1,316,540
99.2%
Charlotte, NC
$1.7
560,466
68.2%
Orlando, FL
$1.0
276,677
81.7%
Total Industrial
$22.0
4,205,615
94.3%
Industrial NOI Does not Include:
Free Rent (2)
$1.4
Incremental Stabilization Adjustments for Recent
$1.2
Developments & Acquisitions (3)
Assets Under Agreement for Sale
Sale Value
Area
% Leased
($mm)
Office / Flex (3 buildings) (4)
$7.7
201,374 SF
41.9%
Land Sites (5)
$12.0
579 acres
Total Sale Value
$19.7
Construction in Progress/Land for Development(5)
Net Book Value
Area
% Leased
("NBV") ($mm)
Chapmans Road (PA) (103,000 SF)
$3.3
14 acres
n/a
Old Statesville (NC) Developments (520,000 SF)
$7.2
44 acres
n/a
Total NBV of Land & Construction in Progress
$10.5
58 acres
Non CRE Assets & Liabilities as of 8/31/20
($mm)
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$27.8
Deferred Income Taxes
$5.0
Other Assets
$23.1
Total Non-CRE Assets
$55.9
Revolving Credit Facilities
$0.0
Mortgage Debt
$164.4
Deferred Revenue
$11.5
AP & Accrued Liabilities
$4.1
Other Liabilities (6)
$24.2
Total Liabilities
$204.3
Share Count
Share Count
Common Shares Outstanding at October 6, 2020
5,657,302
Other Office/Flex & Land(5)
NBV ($mm)
Area
% Leased
Remaining Office/Flex (4)
$9.1
231,596 SF
84.5%
Other Entitled & Planned Industrial Land (980,000 SF)
$2.8
131 acres
Other Developable Industrial Land
$0.9
73 acres
Florida Farm Land
$0.3
1,066 acres
CT Farm (tenant has option to purchase for $9.5M)
$0.3
676 acres
Commercial / Mixed Use Land
$1.6
370 acres
Entitled Residential Land (18 residential lots)
$0.9
17 acres
All Other Land
$1.4
481 acres
Total Remaining Office / Flex & Land
$17.3
Note: Last Quarter Annualized ("LQA") calculations take Q3 numbers multiplied by four.
Data as of 8/31/20.
Foregone revenue as a result of rent abatement agreements ("free rent") is not included in the LQA NOI numbers. Free rent includes value of abated base rent at the following properties during the quarter: 20 International Drive (CT), 75 International Drive (CT), 4270 Fritch Drive (PA), 6975 Ambassador Drive (PA), 160 International Drive (NC). Free rent is shown on an annualized basis.
Lease up of remaining vacancy to 95% occupancy at 160 & 180 International in Charlotte and 170 Sunport in Orlando could add an additional $1.2 million in annualized NOI, assuming market rents of $5.00 PSF in Charlotte and $7.25 PSF in Orlando. Leasing activity for current vacancies at these assumed rents or at all cannot be guaranteed.
LQA Cash Leasing NOI for Office Properties Under Agreement for Sale is $0.3 million. LQA Cash Leasing NOI for Remaining Office / Flex is $1.7 million.
See slide 30 for additional details on land.
Includes a $5.4 million warrant liability and a $1.3 million contingent value rights liability, both as a result of the
August 2020 equity raise. For more information on valuation of these financial instruments, see Note 3 to the
Consolidated Financial Statements on Fair Value in Griffin's Q3 10-Q.
CAPITALIZATION, DEBT & LEVERAGE METRICS
DEBT SUMMARY & LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Debt Summary as of 8/31/2020 ($000s)
Liquidity as of 8/31/2020 ($000s)
Weighted
Weighted
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$27,767
Amount
Average
Average
Revolver Capacity
$19,500
Capacity
Outstanding
Rate
Maturity (1)
Acquisition Facility Capacity
$15,000
Total Liquidity
$62,267
Debt
Mortgages
N/A
$164,423
4.19%
5/2028
Other Potential Sources of Liquidity (3)
Revolving Credit Facility
$19,500
$0
L + 2.50%
9/2021
Acquisition Credit Facility
$15,000
$0
L + 2.75%
9/2021
ATM Facility
$30,000
Total
$34,500
$164,423
Office Dispositions Under Agreement
$7,650
Land Sites with Fixed Option
or Sale Agreements
$12,004
Debt Maturity Schedule as of 8/31/2020 ($000s) (2)
$36,985
$42,671
$15,000
$18,653
$21,337
$17,747
$13,795
$9,139
$19,500
$4,096
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
Revolver and Acquisition facilities may be extended to September 2022 at Griffin's option.
