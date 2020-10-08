Griffin Industrial Realty : FY Q3 2020 Supplemental Presentation - October 2020

Log in
10/08/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

FY Q3 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL

OCTOBER 2020

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" based upon the Company's current best judgment & expectations. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of forward-looking expressions such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "annualized," "project," "continue" or any negative or other variations on such expressions. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The Company has listed below some important risks, uncertainties and contingencies which could cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the forward-looking statements it makes in this presentation. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, the following: the success or failure of the Company's efforts to implement its current business strategy; the Company's ability to complete contemplated acquisitions, dispositions and development projects, and identify and complete additional property acquisitions and non-core asset dispositions and risks of real estate acquisitions and dispositions; availability of investment opportunities on real estate assets; the performance and financial condition of tenants and corporate customers; the adequacy of the Company's cash reserves, working capital and other forms of liquidity; the availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; demand for industrial and office space; the actions of the Company's competitors and the Company's ability to respond to those actions; the timing of cash flows from the Company's investments; the cost and availability of the Company's financings, which depends in part on the Company's asset quality, the nature of the Company's relationships with its lenders and other capital providers, the Company's business prospects and outlook and general market conditions; increases in financing and other costs, including a rise in interest rates; economic conditions generally and in the real estate markets and the capital markets specifically; and local economic or political conditions that could adversely affect the Company's earnings and cash flows; and other factors discussed under Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019 and under Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2020, in each case, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation, including guidance for future periods, speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider these risks and uncertainties, together with the other risks described from time-to-time in the Company's reports and documents which are filed with the SEC, and you should not place undue reliance on those statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Other sections of this presentation may include additional factors that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Q3 2020 Quarterly Snapshot

4

Financial Information

5

Statement of Operations

6

Non-GAAPReconciliations: FFO, Core FFO & Cash Core FFO

7

Non-GAAP Reconciliations: EBITDAre & Adjusted EBITDA

8

Non-GAAPReconciliations: Leasing NOI & Cash Leasing NOI

9

Comparative Balance Sheets

10

Statement of Cash Flows

11

G&A Detail

12

Portfolio Information

13

Industrial In-Service Portfolio Summary

14

Portfolio Percentage Leased

15

Tenancy & Leasing Performance

16

Industrial Tenancy Data as of 8/31/20

17

Industrial Leasing Activity

18

Growth Updates & Valuation Components

19

Development Projects

20

Components of Net Asset Value

21

Capitalization, Debt & Leverage Metrics

22

Debt Summary & Liquidity Profile

23

Complete Debt Schedule

24

Enterprise Value & Leverage Metrics

25

Appendix

26

Property & Land Schedules

27-30

3

Definitions

31-32

Q3 2020 QUARTERLY SNAPSHOT

Q3 Net Loss

($641) thousand, or ($0.12) per diluted common share

Q3 Cash Leasing NOI

$6,234 thousand, a 7.6% increase versus FY Q3 2019, comprised of:

$5,497 thousand from Industrial, 9.3% growth versus FY Q3 2019

$737 thousand from Office and Land leases, 3.9% decrease versus FY Q3 2019

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA

$5,281 thousand, a 13.2% increase versus FY Q3 2019

Q3 FFO

$2,483 thousand

Q3 Core FFO

$3,004 thousand

Q3 Cash Core FFO

$2,869 thousand

Industrial Portfolio

4,205,615 square feet

30 buildings

94.3% leased (99.7% on stabilized in-service portfolio)

Development Activity

Subsequent to the third quarter end, commenced construction on a 103,000 SF development in the Lehigh Valley (Chapmans

Road)

Acquisition Activity

Signed agreements to purchase additional land for development in the Lehigh Valley (American Parkway) and Orlando (Jetport) in

(Land & Buildings)

each case, subject to contingencies

Leverage

Debt / Enterprise Value of 35%

Debt / LQA Q3 Cash Leasing NOI of 6.6x

Debt / LQA Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of 7.8x

Liquidity

Ended the 3rd quarter with liquidity of $62,267 thousand, including $27,248 thousand in proceeds from the sale of 504,590 shares of

Common Stock at $50.00 per share and a warrant for an additional 504,590 shares of Common Stock at $4.00 per warrant share on

August 24, 2020

Industrial Leasing Performance

Completed three renewals of approximately 83,000 SF with a weighted average term of 6.1 years with weighted average rent

growth on a cash basis of 3.6% and weighted average rent growth on a straight-line basis of 16.5%

Other Portfolio

Office: 432,970 square feet as of 8/31/20; 231,596 square feet adjusted for dispositions under contract (1)

Land: 3,452 acres

4

Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.

1. Office properties under agreement for sale are: 5 Waterside Crossing, 7 Waterside Crossing and 55 Griffin Road South.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

5

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

($ in 000s, except per share information)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Revenue

Rental Revenue

$9,575

$8,600

$27,703

$25,458

Revenue from Property Sales

$288

$302

$1,139

$9,828

Total Revenue

$9,863

$8,902

$28,842

$35,286

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses of Rental Properties

($2,595)

($2,483)

($7,921)

($7,567)

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

($3,594)

($2,925)

($10,188)

($8,806)

General and Administrative Expenses

($2,290)

($1,668)

($6,785)

($5,567)

Costs Related to Property Sales

($129)

($176)

($314)

($1,999)

Total Expenses

($8,608)

($7,252)

($25,208)

($23,939)

Other Income & Expenses

Gain on Insurance Recovery

-

-

-

$126

Operating Income

$1,255

$1,650

$3,634

$11,473

Interest Expense

($1,776)

($1,508)

($5,467)

($4,776)

