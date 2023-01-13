Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Griffin Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
07:20aGriffin Mining 2022 ore production and procession down due to shutdown
AN
04:42aBerenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords
AN
2022Griffin Mining Limited - Capital Share Structure Rationalization & Incentivization Program
AQ
Griffin Mining 2022 ore production and procession down due to shutdown

01/13/2023 | 07:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Griffin Mining Ltd on Friday reported that its mine production fell in the fourth quarter and in all of 2022 due to a five-month intermittent shutdown in production during 2022, which only ended in November.

Griffin Mining shares rose 11% to 80.24 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

Griffin is a mining company focused on China. Its flagship asset is the Caijiaying licence, an operating zinc, gold, silver and lead mine located 250 kilometres northwest of Beijing in Hebei Province.

Production was shut for five months in total during 2022. It was closed during Chinese New Year in early February, during the Winter Olympics which lasted from February 4 to February 20, and the subsequent Winter Paralympics which lasted from March 4 to March 13, with mining resuming on March 23 and processing on March 25.

Production was further suspended during the Chinese Communist National Party Congress from September 22 to November 17.

The company mined 228,510 tonnes of ore in the fourth quarter, down 14% from 267,304 tonnes in the third quarter. Processed ore fell 40% to 184,045 tonnes from 309,465 tonnes.

During 2022, mining contracted by 12% to 852,579 tonnes of ore from 971,492 in 2021, while procession decreased by 16% to 831,549 tonnes from 985,404 tonnes.

Chair Mladen Ninkov said: "The company has produced outstanding production numbers in the last quarter and for the full 2022 year in light of the five-month shut-down in production in 2022. It provides a revelatory glimpse of what the company can produce on an annualised basis in 2023 particularly in light of the record 138,000 tonne throughput in December 2022. We look forward to the year ahead with great excitement."

Looking ahead, the company targets to increase production throughput to 1.5 million tonnes in 2023.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 96,0 M - -
Net income 2022 20,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 43,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 52,9%
Managers and Directors
Bo Zhou General Manager
Roger Goodwin Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Mladen Ninkov Chairman
John Steel Chief Operating Officer
Adam Usdan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRIFFIN MINING LIMITED-3.59%153
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.22%173 512
RIO TINTO PLC8.45%126 725
GLENCORE PLC-1.57%84 192
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.88%53 498
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)17.47%49 811