Does not show the impact of mortgage amortization. Based on mortgage and revolving facility balances as of August 31, 2020.
3.
Reflects agreements to sell 5 & 7 Waterside Crossing and 55 Griffin Road South. Land sites include parcels shown on slide 30. There can be no assurances that the office buildings or land sales for expected proceeds shown will be
completed in the near-term, if at all.
COMPLETE DEBT SCHEDULE
Revolving
Lines of
Credit
Mortgage
Loans
Lender
Collateral
Capacity
Rate
Maturity (1)
Balance as of 8/31/20
Webster Bank (Webster Credit Line)
29-35 Griffin Road South, 55 Griffin Road South,
$19,500,000
1m L + 2.50%
9/30/2021
$0
204, 206, 210, 310, 320, 330 and 340 West
Newberry Road, 21 Griffin Road North, and 131
Phoenix Crossing
Webster Bank (Acquisition Credit Line)
Secured by acquisitions financed with the line (2)
$15,000,000
1m L + 2.75%
9/30/2021
$0
Total Revolving Lines of Credit
$34,500,000
$0
Lender
Collateral
Square Footage
Rate (3)
Maturity
Balance as of 8/31/20
Webster Bank
5 & 7 Waterside Crossing
161,044
4.72%
10/3/2022
$4,096,221
KeyBank National Association
4270
& 4275 Fritch Drive
530,640
4.39%
1/2/2025
$18,653,491
People's United Bank
14, 15, 16, 35 & 40 International Drive
337,507
4.17%
5/1/2026
$12,826,715
Webster Bank
5210
& 5220 Jaindl Boulevard
532,000
3.79%
11/17/2026
$24,157,916
Berkshire Bank
100
International Drive
304,200
4.39%
8/1/2027
$9,838,738
40|86 Mortgage Capital
215
International Drive
277,253
3.97%
9/1/2027
$11,498,069
People's United Bank
755
& 759 Rainbow Road, 330 Stone Road
412,262
4.57%
2/1/2028
$17,747,409
Farm Bureau Life Ins. Company
20 & 25 International Drive
157,030
5.09%
7/1/2029
$3,765,328
Farm Bureau Life Ins. Company
1985
Blue Hills Avenue
165,000
5.09%
7/1/2029
$5,373,978
Webster Bank
7466
Chancellor Drive
100,045
3.60%
1/2/2030
$6,405,421
State Farm Life Ins. Company
871
Nestle Way & 6975 Ambassador Drive
253,900
3.48%
2/1/2030
$14,810,031
Webster Bank
3320
Maggie Boulevard
108,312
3.50%
7/1/2030
$5,089,343
40|86 Mortgage Capital
75 International Drive, 754 & 758 Rainbow Road
392,262
4.33%
8/1/2030
$16,365,753
State Farm Life Ins. Company
220
Tradeport Drive
234,000
4.51%
4/1/2034
$13,794,856
Total Mortgage Loans
3,965,455
4.19%
$164,423,268
1. Both credit lines have an option to extend for an additional year through September 30, 2022.
2.
Griffin is expected to be repay borrowings under the acquisition credit line within 135 days of property acquisition date.
3.
Rates shown reflect floating rates which have been swapped to fixed rates where applicable.
ENTERPRISE VALUE & LEVERAGE METRICS
Total Enterprise Value
Leverage Metrics
($ in 000s)
$164,423
35%
35%
Debt / Total
Enterprise Value
$465,279
6.6x
Debt / Cash Leasing NOI
$300,855
(Last Quarter Annualized)
65%
7.8x
Debt
Equity Market Capitalization
Debt / Q3 Adjusted EBITDA
(Last Quarter Annualized)
Q3 2020 Cash Leasing NOI
$6,234
Total Mortgage Debt
$164,423
Shares Outstanding
5,657,302
Last Quarter Annualized
$24,936
Total Revolving Credit Facility
$0
Share Price as of 8/31/20
$53.18
Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA
$5,281
Debt
Total Debt
$164,423
Equity Market Capitalization
$300,855
Last Quarter Annualized
$21,124
Note: See Appendix for definition of Non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Leasing NOI. Last Quarter Annualized calculations take Q3 numbers multiplied by four.