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

($414)

-

($414)

-

Investment Income

$3

$61

$31

$242

(Loss) Income before Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

($932)

$203

($2,216)

$6,939

Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

$291

$814

$562

($689)

Net (Loss) Income

($641)

$1,017

($1,654)

$6,250

Basic Net (Loss) Income per Common Share

($0.12)

$0.20

($0.32)

$1.23

Diltuted Net (Loss) Income per Common Share

($0.12)

$0.20

($0.32)

$1.23

6

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO"), CORE FFO, & CASH CORE FFO

($ in 000s, except per share information)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Net (Loss) Income

($641)

$1,017

($1,654)

$6,250

Plus: Depreciation and Amortization Expense

$3,594

$2,925

$10,188

$8,806

Less: Non-Real Estate Depreciation & Amortization

($20)

($20)

($59)

($60)

Less: Gains on Sales of Properties & Land

($159)

($126)

($825)

($7,829)

Less: Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (1)

($291)

($814)

($562)

$689

FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$2,483

$2,982

$7,088

$7,856

G&A Expenses Related to REIT Conversion Costs and Strategic Growth Initiatives

$107

-

$751

-

Gain on Insurance Recovery

-

-

-

($126)

Amortization of Terminated Swap Agreement

-

-

-

$31

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

$414

-

$414

-

Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$3,004

$2,982

$8,253

$7,761

Non-Cash Rental Revenue Including Straight Line Rents

($746)

($321)

($1,798)

($1,329)

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

$110

$65

$321

$211

Non-Cash Compensation Expenses in G&A

$481

$155

$597

$385

Non-Real Estate Depreciation & Amortization

$20

$20

$59

$60

Cash Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders

$2,869

$2,901

$7,432

$7,088

FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders - Diluted

$0.47

$0.58

$1.37

$1.54

Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders - Diluted

$0.57

$0.58

$1.59

$1.52

Cash Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders - Diluted

$0.55

$0.57

$1.43

$1.39

Weighted Average Share Count - Basic

5,179

5,073

5,126

5,068

Weighted Average Share Count - Dilluted

5,255

5,113

5,186

5,102

Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.

7

1.

For the purposes of representing a measure more closely related to its REIT peers, who pay little to no income taxes due to their corporate structures, Griffin has also removed the impact of income tax benefits / provisions from its

FFO calculation, which is otherwise consistent with NAREIT-defined FFO.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:

EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE ("EBITDARE") & ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in 000s)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Net (Loss) Income

($641)

$1,017

($1,654)

$6,250

Interest Expense

$1,776

$1,508

$5,467

$4,776

Depreciation and Amortization

$3,594

$2,925

$10,188

$8,806

Gains on Sales of Properties & Land

($159)

($126)

($825)

($7,829)

Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

($291)

($814)

($562)

$689

EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

$4,279

$4,510

$12,614

$12,692

G&A Expenses Related to REIT Conversion Costs and Strategic Growth Initiatives

$107

-

$751

-

Non-Cash Compensation Expenses in G&A

$481

$155

$597

$385

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

$414

-

$414

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$5,281

$4,665

$14,376

$13,077

Growth over prior year period

13.2%

-

9.9%

-

Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.

8

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:

LEASING NOI & CASH LEASING NOI

($ in 000s)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Net (Loss) Income

($641)

$1,017

($1,654)

$6,250

Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

($291)

($814)

($562)

$689

Investment Income

($3)

($61)

($31)

($242)

Interest Expense

$1,776

$1,508

$5,467

$4,776

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

$414

-

$414

-

Gain on Insurance Recovery

-

-

-

($126)

Costs Related to Property Sales

$129

$176

$314

$1,999

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

$3,594

$2,925

$10,188

$8,806

General and Administrative Expenses

$2,290

$1,668

$6,785

$5,567

Revenue from Property Sales

($288)

($302)

($1,139)

($9,828)

Leasing NOI

$6,980

$6,117

$19,782

$17,891

Non-cash Rental Revenue Including Straight-line Rents

($746)

($321)

($1,798)

($1,329)

Cash Leasing NOI

$6,234

$5,796

$17,984

$16,562

Industrial Component

$5,497

$5,029

$16,015

$14,451

Office Component

$495

$556

$1,256

$1,543

Land Lease Component

$242

$211

$713

$567

Note: See definitions of non-GAAP measures in Appendix.

9

COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEETS

($ in 000s)

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

11/30/2019

8/31/2019

Assets

Real estate assets at cost, net

$247,311

$247,157

$240,495

$238,614

$227,909

Cash and cash equivalents

$27,767

$4,027

$8,695

$5,874

$4,410

Short-term investments

-

-

-

$1,011

$9,011

Deferred income taxes

$5,022

$4,785

$4,224

$3,281

$2,842

Real estate assets held for sale, net

$6,920

$6,940

$7,496

$2,137

$2,137

Other assets

$23,109

$17,813

$19,550

$17,578

$21,715

Total Assets

$310,129

$280,722

$280,460

$268,495

$268,024

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs

$162,211

$158,375

$159,495

$142,575

$143,571

Deferred revenue

$11,538

$8,886

$9,984

$10,918

$11,897

Revolving lines of credit

-

$4,100

$4,100

$5,875

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$4,108

$4,237

$4,754

$4,318

$4,816

Dividend payable

-

-

-

$2,538

-

Other liabilities

$24,248

$17,460

$14,057

$11,509

$13,271

Total Liabilities

$202,105

$193,058

$192,390

$177,733

$173,555

Common stock

$62

$57

$57

$57

$57

Additional paid-in capital

$137,967

$116,096

$113,313

$113,256

$113,132

Retained earnings (deficit)

($735)

($94)

$599

$919

$6,039

Accumulted other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

($7,862)

($8,066)

($5,570)

($3,141)

($4,430)

Treasury stock, at cost

($21,408)

($20,329)

($20,329)

($20,329)

($20,329)

Total Stockholders' Equity

$108,024

$87,664

$88,070

$90,762

$94,469

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$310,129

$280,722

$280,460

$268,495

$268,024

10

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

($ in 000s)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Operating Activities

Net (Loss) Income

($641)

$1,017

($1,654)

$6,250

Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Depreciation and Amortization

$3,594

$2,925

$10,188

$8,806

Non-Cash Rental Revenue Including Straight Line Rents

($746)

($321)

($1,798)

($1,329)

Gain on Sale of Properties

($159)

($126)

($825)

($7,829)

Deferred Income Taxes

($291)

($814)

($562)

$689

Change in Fair Value of Financial Instruments

$414

-

$414

-

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

$125

$21

$385

$205

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

$110

$65

$321

$211

Other

-

-

-

($182)

Changes in Assets & Liabilities:

Other Assets

($5,429)

($3,392)

($3,525)

($2,405)

Accounts Payable & Accrued Liabilities

$987

$328

$953

($355)

Deferred Revenue

$3,129

$3,355

$1,847

$2,409

Other Liabilities

$404

$152

($1,423)

$213

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$1,497

$3,210

$4,321

$6,683

Investing Activities

Acquistions of Land and Buildings

-

-

($13,670)

-

Additions to Real Estate Assets

($3,842)

($14,256)

($10,172)

($21,805)

Changes in Short-Term Investments, Net

($2,223)

($5,462)

($1,212)

($462)

Proceeds from Sales of Properties, Net of Expenses

$266

$287

$1,094

$9,475

Deferred Leasing Costs and Other

$1,450

$8,282

$1,011

$7,989

Proceeds from Sales of Properties Returned from Escrow, Net

-

$5,411

-

($2,217)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activites

($4,349)

($5,738)

($22,949)

($7,020)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from Sale of Common Stock

$24,781

-

$27,281

-

Proceeds from Mortgage Loans

$5,100

$977

$26,600

$1,265

Net Borrowings (Repayments) on Revolving Lines of Credit

($4,100)

-

($5,875)

-

Principal Payments on Mortgage Loans

($1,205)

($972)

($6,650)

($2,896)

Dividends Paid to Stockholders

-

-

($2,538)

($2,279)

Proceeds from Sale of Warrants

$2,018

-

$2,018

-

Proceeds from Exercise of Stock Options

$130

-

$210

$98

Payment of Debt Issuance Costs

($132)

($33)

($525)

($33)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activites

$26,592

($28)

$40,521

($3,845)

Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents

$23,740

($2,556)

$21,893

($4,182)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

$4,027

$6,966

$5,874

$8,592

11

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$27,767

$4,410

$27,767

$4,410

G&A DETAIL

($ in 000s)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

8/31/2020

8/31/2019

Compensation Expenses - Cash

$891

$821

$2,615

$2,686

Compensation Expenses - Non-Cash

$481

$155

$597

$385

Public Company Expenses (1)

$295

$224

$1,234

$1,059

REIT Conversion and Strategic Growth Initiatives (2)

$107

-

$751

-

Costs Related to Undeveloped Land

$185

$165

$557

$507

Other G&A (Marketing, Liability Insurance, Occupancy Costs, etc.)

$331

$303

$1,031

$930

Total G&A Expense as Reported

$2,290

$1,668

$6,785

$5,567

Less: Non-Cash Compensation Expenses

($481)

($155)

($597)

($385)

Total Cash G&A Expense (3)

$1,809

$1,513

$6,188

$5,182

REIT Conversion and Strategic Growth Initiatives (2)

($107)

-

($751)

-

Total Adjusted Cash G&A Expense (3)

$1,702

$1,513

$5,437

$5,182

1.

The growth in Public Company Expenses over the nine month periods from 2019 to 2020 was primarily due to higher board expenses, including the addition of several directors, in addition to higher legal and audit costs.

2.

Includes expenses related to Griffin's expected conversion to a REIT and expenses incurred to support Griffin's anticipated growth.

3.

Cash G&A Expense and Adjusted Cash G&A Expense are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for definitions of non-GAAP measures. Non-cash compensation expenses include stock-based compensation and expenses or credits

12

related to the performance of non-qualified savings plans.

PORTFOLIO INFORMATION

13

INDUSTRIAL IN-SERVICE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)

Square Footage by Market

Orlando, FL

276,677

7%

Charlotte, NC

560,466

13%

Hartford, CT

2,051,932

49%

Lehigh Valley, PA

1,316,540

31%

Portfolio Stats

4.2M

30

Total Square Feet

Buildings

140,187

80,521

Average Building Size (SF)

Average Lease Size (SF)

4.5

2008

Weighted Avg. Remaining

Average Year Built

Lease Term (Years)

30'

99.7%

Average Clear Height

Leased as of August 31, 2020,

excluding Unstabilized In-Service

Properties (2)

1.

Portfolio metrics as of August 31, 2020. Includes all In-Service properties (see Appendix for definition of In-Service). Does not include development pipeline. Weighted average lease term calculated as term remaining as of August 31, 2020.

14

2.

Unstabilized in-service properties excluded from the % leased statistics are recently developed 160 & 180 International Drive (Charlotte) and recently acquired 170 Sunport Lane (Orlando).