APPENDIX
PROPERTY & LAND DETAILS
INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY SCHEDULE AS OF 8/31/20
Building
Annualized
Wtd. Avg.
Year
Count
Address
Town
State Building SF
Leased SF
% Leased
Base Rent
Lease Term
Built
1
1985 Blue Hills Avenue
Windsor
CT
165,000
165,000
100.0%
3.6
2001
2
210
West Newberry Road
Bloomfield
CT
18,432
18,432
100.0%
-
1989
3
14 International Drive
E. Granby
CT
40,060
40,060
100.0%
11.6
1982
4
15 International Drive
E. Granby
CT
41,632
41,632
100.0%
3.4
1980
5
16 International Drive
E. Granby
CT
58,370
58,370
100.0%
2.7
1980
6
20 International Drive
Windsor
CT
99,840
99,840
100.0%
6.6
1999
7
25 International Drive
Windsor
CT
57,190
57,190
100.0%
1.3
2002
8
35 International Drive
Windsor
CT
97,605
97,605
100.0%
5.4
1998
9
75 International Drive
Windsor
CT
117,000
117,000
100.0%
6.0
2003
10
758
Rainbow Road
Windsor
CT
138,395
138,395
100.0%
4.7
2005
11
754
Rainbow Road
Windsor
CT
136,867
136,867
100.0%
3.6
2005
12
759
Rainbow Road
Windsor
CT
126,852
126,852
100.0%
1.5
2007
13
755
Rainbow Road
Windsor
CT
148,484
148,484
100.0%
7.3
2007
14
131
Phoenix Crossing
Bloomfield
CT
31,239
31,239
100.0%
5.8
1997
15
40 International Drive
Windsor
CT
99,840
99,840
100.0%
2.6
2008
16
100
International Drive
Windsor
CT
304,200
304,200
100.0%
4.9
2009
17
330
Stone Road
Windsor
CT
136,926
136,926
100.0%
3.9
2017
18
220
Tradeport Drive
Windsor
CT
234,000
234,000
100.0%
10.6
2018
Subtotal - Hartford, CT Industrial
2,051,932
2,051,932
100.0%
$12,251,882
5.3
2005
% of Total Industrial Portfolio
49%
$5.97 PSF
19
871
Nestle Way
Breinigsville
PA
119,900
119,900
100.0%
5.3
2007
20
4275 Fritch Drive
Lower Nazareth
PA
228,000
228,000
100.0%
1.1
2013
21
4270 Fritch Drive
Lower Nazareth
PA
302,640
302,640
100.0%
5.8
2014
22
5220 Jaindl Boulevard
Bethlehem
PA
280,000
280,000
100.0%
1.0
2015
23
5210 Jaindl Boulevard
Bethlehem
PA
252,000
252,000
100.0%
4.2
2016
24
6975 Ambassador Drive
Allentown
PA
134,000
123,545
92.2%
5.8
2018
Subtotal - Lehigh Valley, PA Industrial
1,316,540
1,306,085
99.2%
$7,806,943
3.6
2014
% of Total Industrial Portfolio
31%
$5.98 PSF
25
215
International Drive NW
Concord
NC
277,253
277,253
100.0%
2.2
2014
26
160
International Drive
Concord
NC
147,213
105,070
71.4%
5.5
2019
27
180
International Drive
Concord
NC
136,000
-
0.0%
2019
Subtotal - Charlotte, NC Industrial
560,466
382,323
68.2%
$1,917,038
3.1
2017
% of Total Industrial Portfolio
13%
$5.01 PSF
28
7466 Chancellor Drive
Orlando
FL
100,045
100,045
100.0%
4.4
1973
29
170
Sunport Lane
Orlando
FL
68,320
17,685
25.9%
0.9
1997
30
3320 Maggie Boulevard
Orlando
FL
108,312
108,312
100.0%
6.4
1985
Subtotal - Orlando, FL Industrial
276,677
226,042
81.7%
$1,150,860
5.1
1984
% of Total Industrial Portfolio
7%
$5.09 PSF
30
Total In-Service Industrial Portfolio
4,205,615
3,966,382
94.3%
$23,126,721
4.5
2008
28
Stabilized In-Service Industrial Portfolio (1)
3,854,082
3,843,627
99.7%
1. Excludes 160 International, 180 International and 170 Sunport.
OFFICE / FLEX PROPERTY SCHEDULE AS OF 8/31/20
Building
Annualized
Wtd. Avg.