PORTFOLIO PERCENTAGE LEASED

Stabilized In-Service

Unstabilized In-Service

Total In-Service

Number of

Square Feet

% Leased

Square Feet

% Leased

Buildings

Square Feet

% Leased

Industrial

Hartford, CT

2,051,932

100.0%

n/a

n/a

18

2,051,932

100.0%

Lehigh Valley, PA

1,316,540

99.2%

n/a

n/a

6

1,316,540

99.2%

Charlotte, NC

277,253

100.0%

283,213

37.1%

3

560,466

68.2%

Orlando, FL

208,357

100.0%

68,320

25.9%

3

276,677

81.7%

Total Industrial Portfolio as of 8/31/20

3,854,082

99.7%

351,533

34.9%

30

4,205,615

94.3%

Industrial Portfolio Prior Quarters

5/31/2020

3,854,082

99.7%

351,533

34.9%

30

4,205,615

94.3%

2/29/2020

3,854,082

99.1%

283,213

37.1%

29

4,137,295

94.9%

11/30/2019

3,611,770

98.7%

417,213

40.4%

28

4,028,983

92.6%

8/31/2019

3,511,725

98.6%

134,000

47.4%

25

3,645,725

96.8%

Total Office Portfolio as of 8/31/20

432,970

64.7%

n/a

n/a

12

432,970

64.7%

Office Adjusted for Dispositions Under

231,596

84.5%

n/a

n/a

9

231,596

84.5%

Agreements to Sell (1)

Note: See Appendix for definition of Stabilized and Unstabilized In-Service Properties.

1. Office properties under agreements for sale are: 5 Waterside Crossing, 7 Waterside Crossing and 55 Griffin Road South.

15

TENANCY & LEASING PERFORMANCE

16

INDUSTRIAL TENANCY DATA AS OF 8/31/20

Top Tenants by Annualized Base Rent

Ricoh Americas

Corporation

Smart Warehousing, LLC

Remaining

The Tire Rack, Inc.

35+ Tenants

Top 10

Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.

44.4%

Tenants by

Ford Motor Company

ABR

Eversource

55.6%

SCA Pharmaceuticals, LLC

FedEx

Novitex Enterprise Solutions

Tesla

Top Tenant Industries by Leased SF

Rank

Industry

Leased SF

1

3PL

871,440

2

Automotive

491,977

3

E-Commerce

343,010

4

Industrial

333,972

5

Building Products

328,497

6

Trucking & Transport

294,654

All Other

1,302,832

Industrial Lease Expiration Data

Calendar Year

Leased

% of Total

Annualized

% of Total

Expiration

Square Feet

Leased SF

Base Rent

ABR

2020

18,238

0.5%

$99,477

0.4%

2021

747,660

18.8%

$4,504,494

19.5%

2022

463,518

11.7%

$2,676,393

11.6%

2023

236,115

6.0%

$1,227,257

5.3%

2024

254,025

6.4%

$1,922,917

8.3%

2025

861,958

21.7%

$4,776,657

20.7%

2026

449,545

11.3%

$2,554,037

11.0%

2027

517,391

13.0%

$3,045,446

13.2%

2028

0

0.0%

$0

0.0%

2029

0

0.0%

$0

0.0%

Thereafter

417,932

10.5%

$2,320,046

10.0%

TOTAL

3,966,382

100.0%

$23,126,721

100.0%

Of the 747,660 square feet scheduled to expire in 2021 all but one lease accounting for 108,495 square feet either have pending leases or are in active discussions for renewal

Note: "Thereafter" period includes 20,850 square feet of space currently occupied by Griffin or classified as

17

unleasable space.

INDUSTRIAL LEASING ACTIVITY

Fiscal Third Quarter (June 2020 - August 2020)

Weighted Average

Avg. New / Extended

Weighted Average Rent

Rent Growth (Straight

Quarter to Date

Number of Leases Executed

Lease Term

SF

Cost PSF / Year

Growth (Cash Basis)

Line Basis)

New Leases

-

-

-

-

-

-

Renewal Leases

3

6.1 years

83,391

$0.51

3.6%

16.5%

Total Industrial

3

6.1 Years

83,391

$0.51

3.6%

16.5%

Fiscal Year to Date (December 2019 - August 2020)

Weighted Average

Avg. New / Extended

Weighted Average Rent

Rent Growth (Straight

Year to Date

Number of Leases Executed

Lease Term

SF

Cost PSF / Year

Growth (Cash Basis)

Line Basis)

New Leases

4

6.9 years

329,478

$1.09

3.6%

15.1%

Renewal Leases

6

4.8 years

225,269

$0.33

6.1%

18.9%

Total Industrial

10

6.0 years

554,747

$0.78

4.6%

16.6%

Note: See Definitions in Appendix for explanation of Leasing Activity calculations.

18

GROWTH UPDATES & VALUATION COMPONENTS

19

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Current Projects & Development Pipeline

Number of

Square

Investment as

Total Budget

Estimated

Project

Market

Buildings

Feet

Type

of 8/31/20

(Estimated)

Completion (1)

Owned

Chapmans Road

Lehigh Valley

1

103,000

Spec

Q3 2021

Old Statesville / Metromont

Charlotte

3

520,000

Spec

Q4 2021

Under Agreement (2)

American Parkway

Lehigh Valley

1

210,000

Spec

Q2 2022

Jetport

Orlando

2

195,000

Spec

Q1 2022

Total

7

1,026,000

$10.8 million (3)

$88.7 million

Chapmans Road (PA) Fully Entitled

Old Statesville (NC) Fully Entitled

Note: Total investment and budget numbers include land purchase as well as anticipated TIs & LCs to be paid for property stabilization.

1.

Shown as calendar year quarters. Estimated completion for Old Statesville / Metromont represents estimation for the first building (of three currently planned).

20

2.

Closing subject to diligence and approvals.

3.

Includes $300K in deposits paid toward American Parkway and Jetport land under agreement.

COMPONENTS OF NET ASSET VALUE

Operating Real Estate & Land (1)

LQA Cash

Industrial Real Estate

Leasing NOI

SF

% Leased

($mm)

Hartford, CT

$12.4

2,051,932

100.0%

Lehigh Valley, PA

$6.9

1,316,540

99.2%

Charlotte, NC

$1.7

560,466

68.2%

Orlando, FL

$1.0

276,677

81.7%

Total Industrial

$22.0

4,205,615

94.3%

Industrial NOI Does not Include:

Free Rent (2)

$1.4

Incremental Stabilization Adjustments for Recent

$1.2

Developments & Acquisitions (3)

Assets Under Agreement for Sale

Sale Value

Area

% Leased

($mm)

Office / Flex (3 buildings) (4)

$7.7

201,374 SF

41.9%

Land Sites (5)

$12.0

579 acres

Total Sale Value

$19.7

Construction in Progress/Land for Development(5)

Net Book Value

Area

% Leased

("NBV") ($mm)

Chapmans Road (PA) (103,000 SF)

$3.3

14 acres

n/a

Old Statesville (NC) Developments (520,000 SF)

$7.2

44 acres

n/a

Total NBV of Land & Construction in Progress

$10.5

58 acres

Non CRE Assets & Liabilities as of 8/31/20

($mm)

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$27.8

Deferred Income Taxes

$5.0

Other Assets

$23.1

Total Non-CRE Assets

$55.9

Revolving Credit Facilities

$0.0

Mortgage Debt

$164.4

Deferred Revenue

$11.5

AP & Accrued Liabilities

$4.1

Other Liabilities (6)

$24.2

Total Liabilities

$204.3

Share Count

Share Count

Common Shares Outstanding at October 6, 2020

5,657,302

Other Office/Flex & Land(5)

NBV ($mm)

Area

% Leased

Remaining Office/Flex (4)

$9.1

231,596 SF

84.5%

Other Entitled & Planned Industrial Land (980,000 SF)

$2.8

131 acres

Other Developable Industrial Land

$0.9

73 acres

Florida Farm Land

$0.3

1,066 acres

CT Farm (tenant has option to purchase for $9.5M)

$0.3

676 acres

Commercial / Mixed Use Land

$1.6

370 acres

Entitled Residential Land (18 residential lots)

$0.9

17 acres

All Other Land

$1.4

481 acres

Total Remaining Office / Flex & Land

$17.3

Note: Last Quarter Annualized ("LQA") calculations take Q3 numbers multiplied by four.

  1. Data as of 8/31/20.
  2. Foregone revenue as a result of rent abatement agreements ("free rent") is not included in the LQA NOI numbers. Free rent includes value of abated base rent at the following properties during the quarter: 20 International Drive (CT), 75 International Drive (CT), 4270 Fritch Drive (PA), 6975 Ambassador Drive (PA), 160 International Drive (NC). Free rent is shown on an annualized basis.
  3. Lease up of remaining vacancy to 95% occupancy at 160 & 180 International in Charlotte and 170 Sunport in Orlando could add an additional $1.2 million in annualized NOI, assuming market rents of $5.00 PSF in Charlotte and $7.25 PSF in Orlando. Leasing activity for current vacancies at these assumed rents or at all cannot be guaranteed.
  4. LQA Cash Leasing NOI for Office Properties Under Agreement for Sale is $0.3 million. LQA Cash Leasing NOI for Remaining Office / Flex is $1.7 million.
  5. See slide 30 for additional details on land.
  6. Includes a $5.4 million warrant liability and a $1.3 million contingent value rights liability, both as a result of the

August 2020 equity raise. For more information on valuation of these financial instruments, see Note 3 to the

Consolidated Financial Statements on Fair Value in Griffin's Q3 10-Q.

21

CAPITALIZATION, DEBT & LEVERAGE METRICS

22

DEBT SUMMARY & LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Debt Summary as of 8/31/2020 ($000s)

Liquidity as of 8/31/2020 ($000s)

Weighted

Weighted

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$27,767

Amount

Average

Average

Revolver Capacity

$19,500

Capacity

Outstanding

Rate

Maturity (1)

Acquisition Facility Capacity

$15,000

Total Liquidity

$62,267

Debt

Mortgages

N/A

$164,423

4.19%

5/2028

Other Potential Sources of Liquidity (3)

Revolving Credit Facility

$19,500

$0

L + 2.50%

9/2021

Acquisition Credit Facility

$15,000

$0

L + 2.75%

9/2021

ATM Facility

$30,000

Total

$34,500

$164,423

Office Dispositions Under Agreement

$7,650

Land Sites with Fixed Option

or Sale Agreements

$12,004

Debt Maturity Schedule as of 8/31/2020 ($000s) (2)

$36,985

$42,671

$15,000

$18,653

$21,337

$17,747

$13,795

$9,139

$19,500

$4,096

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

  1. Revolver and Acquisition facilities may be extended to September 2022 at Griffin's option.
  2. Does not show the impact of mortgage amortization. Based on mortgage and revolving facility balances as of August 31, 2020.

3.

Reflects agreements to sell 5 & 7 Waterside Crossing and 55 Griffin Road South. Land sites include parcels shown on slide 30. There can be no assurances that the office buildings or land sales for expected proceeds shown will be

23

completed in the near-term, if at all.