Year
Count
Address
Town
State Building SF
Leased SF
% Leased
Base Rent
Lease Term
Built
1
1936 Blue Hills Avenue
Windsor
CT
7,199
7,199
100.0%
2.8
1982
2
5 Waterside Crossing
Windsor
CT
80,524
44,254
55.0%
$702,258
3.6
1982
3
7 Waterside Crossing
Windsor
CT
80,520
40,165
49.9%
$634,527
4.8
1987
4
29-35 Griffin Road South
Bloomfield
CT
57,500
46,287
80.5%
3.8
1976
5
55 Griffin Road South
Bloomfield
CT
40,330
-
0.0%
$0
1985
6
204 West Newberry Road
Bloomfield
CT
22,331
6,690
30.0%
$0
-
1988
7
206 West Newberry Road
Bloomfield
CT
22,826
22,826
100.0%
7.6
1988
8
310 West Newberry Road
Bloomfield
CT
11,361
11,361
100.0%
4.8
1989
9
320 West Newberry Road
Bloomfield
CT
11,137
11,137
100.0%
0.7
1989
10
330 West Newberry Road
Bloomfield
CT
11,932
11,932
100.0%
1.0
1989
11
340 West Newberry Road
Bloomfield
CT
38,964
29,872
76.7%
3.6
2001
12
21 Griffin Road North
Windsor
CT
48,346
48,346
100.0%
2.9
2003
12
Total Office/Flex
432,970
280,069
64.7%
$3,863,691
3.8
1988
Note: Properties highlighted in grey represent those currently under agreement for sale.
LAND SCHEDULE AS OF 8/31/20
Land Sites Under Agreement for Sale
($ in 000s)
NBV of Land &
Estimated Sale or
Address
Town
State
Acreage
Improvements
Fixed Option Value
Zoning
Notes
Land Sites Under Agreement for Sale
Meadowood Parcels
Simsbury
CT
276.5
$5,437
$5,419
Residential
Under agreement for land preservation
151
Phoenix Crossing - Lot 4
Bloomfield
CT
14.5
$49
$300
Industrial
Parking use; significant unuseable acreage
957
Stone Road
Windsor
CT
8.3
$12
$285
Agricultural
Farmland with storage barns
Windsor / East Granby Parcels
East Granby / Windsor
CT
280.0
$550
$6,000
Agricultural
Under agreement for min. of $6M for solar project
Subtotal - Land Sites Under Agreement for Sale
579.3
$6,048
$12,004
Undeveloped Land by Category
($ in 000s)
NBV of Land &
Notes
Address
Town
State
Acreage
Improvements
Entitled & Planned Industrial
4741 Chapmans Road
Allentown
PA
13.8
$3,341
Site being readied for industrial building (approx. 103,000 SF)
Old Statesville / Metromont Parcels
Charlotte
NC
44.2
$7,202
Site being readied for industrial buildings (approx. 3 buildings totaling 520,000 SF)
110 Tradeport Drive
Windsor
CT
16.5
$1,238
Entitled for 234K SF of industrial in New England Tradeport ("NETP")
105 International Drive
Windsor
CT
59.7
$642
Designed for 248K SF of industrial in NETP (not yet entitled)
11 Goodwin Drive (Approved Portion - Lot B)
Windsor
CT
26.6
$634
Entitled for 267K SF of industrial
755 Marshall Phelps Road
Windsor
CT
28.4
$283
Entitled for 231K SF cross-docked facility
Subtotal - Entitled & Planned Industrial
189.2
$13,341
Other Developable Industrial
1975 Blue Hills Avenue Extension
Windsor
CT
19.3
$82
1995 Blue Hills Avenue Extension
Windsor
CT
19.3
$19
11 Goodwin Drive (Lots A & C)
Windsor
CT
34.9
$829
Subtotal - Other Developable Industrial
73.5
$930
All Remaining Land
Quincy Florida Farm
Quincy
FL
1,066.0
$279
Connecticut Nursery Farm
East Granby
CT
676.3
$392
Tenant has right to purchase for $9.5 million under the lease
Commercial / Mixed Use
Various
CT, MA
370.1
$1,573
Entitled Residential
Suffield & Bloomfield
CT
16.5
$884
Entitled for 18 residential housing lots
Undeveloped Land - General
Various CT & MA
CT, MA
481.2
$1,384
Subtotal - All Remaining Land
2,610.1
$4,512
All Land Acres - CT, FL, MA, PA & NC
3,452.1
$24,830
Note: Excludes land under agreement for purchase in the Lehigh Valley and Orlando.