COMPLETE DEBT SCHEDULE

Revolving

Lines of

Credit

Mortgage

Loans

Lender

Collateral

Capacity

Rate

Maturity (1)

Balance as of 8/31/20

Webster Bank (Webster Credit Line)

29-35 Griffin Road South, 55 Griffin Road South,

$19,500,000

1m L + 2.50%

9/30/2021

$0

204, 206, 210, 310, 320, 330 and 340 West

Newberry Road, 21 Griffin Road North, and 131

Phoenix Crossing

Webster Bank (Acquisition Credit Line)

Secured by acquisitions financed with the line (2)

$15,000,000

1m L + 2.75%

9/30/2021

$0

Total Revolving Lines of Credit

$34,500,000

$0

Lender

Collateral

Square Footage

Rate (3)

Maturity

Balance as of 8/31/20

Webster Bank

5 & 7 Waterside Crossing

161,044

4.72%

10/3/2022

$4,096,221

KeyBank National Association

4270

& 4275 Fritch Drive

530,640

4.39%

1/2/2025

$18,653,491

People's United Bank

14, 15, 16, 35 & 40 International Drive

337,507

4.17%

5/1/2026

$12,826,715

Webster Bank

5210

& 5220 Jaindl Boulevard

532,000

3.79%

11/17/2026

$24,157,916

Berkshire Bank

100

International Drive

304,200

4.39%

8/1/2027

$9,838,738

40|86 Mortgage Capital

215

International Drive

277,253

3.97%

9/1/2027

$11,498,069

People's United Bank

755

& 759 Rainbow Road, 330 Stone Road

412,262

4.57%

2/1/2028

$17,747,409

Farm Bureau Life Ins. Company

20 & 25 International Drive

157,030

5.09%

7/1/2029

$3,765,328

Farm Bureau Life Ins. Company

1985

Blue Hills Avenue

165,000

5.09%

7/1/2029

$5,373,978

Webster Bank

7466

Chancellor Drive

100,045

3.60%

1/2/2030

$6,405,421

State Farm Life Ins. Company

871

Nestle Way & 6975 Ambassador Drive

253,900

3.48%

2/1/2030

$14,810,031

Webster Bank

3320

Maggie Boulevard

108,312

3.50%

7/1/2030

$5,089,343

40|86 Mortgage Capital

75 International Drive, 754 & 758 Rainbow Road

392,262

4.33%

8/1/2030

$16,365,753

State Farm Life Ins. Company

220

Tradeport Drive

234,000

4.51%

4/1/2034

$13,794,856

Total Mortgage Loans

3,965,455

4.19%

$164,423,268

1. Both credit lines have an option to extend for an additional year through September 30, 2022.

2.

Griffin is expected to be repay borrowings under the acquisition credit line within 135 days of property acquisition date.

24

3.

Rates shown reflect floating rates which have been swapped to fixed rates where applicable.

ENTERPRISE VALUE & LEVERAGE METRICS

Total Enterprise Value

Leverage Metrics

($ in 000s)

$164,423

35%

35%

Debt / Total

Enterprise Value

$465,279

6.6x

Debt / Cash Leasing NOI

$300,855

(Last Quarter Annualized)

65%

7.8x

Debt

Equity Market Capitalization

Debt / Q3 Adjusted EBITDA

(Last Quarter Annualized)

Q3 2020 Cash Leasing NOI

$6,234

Total Mortgage Debt

$164,423

Shares Outstanding

5,657,302

Last Quarter Annualized

$24,936

Total Revolving Credit Facility

$0

Share Price as of 8/31/20

$53.18

Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA

$5,281

Debt

Total Debt

$164,423

Equity Market Capitalization

$300,855

Last Quarter Annualized

$21,124

Note: See Appendix for definition of Non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Leasing NOI. Last Quarter Annualized calculations take Q3 numbers multiplied by four.

25

APPENDIX

26

PROPERTY & LAND DETAILS

27

INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY SCHEDULE AS OF 8/31/20

Building

Annualized

Wtd. Avg.

Year

Count

Address

Town

State Building SF

Leased SF

% Leased

Base Rent

Lease Term

Built

1

1985 Blue Hills Avenue

Windsor

CT

165,000

165,000

100.0%

3.6

2001

2

210

West Newberry Road

Bloomfield

CT

18,432

18,432

100.0%

-

1989

3

14 International Drive

E. Granby

CT

40,060

40,060

100.0%

11.6

1982

4

15 International Drive

E. Granby

CT

41,632

41,632

100.0%

3.4

1980

5

16 International Drive

E. Granby

CT

58,370

58,370

100.0%

2.7

1980

6

20 International Drive

Windsor

CT

99,840

99,840

100.0%

6.6

1999

7

25 International Drive

Windsor

CT

57,190

57,190

100.0%

1.3

2002

8

35 International Drive

Windsor

CT

97,605

97,605

100.0%

5.4

1998

9

75 International Drive

Windsor

CT

117,000

117,000

100.0%

6.0

2003

10

758

Rainbow Road

Windsor

CT

138,395

138,395

100.0%

4.7

2005

11

754

Rainbow Road

Windsor

CT

136,867

136,867

100.0%

3.6

2005

12

759

Rainbow Road

Windsor

CT

126,852

126,852

100.0%

1.5

2007

13

755

Rainbow Road

Windsor

CT

148,484

148,484

100.0%

7.3

2007

14

131

Phoenix Crossing

Bloomfield

CT

31,239

31,239

100.0%

5.8

1997

15

40 International Drive

Windsor

CT

99,840

99,840

100.0%

2.6

2008

16

100

International Drive

Windsor

CT

304,200

304,200

100.0%

4.9

2009

17

330

Stone Road

Windsor

CT

136,926

136,926

100.0%

3.9

2017

18

220

Tradeport Drive

Windsor

CT

234,000

234,000

100.0%

10.6

2018

Subtotal - Hartford, CT Industrial

2,051,932

2,051,932

100.0%

$12,251,882

5.3

2005

% of Total Industrial Portfolio

49%

$5.97 PSF

19

871

Nestle Way

Breinigsville

PA

119,900

119,900

100.0%

5.3

2007

20

4275 Fritch Drive

Lower Nazareth

PA

228,000

228,000

100.0%

1.1

2013

21

4270 Fritch Drive

Lower Nazareth

PA

302,640

302,640

100.0%

5.8

2014

22

5220 Jaindl Boulevard

Bethlehem

PA

280,000

280,000

100.0%

1.0

2015

23

5210 Jaindl Boulevard

Bethlehem

PA

252,000

252,000

100.0%

4.2

2016

24

6975 Ambassador Drive

Allentown

PA

134,000

123,545

92.2%

5.8

2018

Subtotal - Lehigh Valley, PA Industrial

1,316,540

1,306,085

99.2%

$7,806,943

3.6

2014

% of Total Industrial Portfolio

31%

$5.98 PSF

25

215

International Drive NW

Concord

NC

277,253

277,253

100.0%

2.2

2014

26

160

International Drive

Concord

NC

147,213

105,070

71.4%

5.5

2019

27

180

International Drive

Concord

NC

136,000

-

0.0%

2019

Subtotal - Charlotte, NC Industrial

560,466

382,323

68.2%

$1,917,038

3.1

2017

% of Total Industrial Portfolio

13%

$5.01 PSF

28

7466 Chancellor Drive

Orlando

FL

100,045

100,045

100.0%

4.4

1973

29

170

Sunport Lane

Orlando

FL

68,320

17,685

25.9%

0.9

1997

30

3320 Maggie Boulevard

Orlando

FL

108,312

108,312

100.0%

6.4

1985

Subtotal - Orlando, FL Industrial

276,677

226,042

81.7%

$1,150,860

5.1

1984

% of Total Industrial Portfolio

7%

$5.09 PSF

30

Total In-Service Industrial Portfolio

4,205,615

3,966,382

94.3%

$23,126,721

4.5

2008

28

Stabilized In-Service Industrial Portfolio (1)

3,854,082

3,843,627

99.7%

1. Excludes 160 International, 180 International and 170 Sunport.

OFFICE / FLEX PROPERTY SCHEDULE AS OF 8/31/20

Building

Annualized

Wtd. Avg.

Year

Count

Address

Town

State Building SF

Leased SF

% Leased

Base Rent

Lease Term

Built

1

1936 Blue Hills Avenue

Windsor

CT

7,199

7,199

100.0%

2.8

1982

2

5 Waterside Crossing

Windsor

CT

80,524

44,254

55.0%

$702,258

3.6

1982

3

7 Waterside Crossing

Windsor

CT

80,520

40,165

49.9%

$634,527

4.8

1987

4

29-35 Griffin Road South

Bloomfield

CT

57,500

46,287

80.5%

3.8

1976

5

55 Griffin Road South

Bloomfield

CT

40,330

-

0.0%

$0

1985

6

204 West Newberry Road

Bloomfield

CT

22,331

6,690

30.0%

$0

-

1988

7

206 West Newberry Road

Bloomfield

CT

22,826

22,826

100.0%

7.6

1988

8

310 West Newberry Road

Bloomfield

CT

11,361

11,361

100.0%

4.8

1989

9

320 West Newberry Road

Bloomfield

CT

11,137

11,137

100.0%

0.7

1989

10

330 West Newberry Road

Bloomfield

CT

11,932

11,932

100.0%

1.0

1989

11

340 West Newberry Road

Bloomfield

CT

38,964

29,872

76.7%

3.6

2001

12

21 Griffin Road North

Windsor

CT

48,346

48,346

100.0%

2.9

2003

12

Total Office/Flex

432,970

280,069

64.7%

$3,863,691

3.8

1988

Note: Properties highlighted in grey represent those currently under agreement for sale.

29

LAND SCHEDULE AS OF 8/31/20

Land Sites Under Agreement for Sale

($ in 000s)

NBV of Land &

Estimated Sale or

Address

Town

State

Acreage

Improvements

Fixed Option Value

Zoning

Notes

Land Sites Under Agreement for Sale

Meadowood Parcels

Simsbury

CT

276.5

$5,437

$5,419

Residential

Under agreement for land preservation

151

Phoenix Crossing - Lot 4

Bloomfield

CT

14.5

$49

$300

Industrial

Parking use; significant unuseable acreage

957

Stone Road

Windsor

CT

8.3

$12

$285

Agricultural

Farmland with storage barns

Windsor / East Granby Parcels

East Granby / Windsor

CT

280.0

$550

$6,000

Agricultural

Under agreement for min. of $6M for solar project

Subtotal - Land Sites Under Agreement for Sale

579.3

$6,048

$12,004

Undeveloped Land by Category

($ in 000s)

NBV of Land &

Notes

Address

Town

State

Acreage

Improvements

Entitled & Planned Industrial

4741 Chapmans Road

Allentown

PA

13.8

$3,341

Site being readied for industrial building (approx. 103,000 SF)

Old Statesville / Metromont Parcels

Charlotte

NC

44.2

$7,202

Site being readied for industrial buildings (approx. 3 buildings totaling 520,000 SF)

110 Tradeport Drive

Windsor

CT

16.5

$1,238

Entitled for 234K SF of industrial in New England Tradeport ("NETP")