DEFINITIONS
DEFINITIONS
Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") NAREIT has defined EBITDAre as follows: GAAP Net Income plus (a) interest expense, (b) income tax expense, (c) depreciation and amortization, plus or minus (d) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including losses/gains on change of control, plus (e) impairmentwrite-downsof depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and (f) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. Griffin does not currently have any unconsolidated properties or joint ventures.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")
Griffin defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDAre plus (a) G&A related to REIT Conversion and Related Expenses, (b) non-cash compensation expenses in G&A, which include stock-based compensation and expenses or credits related to the performance of non-qualified savings plans, (c) change in fair value of financial instruments, and (d) gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt or derivative instruments.
NAREIT Funds from Operations ("NAREIT FFO")
NAREIT FFO is calculated as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding: (a) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (b) gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (c) gains and losses from change in control and (d) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
Funds from Operations ("FFO")
Griffin defines Funds from Operations ("FFO") as NAREIT FFO, plus an adjustment to remove the impact of income tax benefit or provision, for the purposes of representing Griffin's results in a way that is more closely related to its REIT peers, who pay little to no income taxes due to their corporate structures.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
Griffin defines Core Funds from Operations as NAREIT FFO plus (a) G&A related to REIT Conversion and Related Expenses, (b) change in fair value of financial instruments, and (c) gains or losses on insurance recoveries and/or extinguishment of debt or derivative instruments.
Cash Core Funds from Operations ("Cash Core FFO")
Griffin defines Cash Core FFO as Core FFO less (a) non-cash rental revenue including straight-line rents, plus (b) amortization of debt issuance costs, (c) non-cash compensation expenses in G&A and (d) non-real estate depreciation & amortization.
Cash General & Administrative Expense ("Cash G&A Expense")
Cash G&A Expense is defined as General & Administrative Expense ("G&A") as reported on the income statement, less non-cash compensation expenses including stock-based compensation and expenses or credits related to the performance of non-qualified savings plans.
Adjusted Cash General & Administrative Expense ("Adjusted Cash G&A Expense")
Adjusted Cash G&A Expense is defined as Cash G&A Expense less expenses related to Griffin's expected conversion to a REIT and expenses incurred to support Griffin's anticipated growth.
Leasing NOI
Griffin defines Leasing NOI as rental revenue (calculated in accordance with GAAP) less operating expenses of rental properties.
Cash Leasing NOI
Griffin defines Cash Leasing NOI as Leasing NOI less non-cash components of rental revenue, including straight-line rent adjustments.
Last Quarter Annualized ("LQA")
Griffin defines last quarter annualized as the last quarter's metric multiplied by four.
In-Service Properties
All current properties / buildings owned by Griffin, including those which have been acquired or developed. In- Service Properties do not include those which are currently under development.
Stabilized In-Service Properties
In-Service properties / buildings are considered "Stabilized" if they have either (a) reached 90.0% leased or (b) have exceeded 12 months since their development completion or acquisition date, whichever is earlier.
Unstabilized In-Service Properties
In-Service properties / buildings are considered "Unstabilized" if they are either (a) less than 90.0% leased or
(b) have not been owned or completed (in the case of developments) for the entire prior 12-month period.
Percentage Leased
Represents percentage of square footage tied to executed leases, regardless of whether or not the leases have commenced.
Current Annualized Rent or Annualized Base Rent ("ABR")
Represents monthly in-place base rent for each individual lease as of August 31, 2020, annualized. Excludes any impact of free rent. For leases which are currently in rent abatement periods, annualized base rent will show the annualized rent for the month of the commencement of rent payments.
Leasing Activity Statistics:
Annualized Rent (Cash Basis) = the first monthly cash base rent payment due under the new lease x 12 or the last monthly cash base rent payment due under the prior lease x 12
Annualized Rent (Straight Line Basis) = the average annual base rental payments on a straight-line basis for the term of the lease including free rent periods
Weighted Average Rent Growth = the % change of annualized rental rates between the previous leases and the current leases
All leasing statistics calculations exclude leases with terms less than 12 months and leases for first generation space on properties acquired or developed by Griffin.
Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:59:08 UTC