105 International Drive

Windsor

CT

59.7

$642

Designed for 248K SF of industrial in NETP (not yet entitled)

11 Goodwin Drive (Approved Portion - Lot B)

Windsor

CT

26.6

$634

Entitled for 267K SF of industrial

755 Marshall Phelps Road

Windsor

CT

28.4

$283

Entitled for 231K SF cross-docked facility

Subtotal - Entitled & Planned Industrial

189.2

$13,341

Other Developable Industrial

1975 Blue Hills Avenue Extension

Windsor

CT

19.3

$82

1995 Blue Hills Avenue Extension

Windsor

CT

19.3

$19

11 Goodwin Drive (Lots A & C)

Windsor

CT

34.9

$829

Subtotal - Other Developable Industrial

73.5

$930

All Remaining Land

Quincy Florida Farm

Quincy

FL

1,066.0

$279

Connecticut Nursery Farm

East Granby

CT

676.3

$392

Tenant has right to purchase for $9.5 million under the lease

Commercial / Mixed Use

Various

CT, MA

370.1

$1,573

Entitled Residential

Suffield & Bloomfield

CT

16.5

$884

Entitled for 18 residential housing lots

Undeveloped Land - General

Various CT & MA

CT, MA

481.2

$1,384

Subtotal - All Remaining Land

2,610.1

$4,512

All Land Acres - CT, FL, MA, PA & NC

3,452.1

$24,830

Note: Excludes land under agreement for purchase in the Lehigh Valley and Orlando.

30

DEFINITIONS

31

DEFINITIONS

Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") NAREIT has defined EBITDAre as follows: GAAP Net Income plus (a) interest expense, (b) income tax expense, (c) depreciation and amortization, plus or minus (d) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including losses/gains on change of control, plus (e) impairment write-downsof depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and (f) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. Griffin does not currently have any unconsolidated properties or joint ventures.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

Griffin defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDAre plus (a) G&A related to REIT Conversion and Related Expenses, (b) non-cash compensation expenses in G&A, which include stock-based compensation and expenses or credits related to the performance of non-qualified savings plans, (c) change in fair value of financial instruments, and (d) gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt or derivative instruments.

NAREIT Funds from Operations ("NAREIT FFO")

NAREIT FFO is calculated as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding: (a) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (b) gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (c) gains and losses from change in control and (d) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Funds from Operations ("FFO")

Griffin defines Funds from Operations ("FFO") as NAREIT FFO, plus an adjustment to remove the impact of income tax benefit or provision, for the purposes of representing Griffin's results in a way that is more closely related to its REIT peers, who pay little to no income taxes due to their corporate structures.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")

Griffin defines Core Funds from Operations as NAREIT FFO plus (a) G&A related to REIT Conversion and Related Expenses, (b) change in fair value of financial instruments, and (c) gains or losses on insurance recoveries and/or extinguishment of debt or derivative instruments.

Cash Core Funds from Operations ("Cash Core FFO")

Griffin defines Cash Core FFO as Core FFO less (a) non-cash rental revenue including straight-line rents, plus (b) amortization of debt issuance costs, (c) non-cash compensation expenses in G&A and (d) non-real estate depreciation & amortization.

Cash General & Administrative Expense ("Cash G&A Expense")

Cash G&A Expense is defined as General & Administrative Expense ("G&A") as reported on the income statement, less non-cash compensation expenses including stock-based compensation and expenses or credits related to the performance of non-qualified savings plans.

Adjusted Cash General & Administrative Expense ("Adjusted Cash G&A Expense")

Adjusted Cash G&A Expense is defined as Cash G&A Expense less expenses related to Griffin's expected conversion to a REIT and expenses incurred to support Griffin's anticipated growth.

Leasing NOI

Griffin defines Leasing NOI as rental revenue (calculated in accordance with GAAP) less operating expenses of rental properties.

Cash Leasing NOI

Griffin defines Cash Leasing NOI as Leasing NOI less non-cash components of rental revenue, including straight-line rent adjustments.

Last Quarter Annualized ("LQA")

Griffin defines last quarter annualized as the last quarter's metric multiplied by four.

In-Service Properties

All current properties / buildings owned by Griffin, including those which have been acquired or developed. In- Service Properties do not include those which are currently under development.

Stabilized In-Service Properties

In-Service properties / buildings are considered "Stabilized" if they have either (a) reached 90.0% leased or (b) have exceeded 12 months since their development completion or acquisition date, whichever is earlier.

Unstabilized In-Service Properties

In-Service properties / buildings are considered "Unstabilized" if they are either (a) less than 90.0% leased or

(b) have not been owned or completed (in the case of developments) for the entire prior 12-month period.

Percentage Leased

Represents percentage of square footage tied to executed leases, regardless of whether or not the leases have commenced.

Current Annualized Rent or Annualized Base Rent ("ABR")

Represents monthly in-place base rent for each individual lease as of August 31, 2020, annualized. Excludes any impact of free rent. For leases which are currently in rent abatement periods, annualized base rent will show the annualized rent for the month of the commencement of rent payments.

Leasing Activity Statistics:

  • Annualized Rent (Cash Basis) = the first monthly cash base rent payment due under the new lease x 12 or the last monthly cash base rent payment due under the prior lease x 12
  • Annualized Rent (Straight Line Basis) = the average annual base rental payments on a straight-line basis for the term of the lease including free rent periods
  • Weighted Average Rent Growth = the % change of annualized rental rates between the previous leases and the current leases
  • All leasing statistics calculations exclude leases with terms less than 12 months and leases for first generation space on properties acquired or developed by Griffin.

32

Disclaimer

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:59:08 UTC
